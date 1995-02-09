Security Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750694926, 9780080516882

Security Management

1st Edition

Business Strategies for Success

Authors: Dennis Dalton
eBook ISBN: 9780080516882
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750694926
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th February 1995
Page Count: 328
Description

Security personnel are being asked to justify their existence in a corporate environment. They must prove their worth in dollars and cents by showing the return on investing in loss prevention. This means security departments are being forced to contribute more to the business as a whole. This book will show security managers and personnel how to go about this, and how to achieve quality in their departments.

Key Features

Suggests security should be a valued resource within the corporation that can contribute to bottom line performance. Teaches security managers to approach their jobs as 'business managers who specialize in security'. Written by Security Magazine's 1987 Executive Achievement Award recipient.

Readership

Security managers and personnel, especially corporate security.

Table of Contents

Setting the Stage; Establishing the Business Case; Developing a Successful Marketing Plan; Quality Assurance in Cost Containment Times; Today's Strategies: Management Fads or Management Tools; Strategies for Success; Outsourcing: Your Strategic Partner; In Pursuit of Excellence; Appendix

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080516882
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750694926

About the Author

Dennis Dalton

Affiliations and Expertise

PhD, Dalton Associates

Reviews

well organized excellent concepts for facilitating security incorporating rather than being isolated excellent suggestions for enhancing the communication process

Ratings and Reviews

