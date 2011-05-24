Security on the Web - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123855107, 9780123855114

Security on the Web, Volume 83

1st Edition

Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780123855114
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123855107
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th May 2011
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

  1. The State-of-the-Art in Identity Theft - Amit Grover, Hal Berghel, and Dennis Cobb

  2. An Overview of Steganography - Gary C. Kessler and Chet Hosmer

  3. CAPTCHAs: An Artificial Intelligence Application to Web Security – José María Gómez Hidalgo and Gonzalo Alvarez

  4. Advances in Video-based Biometrics - Rama Chellappa and Pavan Turaga

  5. Action Research Can Swing the Balance in Experimental Software Engineering - Paulo Sérgio, Medeiros dos Santos, and Guilherme Horta Travassos

  6. Functional and Non-Functional Design Verification for Embedded Software Systems - Arnab Ray, Christopher Ackermann, Rance Cleaveland, Charles Shelton, and Chris Martin

Description

Since its first volume in 1960, Advances in Computers has presented detailed coverage of innovations in computer hardware, software, theory, design, and applications. It has also provided contributors with a medium in which they can explore their subjects in greater depth and breadth than journal articles usually allow. As a result, many articles have become standard references that continue to be of sugnificant, lasting value in this rapidly expanding field.

Key Features

  • In-depth surveys and tutorials on new computer technology
  • Well-known authors and researchers in the field
  • Extensive bibliographies with most chapters
  • Many of the volumes are devoted to single themes or subfields of computer science

Readership

Researchers in high performance computer areas, hardware manufacturers, physics and scientific computation and computer science educational programs

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123855114
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123855107

Reviews

"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments." --Choice

About the Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

