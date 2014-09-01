Security Leader Insights for Risk Management
1st Edition
Lessons and Strategies from Leading Security Professionals
Description
How do you, as a busy security executive or manager, stay current with evolving issues, familiarize yourself with the successful practices of your peers, and transfer this information to build a knowledgeable, skilled workforce the times now demand? With Security Leader Insights for Risk Management, a collection of timeless leadership best practices featuring insights from some of the nation’s most successful security practitioners, you can.
This book can be used as a quick and effective resource to bring your security staff up to speed on security’s role in risk management. Instead of re-inventing the wheel when faced with a new challenge, these proven practices and principles will allow you to execute with confidence knowing that your peers have done so with success. Part one looks at the risk assessment and subtopics such as compliance, using risk assessments to increase security’s influence, and risk indicator dashboards. Part two discusses risk management topics such as board-level risk, global risk, risk appetite, and enterprise risk management (ERM).
Security Leader Insights for Risk Management is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real-world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.
Key Features
- Each chapter can be read in five minutes or less, and is written by or contains insights from experienced security leaders.
- Can be used to find illustrations and examples you can use to deal with a relevant issue.
- Brings together the diverse experiences of proven security leaders in one easy-to-read resource.
Readership
New or experienced security managers and executives; security practitioners and consultants; risk managers; business executives and owners responsible for security, risk management, and risk assessment; instructors of and students in security or risk management programs
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Part 1: Risk Assessment
- Chapter 1. Looking at Risk from a Different Angle to Achieve Results
- Chapter 2. Learning from the Past: Risk Management versus Compliance
- Chapter 3. Increase Influence and Protection through Proactive Risk Assessments
- Objective and Results Sought
- Strategy
- The Bottom Line
- Chapter 4. Security Risk Assessments: Integrating the Concept
- Chapter 5. The Risk-Aware Organization
- Strategy
- Chapter 6. Building a Risk Indicator Dashboard
- Objective
- Results Sought
- Risk Management Strategy
- Where is the Data?
- Part 2: Risk Management
- Chapter 7. Managing Board-Level Risk
- The Oversight-Management Cycle
- Analyzing Board-Level Risk
- Challenges in Board Risk Management
- Chapter 8. Confronting Global Risk
- The Overseas Advisory Council
- NGOs Play a Role
- Becoming More Nimble
- Chapter 9. What Is Your Risk Appetite?
- Chapter 10. Is Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Leaving Security Behind?
- Not Yet Widely Accepted
- Why So Slow?
- Security’s Role in ERM
- Put on Your Business Hat
- About the Contributing Editor
- About Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio
Details
- No. of pages:
- 60
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 1st September 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128009048
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128008409
About the Editor
Richard Chase
Richard Chase is a multi-disciplined executive with experience defining and conferring strategy and policy at the international, national, and regional levels. He has served as the chief security officer for the U.S. Department of Justice and as a senior executive for a multi-national corporation with enterprise security, safety, and environmental health responsibilities.
Mr. Chase has a proven record of success in the establishment of new corporate organizations and the recovery of failing operations. He is experienced in designing and directing domestic, international, and in-theatre service models, while also highly skilled in creating significant improvements in corporate processes, productivity, quality, and customer satisfaction.
Mr. Chase is a subject matter expert in the fields of security, information assurance, life safety, business resiliency, compliance, and law enforcement. He is board certified as a Protection Professional (CPP), Physical Security Professional (PSP), and Professional Certified Investigator (PCI) through ASIS International; board certified in Risk Information Systems Controls through the Information Systems Audit and Control Association; a certified Fraud Specialist through the Association of Certified Fraud Specialists; and a certified Criminal Investigator through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
Mr. Chase participates in numerous professional organizations, including ASIS International, as a member of the Board of Directors; the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Police Standards, Image, and Ethics Committee; and the Department of Defense, Defense Industrial Base, Sector Coordinating Council.
Mr. Chase’s academic achievements include a master of science degree from Michigan State University, with a focus on security management; a bachelor degree through the University of Montana; and a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy, 195th Session.
Mr. Chase is a past recipient of the prestigious Presidential Rank Award, conferred by President George W. Bush, and the U.S. Department of Justice, Attorney General’s Award of Excellence, for Senior Executive Service.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice president, security, safety, and environmental health (CSO), General Atomics and Affiliated Companies, San Diego, CA, USA