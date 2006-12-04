Security Operations Management
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition of Security Operations Management continues as the seminal reference on corporate security management operations. Revised and updated, topics covered in depth include: access control, selling the security budget upgrades to senior management, the evolution of security standards since 9/11, designing buildings to be safer from terrorism, improving relations between the public and private sectors, enhancing security measures during acute emergencies, and, finally, the increased security issues surrounding the threats of terrorism and cybercrime. An ideal reference for the professional, as well as a valuable teaching tool for the security student, the book includes discussion questions and a glossary of common security terms. Additionally, a brand new appendix contains contact information for academic, trade, and professional security organizations.
Key Features
- Fresh coverage of both the business and technical sides of security for the current corporate environment
- Strategies for outsourcing security services and systems
- Brand new appendix with contact information for trade, professional, and academic security organizations
Readership
Security managers, other security professionals; business professionals at all levels concerned with security, risk mitigation, and the management aspects of security operations. Students in security management courses.
Table of Contents
PART 1: GENERAL FUNDAMENTALS AND COMPETENCIES Chapter 1: SECURITY OPERATIONS IN THE MANAGEMENT ENVIRONMENT Chapter 2: CORE COMPETENCIES TO INITIATE EFFECTIVE PROTECTION PROGRAMS Chapter 3: STAFFING TO MEET PROTECTIVE GOALS Chapter 4: TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT FOR HIGH PERFORMANCE Chapter 5: SUPPORTING AND MOTIVATING SUPERVISORS AND STAFF Chapter 6: APPRAISING AND PROMOTING PEOPLE IN SECURITY PROGRAMS PART 2: SPECIAL ISSUES IN SECURITY MANAGEMENT Chapter 7: DISCIPLINE AND DISCHARGE Chapter 8: ACCOUNTING CONTROLS AND BUDGETING Chapter 9: OPERATING PERSONNEL-¬INTENSIVE PROGRAMS Chapter 10: OPERATING PHYSICAL-AND TECHNOLOGY-¬CENTERED PROGRAMS Chapter 11: LEADERSHIP FOR OPTIMAL SECURITY OPERATIONS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 4th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469492
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750678827
About the Author
Robert McCrie
Since 1970, Robert McCrie has written, edited, researched, taught, and consulted broadly in issues related to security management (protection of assets from loss) and criminal justice. He edits Security Letter and was founding editor-in-chief of Security Journal, a research journal, and now is editor emeritus.
He has been associated with John Jay College since the 1970’s. He joined the faculty in 1985, moving up the ranks to full professor and serving as chair of one of the largest departments, Law, Police Science and Criminal Justice Administration from 1997-2003. He later helped found his current department.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, John Jay University, New York, NY, USA
Reviews
This iteration provides additional guidance on how security practitioners can show they are adding value to goals of the workplace. Web links for current resources are substantially enlarged. And a detailed outline in chapter 9 of a Request for Proposal (RFP) to contact for security services has been refreshed and extended. How security has changed since 9/11 is assessed. Fundamentally, this is a book to encourage best practices, but moreover to constantly innovate and never to accept yesterday's status quo.- Security Letter, February 16, 2007