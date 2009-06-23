Sedation
5th Edition
A Guide to Patient Management
Description
Combining essential theory with “how-to” technical instruction, this concise guide is the leading reference for basic techniques in sedation and anxiety control in the dental office. The latest guidelines from the ADA and the American Society of Anesthesiologists keep you up-to-date with the latest medical standards. Content on patient management for pediatric, geriatric, physically compromised, and medically compromised patients helps you successfully treat any patient population.
Key Features
- In-depth discussions of the pharmacology of commonly used sedative agents allow you to fully understand properties and characteristics of drugs used.
- Combines all aspects of sedation with essential theory and instruction
- Boxes and tables highlight key information and make it easy to find important content.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: INTRODUCTION
1. Pain and Anxiety in Dentistry
SECTION II: SPECTRUM OF PAIN AND ANXIETY CONTROL
2. Introduction to Sedation
3. The Spectrum of Pain and Anxiety Control
4. Physical and Psychological Evaluation
5. Monitoring During Conscious Sedation
6. Nondrug Techniques: Iatrosedation and Hypnosis
SECTION III: ORAL, RECTAL, AND INTRAMUSCULAR SEDATION
7. Oral Sedation
8. Rectal Sedation
9. Sublingual, Transdermal and Intranasal Sedation
10. Intramuscular Sedation
SECTION IV: INHALATION SEDATION
11. Inhalation Sedation: Historical Perspective
12. Pharmacosedation: Rationale
13. Pharmacology, Anatomy, and Physiology
14. Armamentarium
15. Inhalation Sedation: Techniques of Administration
16. Inhalation Sedation: Complications
17. Contemporary Issues Surrounding Nitrous Oxide
18. Practical Considerations
19. Teaching Inhalation Sedation: History and Present Guidelines
SECTION V: INTRAVENOUS SEDATION
20. Intravenous Sedation: Historical Perspective
21. Intravenous Conscious Sedation: Rationale
22. Armamentarium
23. Anatomy for Venipuncture
24. Venipuncture Technique
25. Pharmacology
26. Intravenous Sedation: Techniques of Administration
27. Intravenous Sedation: Complications
28. Practical Considerations
29. Guidelines for Teaching
SECTION VI: GENERAL ANESTHESIA
30. Fundamentals of General Anesthesia
31. Armamentarium, Drugs, and Techniques
SECTION VII: EMERGENCY PREPARATION AND MANAGEMENT
32. Preparation for Emergencies
33. Emergency Drugs and Equipment
34. Management of Emergencies
SECTION VIII: SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS
35. The Pediatric Patient
36. The Geriatric Patient
37. The Medically Compromised Patient
38. The Physically Compromised Patient
39. Neurologic Illnesses and Other Conditions
40. Medicolegal Considerations - NEW!
41. The Controversial Development of Anesthesiology in Dentistry - NEW!
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 23rd June 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323075961
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168335
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323056809
About the Author
Stanley Malamed
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Section of Anesthesia and Medicine, University of Southern California School of Dentistry, Los Angeles, CA