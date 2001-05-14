Security Operations Management
1st Edition
Description
Security Operations Management takes concepts from business administration and criminal justice schools and incorporates them into the world of security management. It is comprehensive text focused on theoretical and research-oriented overviews of the core principles of security management. The book includes critical issues faced by real-life security practitioners and explores how they were resolved.
The book is written for practitioners, students, and general managers who wish to understand and manage security operations more effectively. The book explains the difficult task of bringing order to the security department's responsibilities of protecting people, intellectual property, physical assets and opportunity. In addition, the book covers theoretical and practical management-oriented developments in the security field, including new business models and e-management strategies.
Key Features
Discussions provide coverage of both the business and technical sides of security. Numerous case histories illustrating both the business and technical sides of security. Strategies for outsourcing security services and systems.
Readership
Students of security management courses; business professionals at all levels concerned with security, risk mitigation, and the management aspects of security operations.
Table of Contents
Security Operations in the Management Environment Core Competencies to Initiate Effective Protection Programs Staffing to Meet Protective GoalsTraining and Development for High Performance Supporting and Motivating Supervisors and Staff Appraising and Promoting People in Security Programs Discipline and Discharge Accounting Controls and Budgeting Operating Personnel-Intensive Programs Operating Physical- and Technology-Centered Programs Leadership for Optimal Security Operations Appendices *Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 14th May 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080516899
About the Author
Robert McCrie
Since 1970, Robert McCrie has written, edited, researched, taught, and consulted broadly in issues related to security management (protection of assets from loss) and criminal justice. He edits Security Letter and was founding editor-in-chief of Security Journal, a research journal, and now is editor emeritus.
He has been associated with John Jay College since the 1970’s. He joined the faculty in 1985, moving up the ranks to full professor and serving as chair of one of the largest departments, Law, Police Science and Criminal Justice Administration from 1997-2003. He later helped found his current department.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, John Jay University, New York, NY, USA
Robert McCrie
Since 1970, Robert McCrie has written, edited, researched, taught, and consulted broadly in issues related to security management (protection of assets from loss) and criminal justice. He edits Security Letter and was founding editor-in-chief of Security Journal, a research journal, and now is editor emeritus.
He has been associated with John Jay College since the 1970’s. He joined the faculty in 1985, moving up the ranks to full professor and serving as chair of one of the largest departments, Law, Police Science and Criminal Justice Administration from 1997-2003. He later helped found his current department.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, John Jay University, New York, NY, USA
Reviews
"McCrie masterfully discusses how to interweave security throughout an organization...Exhaustively researched and well written, this book is an ideal addition to the library of any security management professional." -SECURITY MANAGEMENT, July 2002 "Information is current, well-organized and clearly presented...a much-needed resource for today's safety and security professionals." -PROFESSIONAL SAFETY, March 2002