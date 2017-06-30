Sedation - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323400534, 9780323400497

Sedation

6th Edition

A Guide to Patient Management

Authors: Stanley Malamed
eBook ISBN: 9780323400497
eBook ISBN: 9780323400527
Paperback ISBN: 9780323400534
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 30th June 2017
Page Count: 632
Description

Learn how to safely sedate your dental patients and help control their anxiety with Sedation: A Guide to Patient Management, 6th Edition. Written by sedation expert Stanley Malamed, DDS, this concise guide combines essential theory with "how-to" technical instruction to help you master basic techniques in dental sedation and anxiety control. This new sixth edition also incorporates the latest guidelines from the ADA and the American Society of Anesthesiologists, along with vivid images of the most current equipment and procedures used in dental practice today. There is also detailed discussion on how to modify typical treatment protocol to successfully treat different patient populations — including pediatric, geriatric, physically compromised, and medically compromised patients. In all, this is a must-have guide for keeping up to date on the latest techniques in dental sedation and anxiety.

Key Features

  • The latest practice guidelines established by the ADA and the American Society of Anesthesiologists for sedation by non-anesthesiologists are included throughout the text.
  • Comprehensive coverage combines all aspects of sedation with essential theory and instruction to cover all the information needed to provide safe and effective dental care.
  • Expert authorship from Stanley Malamed, DDS, provides readers with experienced guidance across all areas of sedation dentistry and local anesthesia.
  • Summary tables and boxes support visual learners and serve as useful review and study tools.
  • Coverage of all potential patient groups details how to manage the pain and anxiety of pediatric, geriatric, physically compromised, and medically compromised patients in addition to the subtle changes that may be needed in normal treatment protocol.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: INTRODUCTION
1. Pain and Anxiety in Dentistry 

SECTION II: SPECTRUM OF PAIN AND ANXIETY CONTROL 
2. Introduction to Sedation 
3. The Spectrum of Pain and Anxiety Control 
4. Physical and Psychological Evaluation 
5. Monitoring during Sedation 
6. Nondrug Techniques: Iatrosedation and Hypnosis 

SECTION III: ORAL, RECTAL, AND INTRAMUSCULAR SEDATION
7. Oral Sedation 
8. Rectal Sedation 
9. Sublingual, Transdermal, and Intranasal Sedation 
10. Intramuscular Sedation 

SECTION IV: INHALATION SEDATION 
11. Inhalation Sedation: Historical Perspective 
12. Pharmacosedation: Rationale
13. Pharmacology, Anatomy, and Physiology 
14. Inhalation Sedation Equipment
15. Inhalation Sedation: Techniques of Administration 
16. Inhalation Sedation: Complications 
17. Contemporary Issues Surrounding Nitrous Oxide
18. Practical Considerations
19. Teaching Inhalation Sedation: History and Present Guidelines
 
SECTION V: INTRAVENOUS SEDATION 
20. Intravenous Sedation: Historical Perspective
21. Intravenous Moderate Sedation: Rationale 
22. Armamentarium 
23. Anatomy for Venipuncture
24. Venipuncture Technique 
25. Pharmacology 
26. Intravenous Moderate Sedation: Techniques of Administration 
27. Intravenous Sedation: Complications 
28. Practical Considerations 
29. Guidelines for Teaching 

SECTION VI: GENERAL ANESTHESIA 
30. Fundamentals of General Anesthesia 
31. Armamentarium, Drugs, and Techniques 

SECTION VII: EMERGENCY PREPARATION AND MANAGEMENT 
32. Preparation for Emergencies 
33. Emergency Drugs and Equipment 
34. Management of Emergencies

SECTION VIII: SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS
35. The Pediatric Patient 
36. The Geriatric Patient 
37. The Medically Compromised Patient
38. The Physically Compromised Patient 
39. Neurologic Illnesses and Other Conditions 
40. Medicolegal considerations
41. The Controversial Development of Anesthesiology in Dentistry

About the Author

Stanley Malamed

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Section of Anesthesia and Medicine, University of Southern California School of Dentistry, Los Angeles, CA

