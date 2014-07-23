Security Risk Assessment
1st Edition
Managing Physical and Operational Security
Description
Security Risk Assessment is the most up-to-date and comprehensive resource available on how to conduct a thorough security assessment for any organization.
A good security assessment is a fact-finding process that determines an organization’s state of security protection. It exposes vulnerabilities, determines the potential for losses, and devises a plan to address these security concerns. While most security professionals have heard of a security assessment, many do not know how to conduct one, how it’s used, or how to evaluate what they have found.
Security Risk Assessment offers security professionals step-by-step guidance for conducting a complete risk assessment. It provides a template draw from, giving security professionals the tools needed to conduct an assessment using the most current approaches, theories, and best practices.
Key Features
- Discusses practical and proven techniques for effectively conducting security assessments
- Includes interview guides, checklists, and sample reports
- Accessibly written for security professionals with different levels of experience conducting security assessments
Readership
Security managers, security consultants, and students taking security management courses
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- About the Author
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Security Risk Assessments
- What Is a Security Risk Assessment?
- Security Risk Assessment Intent
- Who Will Conduct the Assessment?
- How Often Do I Need to Complete an Assessment?
- How Long Will This Process Take?
- Chapter 2. Preassessment Planning
- Services Agreement
- Project Management
- Identify the Participants
- Project Schedule
- Budgeting Considerations
- Project Assumptions
- Deliverables
- Chapter 3. Project Management
- Security Management versus Security Consultant
- Internal Personnel
- Security Consultants
- Chapter 4. Defining the Project Scope
- The Project Scope
- Measurement Standards
- Locations Included
- Chapter 5. Information Gathering
- Internal Sources
- External Sources
- Staff Survey
- Project Interviews
- Chapter 6. Physical Security Assessment
- Kickoff Meeting
- Interviews
- Conducting the Assessment
- Building Exterior
- Building Interior
- Chapter 7. Security Department Operations
- Management Review
- Security Culture
- Management Span of Control
- Security Management Plan
- Statutory and Regulatory Requirements
- Security Staff Scheduling
- Security Patrol Operations
- Security Policies
- Security Recordkeeping
- Security Incident Report Follow-Up
- Chapter 8. Security Training
- Staff Security Awareness Training
- Security Officer Training
- Training Documentation
- Frequency of Training
- Professional Certifications
- Training Resources
- Summary
- Chapter 9. Workplace Violence Risks and Vulnerabilities
- Violence Indicators
- Suspect Profiling
- Workplace Violence Risk Assessment
- Documentation Review
- Threat Assessment Team
- Prevention Strategies
- Risk Foreseeability
- Summary
- Chapter 10. Financial Risk Assessment
- Financial Asset Management
- Cash Handling
- Paid Parking
- Lost and Found
- Transportation of Money
- Fiduciary Responsibility
- Chapter 11. Security Technology Assessment
- Locks and Keys
- Security Cameras
- Security Alarms
- Mass Notification Systems
- Security Officer Equipment
- Specialized Security Equipment
- Summary
- Chapter 12. Access Control
- Lock and Key Control
- Cipher Locks
- Electronic Card Access Control
- Door Hardware
- Visitor Management
- Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED)
- Geographic Considerations
- Biometrics
- Chapter 13. Legal Considerations and Prevention Strategies
- Litigation Avoidance
- Crime Prevention
- Loss Prevention Strategies
- Security Vulnerability Analysis
- Threat Identification
- Summary
- Chapter 14. Contracted Services
- Police Services and Contracted Staffing
- Electronic Security Contractors: Installs and Maintenance
- Background Investigation Firms
- Parking Management Firms
- Document Shredding Services
- Contract Security Services
- Summary
- Chapter 15. The Security Risk Assessment Report
- Report Writing
- Components of the Assessment Report
- Chapter 16. Conclusion
- Implementation Project Management
- Project Team
- Challenges
- Implementation Phase
- Tracking Change
- Measuring Outcomes
- Let’s Do It Again
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 23rd July 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128009178
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128002216
About the Author
John White
John M. White, a recognized expert in asset protection management, has over 38 years of experience including military, law enforcement, corporate security administration, and professional security consultation.
White is Board Certified in Security Management as a Certified Protection Professional (CPP), and he is a Certified Healthcare Protection Administrator (CHPA), the two highest certifications in the security profession. He is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Association of Chiefs of Police, The International Association for Professional Security Consultants, ASIS International, International Association for Healthcare Security & Safety, and several other professional groups. He has also presented as a security expert at an international security conference.
White has been published in the Journal of Healthcare Protection Management, International Association for Healthcare Safety & Security, Rusting Publications, on numerous occasions, and in the association’s monthly Directions magazine. He has also been published in the ASIS International’s Security Management magazine.
Affiliations and Expertise
CPP, CHPA; President and principal consultant, Protection Management, LLC
Reviews
"White has created an excellent book with material drawn from the well of his experience...clearly a must-read for the inexperienced or nonsecurity professional who is faced with the task of conducting a security assessment." --ASIS Dynamics
"...it was refreshing to see this book covered very little on IT and took a broader view of security risk assessment...Each section is presented in layman’s terms, with clear examples and some templates to help with the assessment. Score: 7 out of 10" --BCS.org, January 2015
"...takes you through a security risk assessment, from who will do it, how often it needs doing, and how long it takes...through the planning, the schedule and budget, and that wonderful word ‘deliverables’, how to gather information on risk, whether from staff surveys or interviews." --Professional Security Magazine Online, 2014