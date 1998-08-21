Sedation in Dentistry
1st Edition
Authors: N. Girdler C. M. Hill
Paperback ISBN: 9780723610526
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st August 1998
Page Count: 160
Description
A concise, practical guide on sedation for dental undergraduates and dental practitioners.
Table of Contents
Contents; Foreword (Professor Poswillo) ; Acknowledgements; Preface; Spectrum of patient management; Applied anatomy and physiology; Patient selection and assessment; Pharmacology; Inhalational sedation; Intravenous sedation; Oral sedation and premedication; Complications and emergencies; Medico-legal and ethical considerations; Appendices; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
- Published:
- 21st August 1998
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723610526
About the Author
N. Girdler
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant and Senior Lecturer, Dental Hospital, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
C. M. Hill
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Dental Hospital, Cardiff, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.