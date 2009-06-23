SECTION 1: INTRODUCTION



1. Pain and Anxiety in Dentistry





SECTION II: SPECTRUM OF PAIN AND ANXIETY CONTROL



2. Introduction to Sedation



3. The Spectrum of Pain and Anxiety Control



4. Physical and Psychological Evaluation



5. Monitoring During Conscious Sedation



6. Nondrug Techniques: Iatrosedation and Hypnosis





SECTION III: ORAL, RECTAL, AND INTRAMUSCULAR SEDATION



7. Oral Sedation



8. Rectal Sedation



9. Sublingual, Transdermal and Intranasal Sedation



10. Intramuscular Sedation





SECTION IV: INHALATION SEDATION



11. Inhalation Sedation: Historical Perspective



12. Pharmacosedation: Rationale



13. Pharmacology, Anatomy, and Physiology



14. Armamentarium



15. Inhalation Sedation: Techniques of Administration



16. Inhalation Sedation: Complications



17. Contemporary Issues Surrounding Nitrous Oxide



18. Practical Considerations



19. Teaching Inhalation Sedation: History and Present Guidelines





SECTION V: INTRAVENOUS SEDATION



20. Intravenous Sedation: Historical Perspective



21. Intravenous Conscious Sedation: Rationale



22. Armamentarium



23. Anatomy for Venipuncture



24. Venipuncture Technique



25. Pharmacology



26. Intravenous Sedation: Techniques of Administration



27. Intravenous Sedation: Complications



28. Practical Considerations



29. Guidelines for Teaching





SECTION VI: GENERAL ANESTHESIA



30. Fundamentals of General Anesthesia



31. Armamentarium, Drugs, and Techniques





SECTION VII: EMERGENCY PREPARATION AND MANAGEMENT



32. Preparation for Emergencies



33. Emergency Drugs and Equipment



34. Management of Emergencies





SECTION VIII: SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS



35. The Pediatric Patient



36. The Geriatric Patient



37. The Medically Compromised Patient



38. The Physically Compromised Patient



39. Neurologic Illnesses and Other Conditions



40. Medicolegal Considerations - NEW!



41. The Controversial Development of Anesthesiology in Dentistry - NEW!





Appendix