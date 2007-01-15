Sediment Risk Management and Communication - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519658, 9780080469317

Sediment Risk Management and Communication

1st Edition

Sustainable Management of Sediment Resources (SEDNET), Volume 3

Editors: Susanne Heise
eBook ISBN: 9780080469317
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444519658
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 15th January 2007
Page Count: 292
Description

In dynamic river systems, effective and sustainable risk management of sediments, contaminants and their sources must be carried out on a river basin scale. A diversity of interests and risk perceptions, whether environmental, economical, or personal, as well as the broad variety of uses and functions of river systems can lead to conflicts and disagreements about how and where river systems should be managed. This requires a transparent methodology to assess environmental risks in the river basin, followed by a prioritisation of those sites where measures would yield the highest positive effect for the river basin and where financial resources could be allocated most efficiently. However, risk perceptions may only partially be influenced by scientific assessments of risk, and often also depend on a variety of factors such as personal experience and confidence in institutions. Risk managers must develop methods to balance technical and socioeconomic issues with the aim to reduce risks posed by sediments to environmental and economic resources to a level that is perceived as tolerable by society.

Sediment Risk Management and Communication (Vol.3 in the SEDNET mini-series) is based on discussions that were held in the working group on "Risk Management and Communication" which was one of 4 working groups within the European Demand-Driven Sediment Research Network "SedNet". It aims to analyse the current situation in Europe with regard to sediment risk management issues, to draw conclusions from this analysis and to offer recommendations for sustainable risk management from basin to site-specific scale.

This volume also available as part of a 4-volume set, ISBN 0444519599. Discount price for set purchase.

Key Features

  • A broad overview on sediment quality and impact assessment of pollutants
  • Suitable for both newcomers to the field of sediment treatment and specialists alike
  • Outlines practical examples of methods used in sediment quality analysis

Readership

Graduate-level students, Experienced researchers, Laboratory personnel in academia, industry and government

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. The role of risk management and communication in sustainable sediment management
Chapter 2. Sediment management objectives and risk indicators
Chapter 3. Strategic framework for managing sediment risk at the basin and site-specific scale
Chapter 4. Prioritisation at river basin scale, risk assessment at site-specific scale: suggested approaches
Chapter 5. Risk assessment approaches in european countries
Chapter 6. Sediment regulations and monitoring programmes in europe
Chapter 7. Risk perception and risk communication
Chapter 8. The way forward for sediment risk management and communication – a summary

Details

No. of pages:
292
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080469317
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444519658

About the Editor

Susanne Heise

Affiliations and Expertise

Consulting Centre for Integrated Sediment Management at the Technical University Hamburg-Harburg, Germany

Ratings and Reviews

