Security Operations Management

Since 1970, Robert McCrie has written, edited, researched, taught, and consulted broadly in issues related to security management (protection of assets from loss) and criminal justice. He edits Security Letter and was founding editor-in-chief of Security Journal, a research journal, and now is editor emeritus.

He has been associated with John Jay College since the 1970’s. He joined the faculty in 1985, moving up the ranks to full professor and serving as chair of one of the largest departments, Law, Police Science and Criminal Justice Administration from 1997-2003. He later helped found his current department.