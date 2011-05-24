Security on the Web, Volume 83
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- The State-of-the-Art in Identity Theft - Amit Grover, Hal Berghel, and Dennis Cobb
- An Overview of Steganography - Gary C. Kessler and Chet Hosmer
- CAPTCHAs: An Artificial Intelligence Application to Web Security – José María Gómez Hidalgo and Gonzalo Alvarez
- Advances in Video-based Biometrics - Rama Chellappa and Pavan Turaga
- Action Research Can Swing the Balance in Experimental Software Engineering - Paulo Sérgio, Medeiros dos Santos, and Guilherme Horta Travassos
- Functional and Non-Functional Design Verification for Embedded Software Systems - Arnab Ray, Christopher Ackermann, Rance Cleaveland, Charles Shelton, and Chris Martin
Description
Since its first volume in 1960, Advances in Computers has presented detailed coverage of innovations in computer hardware, software, theory, design, and applications. It has also provided contributors with a medium in which they can explore their subjects in greater depth and breadth than journal articles usually allow. As a result, many articles have become standard references that continue to be of sugnificant, lasting value in this rapidly expanding field.
Key Features
- In-depth surveys and tutorials on new computer technology
- Well-known authors and researchers in the field
- Extensive bibliographies with most chapters
- Many of the volumes are devoted to single themes or subfields of computer science
Readership
Researchers in high performance computer areas, hardware manufacturers, physics and scientific computation and computer science educational programs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 24th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123855114
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123855107
Reviews
"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments." --Choice
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Marvin Zelkowitz Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA