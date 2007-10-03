Sediment Management at the River Basin Scale
1st Edition
Description
Sediments are a natural part of aquatic systems and they are essential for the hydrological, geomorphological and ecological functioning of those systems. For society they are important and represent an important resource. However, due to the ever increasing use of river catchments, sediments need to be managed in a balanced and sustainable way. Sediment Management at the River Basin Scale reviews some of the key requirements and challenges facing scientists, river basin managers, and policy makers for sustainable sediment management at the river basin scale, and puts forward important recommendations.
This volume also available as part of a 4-volume set, ISBN 0444519599. Discount price for set purchase.
Key Features
- First book to consider management at the basin scale
- State-of-the-art review chapters
- New conceptual frameworks and approaches to management
Readership
For graduate-level students, experienced researchers, laboratory personnel in academia, industry and government
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Sediment behaviour, functions and management in river basins (P.N. Owens).
Chapter 2 - Conceptual and assessment frameworks for sediment management at the river basin scale (S. White, S. Apitz).
Chapter 3 - Regulatory frameworks for sediment management (S.T. Casper).
Chapter 4 - Sediment and contaminant sources and transfers in river basins (K.G. Taylor et al.).
Chapter 5 - Decision support tools for sediment management (M. van der Perk et al.).
Chapter 6 - Costs and benefits of sediment management (A.F.L. Slob et al.).
Chapter 7 - Sediment management and stakeholder involvement (A.F.L. Slob et al.).
Chapter 8 - Sediment management at the river basin scale (P.N. Owens et al.).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 3rd October 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080553269
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444519610
About the Editor
Phil Owens
Affiliations and Expertise
Cranfield University, UK