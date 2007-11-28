Sediment and Ecohydraulics, Volume 9

Preface. (T.Kusuda).

List of Reviewers.

List of Contributors.

1. Emerging concepts for managing fine cohesive sediment. (R. Kirby, R.Wurpts, N. Greiser).

2. Estimation of Vertical Slice of Bottom Density Profile through Analysis of Ultrasonic Echo Signals. (A. Kaya, et al).

3. Estimation of resuspension source of dredged sediment. (S-W. Kang, D-Y. Lee, K-S. Park).

4. A sea-surface-temperature estimation method for ocean areas and seasons using a geographic information system as a neural network. (K. Arai).

5. Flocculation process in concentrated benthic suspension layer (CBS) using a laboratory diffusive turbulent grid tank. (N. Gratiot, A.J. Manning).

6. Behavior of the Turbidity MaximumRelating to the Density Current in the Tidal River. (K. Yamamoto, et al).

7. Study on change of bottom topography and sediment characteristics around a reclaimed land in Sanbanze. (O.H. Chong, et al).

8. Strength of sediment mixtures as a function of sand content and clay mineralogy. (W. Jacobs, W.G..M. van Kestern, J.C. Winterwerp).

9. Sediment characterization of Intertidal Mudflats using Remote Sensing. (S. Adam, et al).

10. Soil Headcut Erosion: Process and Mathematical Modeling. (Y.H. Zhu, P.J. Visser, J.K. Vrijling).

11. Erodability of natural sediments: experiments on sand/mud mixtures from laboratory and field erosion tests. (P. Le Hir, et al).

12. Field observation and modeling suspended fine sediment load in Ariake Bay, Japan. (Y. Nakagawa, H.Yoshida).

13. Modelling of Sedimentation and Self-Weight Consolidation of Cohesive Sediments. (H. Samadi-Boroujeni, et al).

14. The development of algorithm to parameterise the mass settling flux of flocculated estuarine sediments. (A.J.Manning).

15. Settling velocity of sediments at high concentrations. (B.Camenen).

16. Modeling of 3D Fractal Mud Flocs Settling via Lattice Boltzmann Method. (Q.H. Zhang, J-F. Zhang).

17. A Time Dependent Flocculation Model. (D. Ditschke, M. Markofsky).

18. On the hindered settling of highly concentrated mud-sand mixtures. (P.J.T. Dankers, G..C. Sills, J.C. Winterwerp).

19. Sensitivity to floc breakup functions in a Population Balance Equation for cohesive Sediments. (F. Mietta, F. Maggi, J.C. Winterwerp).

20. A Study of in Site Floc Size in Turbidity Maximum, Yangtze estuary, China. (Q. He, J. Tang, J.Cheng).

21. Fine Sediment Resuspension and Nutrient Transport in Newnans Lake, Florida. (M. Jain, et al).

22. Numerical simulation of water quality and sediment transport in the Ariake Sea, southwestern Japan. (N.C. Don, et al).

23. Effect of the shape of submerged dike/mound on mud transport. (J-C. Chai, S. Hayashi, H. Yamanishi).

24. Lateral variability of the estuarine turbidity maximum in a tidal strait. (N.K. Ganju, D.H. Schoellhamer).

25. SPM variation in a harbour basin. (M.A.J. de Nijs, J.C. Winterwerp, J.D. Pietrzak).

26. An Integrated Hydrodynamic Model on Muddy Coasts. (M. Soltanpour, S.A. Haghshenas, T. Shibayama).

27. Modelling Erosion of Fine Sediments and the Influence of Time-variable Resistance. (C. Schweim, J. Koengeter).

28. On the significance of mud transport algorithms for the modelling of Intertidal Flats. (J. Spearman, A.J. Manning).

29. Sedimentary processes in a shell fish farming environment; Mont Saint Michel Bay, France. (F. Cayocca, et al).

30. Numerical simulation and analyses of sediment transport processes in the Ems-Dollard estuary with a three-dimensional model. (H. Weilbeer).

31. Sensitivity and spin up times of cohesive sediment transport models used to simulate bathymetric change. (D.H. Schoellhamer, et al).

32. A 3D morphodynamic process-based modelling of a mixed sand/mud coastal environment: the Seine estuary, France. (B. Waeles, P. Le Hir, P. Lesueur).

Subject Index.

