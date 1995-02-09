Security Management
1st Edition
Business Strategies for Success
Description
Security personnel are being asked to justify their existence in a corporate environment. They must prove their worth in dollars and cents by showing the return on investing in loss prevention. This means security departments are being forced to contribute more to the business as a whole. This book will show security managers and personnel how to go about this, and how to achieve quality in their departments.
Key Features
Suggests security should be a valued resource within the corporation that can contribute to bottom line performance. Teaches security managers to approach their jobs as 'business managers who specialize in security'. Written by Security Magazine's 1987 Executive Achievement Award recipient.
Readership
Security managers and personnel, especially corporate security.
Table of Contents
Setting the Stage; Establishing the Business Case; Developing a Successful Marketing Plan; Quality Assurance in Cost Containment Times; Today's Strategies: Management Fads or Management Tools; Strategies for Success; Outsourcing: Your Strategic Partner; In Pursuit of Excellence; Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 9th February 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080516882
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750694926
About the Author
Dennis Dalton
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD, Dalton Associates
Reviews
well organized excellent concepts for facilitating security incorporating rather than being isolated excellent suggestions for enhancing the communication process