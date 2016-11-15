Security Metrics Management
2nd Edition
Measuring the Effectiveness and Efficiency of a Security Program
Description
Security Metrics Management, Measuring the Effectiveness and Efficiency of a Security Program, Second Edition details the application of quantitative, statistical, and/or mathematical analyses to measure security functional trends and workload, tracking what each function is doing in terms of level of effort (LOE), costs, and productivity.
This fully updated guide is the go-to reference for managing an asset protection program and related security functions through the use of metrics. It supports the security professional’s position on budget matters, helping to justify the cost-effectiveness of security-related decisions to senior management and other key decision-makers.
The book is designed to provide easy-to-follow guidance, allowing security professionals to confidently measure the costs of their assets protection program - their security program - as well as its successes and failures. It includes a discussion of how to use the metrics to brief management, build budgets, and provide trend analyses to develop a more efficient and effective asset protection program.
Key Features
- Examines the latest techniques in both generating and evaluating security metrics, with guidance for creating a new metrics program or improving an existing one
- Features an easy-to-read, comprehensive implementation plan for establishing an asset protection program
- Outlines detailed strategies for creating metrics that measure the effectiveness and efficiency of an asset protection program
- Offers increased emphasis through metrics to justify security professionals as integral assets to the corporation
- Provides a detailed example of a corporation briefing for security directors to provide to executive management
Readership
Physical and Information Corporate Security Managers, Supervisors, Executives, and other Practitioners. Security Management students
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Authors
- Other Books by Authors
- Other Books by Edward P. Halibozek and Dr. Gerald L. Kovacich
- By Dr. Gerald L. Kovacich
- By Edward P. Halibozek
- Foreword
- Preface
- Coverage
- Who Should Read This Book?
- Closing Comments
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- What is a Metric?
- What is a Security Metric?
- What is Security Metrics Management?
- Metrics, Measurement and Management
- Key Words and Phrases
- Chapter 1. Security Metrics Management Program—An Overview
- Abstract
- Introduction
- First Steps in the Development of an SMMP
- Questions Concerning Data Collection
- SMMP Chart Designs
- Using Technology to Deliver Metrics Data
- Quality and Oversight
- Security Metrics and Processes
- Cost-Avoidance Metrics
- Using Metrics Charts for Management Briefings
- Sequence of SMMP Charts for Management Briefings
- SMMP and Executive Management
- Using Metrics to Determine Success
- Summary
- Chapter 2. Corporate Assets Protection Program
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The CAPP and Other Drivers, Plans, and Their Flowcharts
- CAPP Data Collection and Security Metrics Management
- Is the CAPP Working as Planned?
- Is it Effective?
- How Much Does It Cost?
- How Can it Be Done Better?
- How Can it Be Done Cheaper?
- Case Study
- Summary
- Chapter 3. Personnel Security
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Pre-employment and Background Investigations
- Pre-employment and Background Investigations Drivers and Flowcharts
- Sample Pre-Employment and Background Investigations Metrics Charts
- Workplace Violence
- Case Study
- Summary
- Chapter 4. Information Security
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Three Basic Categories of Information
- Security Drivers
- Information Security Process Flowcharts
- What, When, Who, Where, How of Data Collection
- A Case Study
- Summary
- Chapter 5. Security Compliance Audits
- Abstract
- Introduction
- SCA Drivers and Flowcharts
- SCA Metrics
- The Who, How, Where, When, Why, and What of SCA Metrics Tracking
- SCA Case Study
- Summary
- Chapter 6. Security Education and Awareness
- Abstract
- Introduction
- SEAP Drivers and Flowcharts
- SEAP Metrics
- Sample SEATP Metrics Charts
- Data Collection and Metrics Management
- SEAP Case Study
- Summary
- Chapter 7. Surveys and Risk Management
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Surveys and Risk Management Drivers and Flowcharts
- The Who, How, Where, When, Why, and What of Surveys and Risk Management Metrics Tracking
- Case Study
- Summary
- Chapter 8. Contingency Planning
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Contingency Planning Drivers and Flowcharts
- Examples of Contingency Planning Metrics’ Measurement Tools
- Contingency Planning Case Study
- Summary
- Chapter 9. The Guard Force
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Guard Force Security Drivers and Flowcharts
- Guard Force Metrics Charts Examples
- Guard Force Case Study
- Summary
- Chapter 10. Technical Security Systems
- Abstract
- Introduction
- TSS Flowcharts
- TSS Metrics
- TSS Case Study
- Summary
- Chapter 11. Locks and Keys
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Locks and Keys Drivers and Flowcharts
- Locks and Keys Examples of Security Metrics
- Lock and Key Case Study
- Summary
- Chapter 12. Fire Protection
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Fire Protection Drivers and Flowcharts
- FP&S Metrics Examples
- Case Study—Outsourcing Fire Prevention and/or Suppression
- Summary
- Chapter 13. Event Security
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Event Security Drivers and Flowcharts
- Event Security Metrics
- Event Security Case Study
- Summary
- Chapter 14. Executive Protection
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Executive Protection Drivers and Flowcharts
- Executive Protection Examples of Metrics
- Executive Protection Case Study
- Summary
- Chapter 15. Investigations and Noncompliance Inquiries
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Investigations and NCI Drivers and Flowcharts
- Investigations and NCI Examples of Metrics
- Investigations and NCI Case Study
- Summary
- Chapter 16. Government Security
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Government Security Drivers and Flowcharts
- Government Security Examples of Metrics
- Government Security Case Study
- Summary
- Chapter 17. Information Systems Security
- Abstract
- Introduction
- InfoSec Drivers and Flowcharts
- InfoSec Case Study
- Summary
- Chapter 18. Mergers, Acquisitions, or Divestitures Security
- Abstract
- Introduction
- MAD Security Drivers, Flowcharts, and Checklists
- MAD—Examples of Metrics
- Checklists
- MAD Case Study
- Summary
- Chapter 19. Outsourcing
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Outsourcing Drivers and Flowcharts
- Outsourcing Examples of Metrics
- Post-Contract Award
- Outsourcing Case Study
- Summary
- Chapter 20. A Look into the Future
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Chief Security Officer Profession
- New Technology
- Applying High Technology to the Security Metrics Management Program
- Evaluating Current and Future Data Collection Needs
- Summary
- Appendix. Figures, Charts, Graphs, and Surveys
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 15th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128045008
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128044537
About the Author
Gerald Kovacich
Dr. Gerald L. Kovacich has more than 40 years of experience in industrial, business and government security, investigations, information systems security, and information warfare, both in the U.S. Government as a special agent, in international corporations, and subsequently as an international consultant and lecturer. He retired as the Information Warfare Technologist, Northrop Grumman Corporation to pursue a career as an international consultant, lecturer and writer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Security consultant, lecturer, and author, Oak Harbor, WA, USA
Edward Halibozek
Edward Halibozek is currently a security consultant and part-time instructor for California State University, Fullerton. He retired from Northrop Grumman Corporation in August, 2011 after more than 26 years with the company. His most recent position was the Vice President of Security. Mr. Halibozek chaired the Northrop Grumman Security Council, which is the company’s key deliberative body for security, contingency planning, investigations and fire services. He was also responsible for Executive Protection services. Mr. Halibozek served as a member of the National Industrial Security Program Policy Advisory Council (NISPAC). Mr. Halibozek holds a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California State University and an MBA from Pepperdine University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Part-time instructor, California State University, Fullerton, CA, USA