Sedation and Analgesia in the ICU: Pharmacology, Protocolization, and Clinical Consequences, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712032

Sedation and Analgesia in the ICU: Pharmacology, Protocolization, and Clinical Consequences, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 25-3

1st Edition

Authors: Pratik Pandharipande E. Wesley Ely
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712032
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st July 2009
Description

In this issue, Guest Editors Pratik Panharipande and Wesley Ely look at modern Sedation techniques in the critically ill. Topics include: "Pharmacology of commonly used sedatives and analgesics in the ICU," "Pharmacology of newer agents for sedation and analgesia in the critically ill," "Current sedation practices: lessons learned from recent international surveys," "Sedation and Immunomodulation," "Sedation and sleep disturbances in the ICU," and more!

Pratik Pandharipande Author

Associate Professor of Anesthesiology Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

Professor of Medicine Center for Health Services Research Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

