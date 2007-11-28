Sediment and Ecohydraulics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444531841, 9780080556543

Sediment and Ecohydraulics, Volume 9

1st Edition

INTERCOH 2005

Editors: Tetsuya Kusuda Hiroyuki Yamanishi Jeremy Spearman Joseph Gailani
eBook ISBN: 9780080556543
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444531841
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th November 2007
Page Count: 518
Table of Contents

Preface. (T.Kusuda).
List of Reviewers.
List of Contributors.
1. Emerging concepts for managing fine cohesive sediment. (R. Kirby, R.Wurpts, N. Greiser).
2. Estimation of Vertical Slice of Bottom Density Profile through Analysis of Ultrasonic Echo Signals. (A. Kaya, et al).
3. Estimation of resuspension source of dredged sediment. (S-W. Kang, D-Y. Lee, K-S. Park).
4. A sea-surface-temperature estimation method for ocean areas and seasons using a geographic information system as a neural network. (K. Arai).
5. Flocculation process in concentrated benthic suspension layer (CBS) using a laboratory diffusive turbulent grid tank. (N. Gratiot, A.J. Manning).
6. Behavior of the Turbidity MaximumRelating to the Density Current in the Tidal River. (K. Yamamoto, et al).
7. Study on change of bottom topography and sediment characteristics around a reclaimed land in Sanbanze. (O.H. Chong, et al).
8. Strength of sediment mixtures as a function of sand content and clay mineralogy. (W. Jacobs, W.G..M. van Kestern, J.C. Winterwerp).
9. Sediment characterization of Intertidal Mudflats using Remote Sensing. (S. Adam, et al).
10. Soil Headcut Erosion: Process and Mathematical Modeling. (Y.H. Zhu, P.J. Visser, J.K. Vrijling).
11. Erodability of natural sediments: experiments on sand/mud mixtures from laboratory and field erosion tests. (P. Le Hir, et al).
12. Field observation and modeling suspended fine sediment load in Ariake Bay, Japan. (Y. Nakagawa, H.Yoshida).
13. Modelling of Sedimentation and Self-Weight Consolidation of Cohesive Sediments. (H. Samadi-Boroujeni, et al).
14. The development of algorithm to parameterise the mass settling flux of flocculated estuarine sediments. (A.J.Manning).
15. Settling velocity of sediments at high concentrations. (B.Camenen).
16. Modeling of 3D Fractal Mud Flocs Settling via Lattice Boltzmann Method. (Q.H. Zhang, J-F. Zhang).
17. A Time Dependent Flocculation Model. (D. Ditschke, M. Markofsky).
18. On the hindered settling of highly concentrated mud-sand mixtures. (P.J.T. Dankers, G..C. Sills, J.C. Winterwerp).
19. Sensitivity to floc breakup functions in a Population Balance Equation for cohesive Sediments. (F. Mietta, F. Maggi, J.C. Winterwerp).
20. A Study of in Site Floc Size in Turbidity Maximum, Yangtze estuary, China. (Q. He, J. Tang, J.Cheng).
21. Fine Sediment Resuspension and Nutrient Transport in Newnans Lake, Florida. (M. Jain, et al).
22. Numerical simulation of water quality and sediment transport in the Ariake Sea, southwestern Japan. (N.C. Don, et al).
23. Effect of the shape of submerged dike/mound on mud transport. (J-C. Chai, S. Hayashi, H. Yamanishi).
24. Lateral variability of the estuarine turbidity maximum in a tidal strait. (N.K. Ganju, D.H. Schoellhamer).
25. SPM variation in a harbour basin. (M.A.J. de Nijs, J.C. Winterwerp, J.D. Pietrzak).
26. An Integrated Hydrodynamic Model on Muddy Coasts. (M. Soltanpour, S.A. Haghshenas, T. Shibayama).
27. Modelling Erosion of Fine Sediments and the Influence of Time-variable Resistance. (C. Schweim, J. Koengeter).
28. On the significance of mud transport algorithms for the modelling of Intertidal Flats. (J. Spearman, A.J. Manning).
29. Sedimentary processes in a shell fish farming environment; Mont Saint Michel Bay, France. (F. Cayocca, et al).
30. Numerical simulation and analyses of sediment transport processes in the Ems-Dollard estuary with a three-dimensional model. (H. Weilbeer).
31. Sensitivity and spin up times of cohesive sediment transport models used to simulate bathymetric change. (D.H. Schoellhamer, et al).
32. A 3D morphodynamic process-based modelling of a mixed sand/mud coastal environment: the Seine estuary, France. (B. Waeles, P. Le Hir, P. Lesueur).
Subject Index.

Description

Sediments and Ecohyraulics is comprised of papers submitted to the 6th International Conference on Cohesive Sediments (INTERCOH 2005) held in Saga, Japan, September 2005. The papers are divided into two major categories. The first is basic processes, including erosion, settling, flocculation, and consolidation. The second major catagory is application of the understanding of cohesive sediments to address specific issues, including waterway and part management, fluid mud behavior, and contaminiated sediment management.

Key Features

Provides an up-to-date resource of the present knowledge of cohesive sediment transport processes Contains practical solutions on cohesive transport problems *Presents information on managing cohesive sediments

Readership

Researchers and policy makers who need to understand cohesive sediment processes to address regulatory and management issues

Details

No. of pages:
518
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080556543
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444531841

About the Editors

Tetsuya Kusuda Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kitakyushu, Japan

Hiroyuki Yamanishi Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Saga University, Japan

Jeremy Spearman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

HR Wallingford Ltd., Wallingford, UK

Joseph Gailani Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

US Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Mississippi, USA

