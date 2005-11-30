Security Metrics Management
1st Edition
How to Manage the Costs of an Assets Protection Program
Description
Security metrics is the application of quantitative, statistical, and/or mathematical analyses to measuring security functional trends and workload. In other words, tracking what each function is doing in terms of level of effort (LOE), costs, and productivity. Security metrics management is the managing of an assets protection program and related security functions through the use of metrics. It can be used where managerial tasks must be supported for such purposes as supporting the security professional’s position on budget matters, justifying the cost-effectiveness of decisions, determining the impact of downsizing on service and support to customers, etc. Security Metrics Management is designed to provide basic guidance to security professionals so that they can measure the costs of their assets protection program - their security program - as well as its successes and failures. It includes a discussion of how to use the metrics to brief management, justify budget and use trend analyses to develop a more efficient and effective assets protection program.
Key Features
- Over 100 checklists, flowcharts, and other illustrations depict examples of security metrics and how to use them
- Drawings, model processes, model procedures and forms enable the reader to immediately put concepts to use in a practical application
- Provides clear direction on how to meet new business demands on the Security Professional
Readership
PRIMARY MARKET: (audience) Security Managers, Security Consultants, other Security Professionals
SECONDARY MARKET: (audience) Students in security and business programs
Table of Contents
Section I: Introduction to the Role of the Security Professionals and Security Metrics Management
Chapter 1: The Security Profession and Its Role in Supporting Business and Government Agency Assets Protection Needs Chapter 2: Management and a Security Metrics Foundation Chapter 3: Policies, Procedures, Processes, Plans, and Projects Chapter 4: Security Metrics Management Program – An Overview Chapter 5: Case Study: Measuring Costs of Security Chapter 6: Case Study: Six Sigma
Section II: Administrative Security
Chapter 7: Information Security Chapter 8: Personnel Security Chapter 9: Security Education & Awareness Training Chapter 10: Security Compliance Audits Chapter 11: Surveys and Risk Management Chapter 12: Corporate Assets Protection Program Chapter 13: Contingency Planning
Section III: Physical Security
Chapter 14: Guard Force Chapter 15: Technical Security Systems Chapter 16: Locks and Keys Chapter 17: Fire Protection Chapter 18: Executive Protection Chapter 19: Event Security
Section IV: Security Operations
Chapter 20: Investigations & Non-Compliance Inquiries Chapter 21: Government Security Chapter 22: Information Systems Security Chapter 23: Mergers & Acquisitions Security Chapter 24: Outsourcing
Section V: The Security Profession and Metrics Management in the Future
Chapter 25: Preparing Now to Support Future Business Needs Chapter 26: Security Metrics Management Technology of the Future and How to Prepare Now to Use It
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 30th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080492261
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750678995
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493303151
About the Author
Gerald Kovacich
Dr. Gerald L. Kovacich has more than 40 years of experience in industrial, business and government security, investigations, information systems security, and information warfare, both in the U.S. Government as a special agent, in international corporations, and subsequently as an international consultant and lecturer. He retired as the Information Warfare Technologist, Northrop Grumman Corporation to pursue a career as an international consultant, lecturer and writer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Security consultant, lecturer, and author, Oak Harbor, WA, USA
Edward Halibozek
Edward P. Halibozek is currently a corporate vice president of security for a Fortune 100 company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. He holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice and an MBA in business. Mr. Halibozek is an experienced lecturer and has written and published many articles, papers, plans, policies and procedures related to corporate security.
Mr. Halibozek is the former Chairperson for the Aerospace Industries Association, Industrial Security Committee and is a member of the Board of Directors for the Chief Special Agents Association in Los Angeles California. Mr. Halibozek served for four years as an Industry member to the National Industrial Security Program Policy Advisory Committee (NISPPAC).
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Corporate VP of Security for a Fortune 100 company, Los Angeles, CA, USA