Sediment Management at the River Basin Scale - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519610, 9780080553269

Sediment Management at the River Basin Scale

1st Edition

Editors: Phil Owens
eBook ISBN: 9780080553269
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444519610
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 3rd October 2007
Page Count: 280
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
123.64
105.09
78.00
66.30
128.00
108.80
96.95
82.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
90.95
77.31
73.00
62.05
107.00
90.95
120.00
102.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Sediments are a natural part of aquatic systems and they are essential for the hydrological, geomorphological and ecological functioning of those systems. For society they are important and represent an important resource. However, due to the ever increasing use of river catchments, sediments need to be managed in a balanced and sustainable way. Sediment Management at the River Basin Scale reviews some of the key requirements and challenges facing scientists, river basin managers, and policy makers for sustainable sediment management at the river basin scale, and puts forward important recommendations.
This volume also available as part of a 4-volume set, ISBN 0444519599. Discount price for set purchase.

Key Features

  • First book to consider management at the basin scale
  • State-of-the-art review chapters
  • New conceptual frameworks and approaches to management

Readership

For graduate-level students, experienced researchers, laboratory personnel in academia, industry and government

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Sediment behaviour, functions and management in river basins (P.N. Owens).
Chapter 2 - Conceptual and assessment frameworks for sediment management at the river basin scale (S. White, S. Apitz).
Chapter 3 - Regulatory frameworks for sediment management (S.T. Casper).
Chapter 4 - Sediment and contaminant sources and transfers in river basins (K.G. Taylor et al.).
Chapter 5 - Decision support tools for sediment management (M. van der Perk et al.).
Chapter 6 - Costs and benefits of sediment management (A.F.L. Slob et al.).
Chapter 7 - Sediment management and stakeholder involvement (A.F.L. Slob et al.).
Chapter 8 - Sediment management at the river basin scale (P.N. Owens et al.).

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080553269
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444519610

About the Editor

Phil Owens

Affiliations and Expertise

Cranfield University, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.