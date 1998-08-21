Sedation in Dentistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723610526

Sedation in Dentistry

1st Edition

Authors: N. Girdler C. M. Hill
Paperback ISBN: 9780723610526
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st August 1998
Page Count: 160
Description

A concise, practical guide on sedation for dental undergraduates and dental practitioners.

Table of Contents

Contents; Foreword (Professor Poswillo) ; Acknowledgements; Preface; Spectrum of patient management; Applied anatomy and physiology; Patient selection and assessment; Pharmacology; Inhalational sedation; Intravenous sedation; Oral sedation and premedication; Complications and emergencies; Medico-legal and ethical considerations; Appendices; Index.

About the Author

N. Girdler

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant and Senior Lecturer, Dental Hospital, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

C. M. Hill

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Dental Hospital, Cardiff, UK

