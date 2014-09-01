Security Leader Insights for Risk Management

Richard Chase is a multi-disciplined executive with experience defining and conferring strategy and policy at the international, national, and regional levels. He has served as the chief security officer for the U.S. Department of Justice and as a senior executive for a multi-national corporation with enterprise security, safety, and environmental health responsibilities.

Mr. Chase has a proven record of success in the establishment of new corporate organizations and the recovery of failing operations. He is experienced in designing and directing domestic, international, and in-theatre service models, while also highly skilled in creating significant improvements in corporate processes, productivity, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Mr. Chase is a subject matter expert in the fields of security, information assurance, life safety, business resiliency, compliance, and law enforcement. He is board certified as a Protection Professional (CPP), Physical Security Professional (PSP), and Professional Certified Investigator (PCI) through ASIS International; board certified in Risk Information Systems Controls through the Information Systems Audit and Control Association; a certified Fraud Specialist through the Association of Certified Fraud Specialists; and a certified Criminal Investigator through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.

Mr. Chase participates in numerous professional organizations, including ASIS International, as a member of the Board of Directors; the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Police Standards, Image, and Ethics Committee; and the Department of Defense, Defense Industrial Base, Sector Coordinating Council.

Mr. Chase’s academic achievements include a master of science degree from Michigan State University, with a focus on security management; a bachelor degree through the University of Montana; and a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy, 195th Session.

Mr. Chase is a past recipient of the prestigious Presidential Rank Award, conferred by President George W. Bush, and the U.S. Department of Justice, Attorney General’s Award of Excellence, for Senior Executive Service.