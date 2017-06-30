Sedation
6th Edition
A Guide to Patient Management
Learn how to safely sedate your dental patients and help control their anxiety with Sedation: A Guide to Patient Management, 6th Edition. Written by sedation expert Stanley Malamed, DDS, this concise guide combines essential theory with "how-to" technical instruction to help you master basic techniques in dental sedation and anxiety control. This new sixth edition also incorporates the latest guidelines from the ADA and the American Society of Anesthesiologists, along with vivid images of the most current equipment and procedures used in dental practice today. There is also detailed discussion on how to modify typical treatment protocol to successfully treat different patient populations — including pediatric, geriatric, physically compromised, and medically compromised patients. In all, this is a must-have guide for keeping up to date on the latest techniques in dental sedation and anxiety.
- The latest practice guidelines established by the ADA and the American Society of Anesthesiologists for sedation by non-anesthesiologists are included throughout the text.
- Comprehensive coverage combines all aspects of sedation with essential theory and instruction to cover all the information needed to provide safe and effective dental care.
- Expert authorship from Stanley Malamed, DDS, provides readers with experienced guidance across all areas of sedation dentistry and local anesthesia.
- Summary tables and boxes support visual learners and serve as useful review and study tools.
- Coverage of all potential patient groups details how to manage the pain and anxiety of pediatric, geriatric, physically compromised, and medically compromised patients in addition to the subtle changes that may be needed in normal treatment protocol.
SECTION I: INTRODUCTION
1. Pain and Anxiety in Dentistry
SECTION II: SPECTRUM OF PAIN AND ANXIETY CONTROL
2. Introduction to Sedation
3. The Spectrum of Pain and Anxiety Control
4. Physical and Psychological Evaluation
5. Monitoring during Sedation
6. Nondrug Techniques: Iatrosedation and Hypnosis
SECTION III: ORAL, RECTAL, AND INTRAMUSCULAR SEDATION
7. Oral Sedation
8. Rectal Sedation
9. Sublingual, Transdermal, and Intranasal Sedation
10. Intramuscular Sedation
SECTION IV: INHALATION SEDATION
11. Inhalation Sedation: Historical Perspective
12. Pharmacosedation: Rationale
13. Pharmacology, Anatomy, and Physiology
14. Inhalation Sedation Equipment
15. Inhalation Sedation: Techniques of Administration
16. Inhalation Sedation: Complications
17. Contemporary Issues Surrounding Nitrous Oxide
18. Practical Considerations
19. Teaching Inhalation Sedation: History and Present Guidelines
SECTION V: INTRAVENOUS SEDATION
20. Intravenous Sedation: Historical Perspective
21. Intravenous Moderate Sedation: Rationale
22. Armamentarium
23. Anatomy for Venipuncture
24. Venipuncture Technique
25. Pharmacology
26. Intravenous Moderate Sedation: Techniques of Administration
27. Intravenous Sedation: Complications
28. Practical Considerations
29. Guidelines for Teaching
SECTION VI: GENERAL ANESTHESIA
30. Fundamentals of General Anesthesia
31. Armamentarium, Drugs, and Techniques
SECTION VII: EMERGENCY PREPARATION AND MANAGEMENT
32. Preparation for Emergencies
33. Emergency Drugs and Equipment
34. Management of Emergencies
SECTION VIII: SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS
35. The Pediatric Patient
36. The Geriatric Patient
37. The Medically Compromised Patient
38. The Physically Compromised Patient
39. Neurologic Illnesses and Other Conditions
40. Medicolegal considerations
41. The Controversial Development of Anesthesiology in Dentistry
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 30th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323400497
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323400527
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323400534
Stanley Malamed
Professor and Chair, Section of Anesthesia and Medicine, University of Southern California School of Dentistry, Los Angeles, CA