Security+ Study Guide
2nd Edition
Description
The Security+ Study Guide & Practice Exam is a one-of-a-kind integration of text and and Web-based exam simulation and remediation. This system gives you 100% coverage of official CompTIA Security+ exam objectives plus test preparation software for the edge you need to achieve certification on your first try! This system is comprehensive, affordable, and effective!
Completely Guaranteed Coverage of All Exam Objectives
All five Security+ domains are covered in full: General Security Concepts, Communication Security, Infrastructure Security, Basics of Cryptography, and Operational / Organizational Security
Fully Integrated Learning
This package includes a Study Guide and one complete practice exam.
Each chapter starts by explaining the exam objectives covered in the chapter
You will always know what is expected of you within each of the exam’s domains.
Exam-Specific Chapter Elements
Notes, Tips, Alerts, Exercises, Exam’s Eyeview, and Self Test with fully explained answers.
* Test What You Learned
Hundreds of self-test review questions test your knowledge of specific exam objectives. A Self Test Appendix features answers to all questions with complete explanations of correct and incorrect answers.
Key Features
- Revision to market-leading first edition
- Realistic, Web-based practice exams included
Readership
Security+ candidates
Table of Contents
Domain 1.0 General Security Concepts Chapter 1: General Security Concepts: AAA Chapter 2: General Security Concepts: Attacks Domain 2.0 Communication Security Chapter 3: Communication Security: Remote Access and E-mail Chapter 4: Communication Security: Wireless Chapter 5: Communication Security: Web Services Domain 3.0 Infrastructure Security Chapter 6: Infrastructure Security: Devices and Media Chapter 7: Infrastructure Security: Topologies and IDS Chapter 8: Infrastructure Security: System Hardening Domain 4.0 Basics of Cryptography Chapter 9: Basics of Cryptology Chapter 10: Public Key Infrastructure Domain 5.0 Operational and Organizational Security Chapter 11: Operational and Organization Security: Incident Response Chapter 12: Operational and Organization Security: Policies and Disaster Recovery Appendix A: Self Test Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2007
- Published:
- 29th May 2007
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080555430
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597491532
About the Author
Ido Dubrawsky
Ido Dubrawsky (CISSP, CCNA, CCDA) is the Chief Security Advisor for Microsoft’s Communication Sector North America, a division of the Mobile and Embedded Devices Group. Prior to working at Microsoft, Ido was the acting Security Consulting Practice Lead at AT&T’s Callisma subsidiary and a Senior Security Consultant. Before joining AT&T, Ido was a Network Security Architect for Cisco Systems, Inc., SAFE Architecture Team. He has worked in the systems and network administration field for almost 20 years in a variety of environments from government to academia to private enterprise. He has a wide range of experience in various networks, from small to large and relatively simple to complex. Ido is the primary author of three major SAFE white papers and has written, and spoken, extensively on security topics. He is a regular contributor to the SecurityFocus website on a variety of topics covering security issues. Previously, he worked in Cisco Systems, Inc. Secure Consulting Group, providing network security posture assessments and consulting services for a wide range of clients. In addition to providing penetration-testing consultation, he also conducted security architecture reviews and policy and process reviews. He holds a B.Sc. and a M.Sc. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Security Advisor, Microsoft’s Communication Sector North America, a division of the Mobile and Embedded Devices Group
Jeremy Faircloth
Jeremy Faircloth (CISSP, Security+, CCNA, MCSE, MCP+I, A+) is an IT practitioner with a background in a wide variety of technologies as well as experience managing technical teams at multiple Fortune 50 companies. He is a member of the Society for Technical Communication and frequently acts as a technical resource for other IT professionals through teaching and writing, using his expertise to help others expand their knowledge. Described as a “Renaissance man of IT” with over 20 years of real-world IT experience, he has become an expert in many areas including Web development, database administration, enterprise security, network design, large enterprise applications, and project management. Jeremy is also an author that has contributed to over a dozen technical books covering a variety of topics and teaches courses on many of those topics.
Affiliations and Expertise
(Security+, CCNA, MCSE, MCP+I, A+), Senior Principal IT Technologist, Medtronic, Inc.