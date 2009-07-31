Sedation and Analgesia in the ICU: Pharmacology, Protocolization, and Clinical Consequences, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 25-3

In this issue, Guest Editors Pratik Panharipande and Wesley Ely look at modern Sedation techniques in the critically ill. Topics include: "Pharmacology of commonly used sedatives and analgesics in the ICU," "Pharmacology of newer agents for sedation and analgesia in the critically ill," "Current sedation practices: lessons learned from recent international surveys," "Sedation and Immunomodulation," "Sedation and sleep disturbances in the ICU," and more!