Security Leader Insights for Information Protection
1st Edition
Lessons and Strategies from Leading Security Professionals
Description
How do you, as a busy security executive or manager, stay current with evolving issues, familiarize yourself with the successful practices of your peers, and transfer this information to build a knowledgeable, skilled workforce the times now demand? With Security Leader Insights for Information Protection, a collection of timeless leadership best practices featuring insights from some of the nation’s most successful security practitioners, you can.
This book can be used as a quick and effective resource to bring your security staff up to speed on security’s role in information protection. Instead of re-inventing the wheel when faced with a new challenge, these proven practices and principles will allow you to execute with confidence knowing that your peers have done so with success. It includes chapters on the collaboration between corporate and information security, emerging issues in information protection, and information protection regulations and standards.
Security Leader Insights for Information Protection is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.
Key Features
- Each chapter can be read in five minutes or less, and is written by or contains insights from experienced security leaders.
- Can be used to find illustrations and examples you can use to deal with a relevant issue.
- Brings together the diverse experiences of proven security leaders in one easy-to-read resource.
Readership
New or experienced security managers and executives; security practitioners and consultants; business managers and executives with security or information security program oversight; instructors of and students in security or information security programs
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Part 1: Strategies for Collaboration between Corporate and Information Security
- Chapter 1. Security and Information Technology Alignment
- Chapter 2. Moving Beyond Convergence
- Interlinked Threats are not Best Addressed in Silos
- Collaborative Models Provide Business Value
- Words Matter
- Chapter 3. What Are the Characteristics of a Good Relationship Between Corporate Security and Information Security?
- Lou Magnotti, Chief Information Officer, U.S. House of Representatives
- Liz Lancaster, Director of Member Services, Security Executive Council
- Lorna Koppel, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Iron Mountain
- John Masserini, Information Security Officer, Dow Jones & Co.
- Part 2: Emerging Issues in Information Protection
- Chapter 4. Mobile Insecurity
- Chapter 5. Security in Cloud Computing: How Is It Different?
- Mark Estberg, Senior Director of Risk and Compliance Management, Online Services Security and Compliance, Microsoft
- Jim Reavis, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Cloud Security Alliance
- Greg Kane, Director, it and Product Technology, Security Executive Council
- Jeff M. Spivey, Director, Security Risk Management Inc.
- Chapter 6. The Security Risks of Web-Based Applications in the Workplace
- Chris Berg, Senior Director, Corporate Security and Safety, Symantec Corporation
- Leslie K. Lambert, Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Sun Microsystems
- Kathleen Kotwica, Executive Vice President and Chief Knowledge Strategist, Security Executive Council
- Chapter 7. Leveraging Information Lifecycle Management for Convergence and Compliance
- Chapter 8. Preventing Identity Theft by Protecting Your Data
- A Rampant Problem
- Potential Costs in the Billions
- The Finger Points at Security
- Protecting from the Inside
- Preventing Through Partnership
- Chapter 9. Protecting Your Organization’s Intellectual Property
- Mark A. Levett, Unit Chief, Counterintelligence Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation Headquarters
- Vincent Volpi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PICA Corporation
- Chris Cox, President, the Operations Security Professional’s Association
- Marcy M. Forman, Director, National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center
- Part 3: Information Protection Regulations and Standards
- Chapter 10. The PCI Data Security Standard: Compliance Lessons Learned
- Sometimes Executives Misunderstand the Nature of Compliance
- PCI DSS is Seen and Managed Solely as an Information Technology Project
- Business Units Disagree on the Right Approach to Achieving Compliance
- Chapter 11. Is Your Data Leaking?
- Chapter 12. Aiming for National Cybersecurity
- Cross-Sector Failures
- Why All the Attention Now?
- Sharing is Key to Success
- Why Today’s Options Don’t Work
- An Uncertain Future
- Start by Doing Your Part
- Chapter 13. Understanding the FRCP’s eDiscovery Rules
- Security’s Role Regarding Electronically Stored Information
- Rules for Dealing with Data
- How to Take Action
Details
- No. of pages:
- 74
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 6th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128009079
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128008430
About the Editor
Bob Fahy
Bob Fahy is currently the director of corporate security at Kraft Foods. He is a seasoned multidiscipline executive security management professional with over 20 years of varied international experience in conducting and managing complex investigations; assessing threats and exposures; designing cost-effective countermeasures to mitigate threats; obtaining stakeholder consensus; and implementing appropriate asset protection programs to include but not limited to information protection, food defense, supply chain, facilities, investigations, people situational awareness, brand protection, strategic risk profiles, kidnapping, and extortion.
His broad experience in multicultural, multi-threat and multilingual environments provides unique skills in formulating policies and procedures, developing effective crisis management plans, obtaining valuable strategic and tactical threat information, and directing international complex financial fraud investigations on behalf of global stakeholders.
Bob is widely known as an energetic team player and objective communicator with a history of aligning the security group and programs with the clients’ global and regional objectives.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Corporate Security at Kraft Foods
Reviews
" If you are scratching your head over data leaks or cyber-security this is a useful book to give you ideas or to feel thankful that others are in the same boat." --Professional Security Magazine Online, 2014