Sediment Risk Management and Communication
1st Edition
Sustainable Management of Sediment Resources (SEDNET), Volume 3
Description
In dynamic river systems, effective and sustainable risk management of sediments, contaminants and their sources must be carried out on a river basin scale. A diversity of interests and risk perceptions, whether environmental, economical, or personal, as well as the broad variety of uses and functions of river systems can lead to conflicts and disagreements about how and where river systems should be managed. This requires a transparent methodology to assess environmental risks in the river basin, followed by a prioritisation of those sites where measures would yield the highest positive effect for the river basin and where financial resources could be allocated most efficiently. However, risk perceptions may only partially be influenced by scientific assessments of risk, and often also depend on a variety of factors such as personal experience and confidence in institutions. Risk managers must develop methods to balance technical and socioeconomic issues with the aim to reduce risks posed by sediments to environmental and economic resources to a level that is perceived as tolerable by society.
Sediment Risk Management and Communication (Vol.3 in the SEDNET mini-series) is based on discussions that were held in the working group on "Risk Management and Communication" which was one of 4 working groups within the European Demand-Driven Sediment Research Network "SedNet". It aims to analyse the current situation in Europe with regard to sediment risk management issues, to draw conclusions from this analysis and to offer recommendations for sustainable risk management from basin to site-specific scale.
Key Features
- A broad overview on sediment quality and impact assessment of pollutants
- Suitable for both newcomers to the field of sediment treatment and specialists alike
- Outlines practical examples of methods used in sediment quality analysis
Readership
Graduate-level students, Experienced researchers, Laboratory personnel in academia, industry and government
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. The role of risk management and communication in sustainable sediment management
Chapter 2. Sediment management objectives and risk indicators
Chapter 3. Strategic framework for managing sediment risk at the basin and site-specific scale
Chapter 4. Prioritisation at river basin scale, risk assessment at site-specific scale: suggested approaches
Chapter 5. Risk assessment approaches in european countries
Chapter 6. Sediment regulations and monitoring programmes in europe
Chapter 7. Risk perception and risk communication
Chapter 8. The way forward for sediment risk management and communication – a summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 15th January 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469317
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444519658
About the Editor
Susanne Heise
Affiliations and Expertise
Consulting Centre for Integrated Sediment Management at the Technical University Hamburg-Harburg, Germany