Sedation - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323056809, 9780323075961

Sedation

5th Edition

A Guide to Patient Management

Authors: Stanley Malamed
eBook ISBN: 9780323075961
eBook ISBN: 9780323168335
Paperback ISBN: 9780323056809
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 23rd June 2009
Page Count: 624
Description

Combining essential theory with “how-to” technical instruction, this concise guide is the leading reference for basic techniques in sedation and anxiety control in the dental office. The latest guidelines from the ADA and the American Society of Anesthesiologists keep you up-to-date with the latest medical standards. Content on patient management for pediatric, geriatric, physically compromised, and medically compromised patients helps you successfully treat any patient population.

Key Features

  • In-depth discussions of the pharmacology of commonly used sedative agents allow you to fully understand properties and characteristics of drugs used.
  • Combines all aspects of sedation with essential theory and instruction
  • Boxes and tables highlight key information and make it easy to find important content.

Table of Contents

SECTION 1: INTRODUCTION

1. Pain and Anxiety in Dentistry


SECTION II: SPECTRUM OF PAIN AND ANXIETY CONTROL

2. Introduction to Sedation

3. The Spectrum of Pain and Anxiety Control

4. Physical and Psychological Evaluation

5. Monitoring During Conscious Sedation

6. Nondrug Techniques: Iatrosedation and Hypnosis


SECTION III: ORAL, RECTAL, AND INTRAMUSCULAR SEDATION

7. Oral Sedation

8. Rectal Sedation

9. Sublingual, Transdermal and Intranasal Sedation

10. Intramuscular Sedation


SECTION IV: INHALATION SEDATION

11. Inhalation Sedation: Historical Perspective

12. Pharmacosedation: Rationale

13. Pharmacology, Anatomy, and Physiology

14. Armamentarium

15. Inhalation Sedation: Techniques of Administration

16. Inhalation Sedation: Complications

17. Contemporary Issues Surrounding Nitrous Oxide

18. Practical Considerations

19. Teaching Inhalation Sedation: History and Present Guidelines


SECTION V: INTRAVENOUS SEDATION

20. Intravenous Sedation: Historical Perspective

21. Intravenous Conscious Sedation: Rationale

22. Armamentarium

23. Anatomy for Venipuncture

24. Venipuncture Technique

25. Pharmacology

26. Intravenous Sedation: Techniques of Administration

27. Intravenous Sedation: Complications

28. Practical Considerations

29. Guidelines for Teaching


SECTION VI: GENERAL ANESTHESIA

30. Fundamentals of General Anesthesia

31. Armamentarium, Drugs, and Techniques


SECTION VII: EMERGENCY PREPARATION AND MANAGEMENT

32. Preparation for Emergencies

33. Emergency Drugs and Equipment

34. Management of Emergencies


SECTION VIII: SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS

35. The Pediatric Patient

36. The Geriatric Patient

37. The Medically Compromised Patient

38. The Physically Compromised Patient

39. Neurologic Illnesses and Other Conditions

40. Medicolegal Considerations - NEW!

41. The Controversial Development of Anesthesiology in Dentistry - NEW!


Appendix

About the Author

Stanley Malamed

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Section of Anesthesia and Medicine, University of Southern California School of Dentistry, Los Angeles, CA

