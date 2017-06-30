SECTION I: INTRODUCTION

1. Pain and Anxiety in Dentistry

SECTION II: SPECTRUM OF PAIN AND ANXIETY CONTROL

2. Introduction to Sedation

3. The Spectrum of Pain and Anxiety Control

4. Physical and Psychological Evaluation

5. Monitoring during Sedation

6. Nondrug Techniques: Iatrosedation and Hypnosis

SECTION III: ORAL, RECTAL, AND INTRAMUSCULAR SEDATION

7. Oral Sedation

8. Rectal Sedation

9. Sublingual, Transdermal, and Intranasal Sedation

10. Intramuscular Sedation

SECTION IV: INHALATION SEDATION

11. Inhalation Sedation: Historical Perspective

12. Pharmacosedation: Rationale

13. Pharmacology, Anatomy, and Physiology

14. Inhalation Sedation Equipment

15. Inhalation Sedation: Techniques of Administration

16. Inhalation Sedation: Complications

17. Contemporary Issues Surrounding Nitrous Oxide

18. Practical Considerations

19. Teaching Inhalation Sedation: History and Present Guidelines



SECTION V: INTRAVENOUS SEDATION

20. Intravenous Sedation: Historical Perspective

21. Intravenous Moderate Sedation: Rationale

22. Armamentarium

23. Anatomy for Venipuncture

24. Venipuncture Technique

25. Pharmacology

26. Intravenous Moderate Sedation: Techniques of Administration

27. Intravenous Sedation: Complications

28. Practical Considerations

29. Guidelines for Teaching

SECTION VI: GENERAL ANESTHESIA

30. Fundamentals of General Anesthesia

31. Armamentarium, Drugs, and Techniques

SECTION VII: EMERGENCY PREPARATION AND MANAGEMENT

32. Preparation for Emergencies

33. Emergency Drugs and Equipment

34. Management of Emergencies

SECTION VIII: SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS

35. The Pediatric Patient

36. The Geriatric Patient

37. The Medically Compromised Patient

38. The Physically Compromised Patient

39. Neurologic Illnesses and Other Conditions

40. Medicolegal considerations

41. The Controversial Development of Anesthesiology in Dentistry

