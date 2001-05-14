Security Operations Management takes concepts from business administration and criminal justice schools and incorporates them into the world of security management. It is comprehensive text focused on theoretical and research-oriented overviews of the core principles of security management. The book includes critical issues faced by real-life security practitioners and explores how they were resolved.

The book is written for practitioners, students, and general managers who wish to understand and manage security operations more effectively. The book explains the difficult task of bringing order to the security department's responsibilities of protecting people, intellectual property, physical assets and opportunity. In addition, the book covers theoretical and practical management-oriented developments in the security field, including new business models and e-management strategies.