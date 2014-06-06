Security Leader Insights for Effective Management
1st Edition
Lessons and Strategies from Leading Security Professionals
Description
How do you, as a busy security executive or manager, stay current with evolving issues, familiarize yourself with the successful practices of your peers, and transfer this information to build a knowledgeable, skilled workforce the times now demand? With Security Leader Insights for Effective Management, a collection of timeless leadership best practices featuring insights from some of the nation’s most successful security practitioners, you can.
This book can be used as a quick and effective resource to bring your security staff up to speed on topics such as the characteristics of effective security leaders and programs, leading through difficult times, budget issues, and aligning security with business goals. Instead of re-inventing the wheel when faced with a new challenge, these proven practices and principles will allow you to execute with confidence knowing that your peers have done so with success.
Security Leader Insights for Effective Management is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.
Key Features
- Each chapter can be read in five minutes or less, and is written by or contains insights from experienced security leaders.
- Can be used to find illustrations and examples you can use to deal with a relevant issue.
- Brings together the diverse experiences of proven security leaders in one easy-to-read resource.
Readership
New or experienced security managers and executives; security practitioners and consultants; business managers and executives with security program oversight; instructors of and students in security programs
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Part 1: What Do Effective Security Leaders and Programs Look Like?
- Chapter 1. What Every Security Leader Should Know
- Dr. Ken Baylor, CISSP, CISM, CIPP, Former Vice President and CISO of Symantec Corporation
- Jeffrey J. Berkin, a Senior Government Executive with Extensive Law Enforcement, Counterintelligence, and Security Experience
- William Besse, Director of Corporate Security for Belo Corporation
- Eric Cowperthwaite, Chief Security Officer of Providence Health & Services
- Sean Dettloff, Manager of Supply Chain and Critical System Security at Starbucks Coffee
- Elizabeth Lancaster, Director of Member Services and Projects, Security Executive Council
- Donna Ross, Risk and Compliance Manager for GMAC ResCap
- Chapter 2. Strategic Planning: Your Roadmap to Success
- Chapter 3. You Get the Behavior You Reward
- Chapter 4. Four Strategies to Fill the Resource Gap
- Talent
- Technology
- Information
- Partnerships
- Chapter 5. Setting a New Standard of Collaboration
- A Tenant-Owner Marriage
- Ambassadors for Security
- Seamless and State-of-the-Art
- Chapter 6. Local Vigilance Drives Global Defense at Raytheon Missile Systems
- March to Superior
- Transformation Starts with the Basics
- Building Relationships and Accountability
- The Role of Metrics
- Support from the Top
- Chapter 7. Developing a Successful Executive Partnership
- A Shared Focus
- Business First
- Building Trust Across the Organization
- Part 2: Leading through Difficult Times
- Chapter 8. Coping with Changes to Company Leadership
- What You Need to Consider
- What to Do
- Chapter 9. Strategies for Career Preservation
- Lance Wright, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Administration, USEC Inc.
- J. David Quilter, Former CSO, Nisource and Security Executive Council Emeritus Faculty
- Jerry Brennan, Founder of SMR Group
- Bob Hayes, Former CSO at Georgia Pacific and Managing Director, Security Executive Council
- Chapter 10. Dealing with Downsizing
- George Campbell, Former CSO, Fidelity Investments
- Phil Aronson, President, Aronson Security Group
- Joe Nelson, Former Director of Corporate Security, Teradyne Inc.
- Dan Dunkel, President, New Era Associates
- Chapter 11. Extreme Security Program Makeover
- Phase One: What Do You Have to Work With?
- Phase Two: What Should Your Mission Be?
- Phase Three: Where Do You Stand?
- Phase Four: Build Your Plan
- The Work is Never Finished
- Part 3: Budget Issues
- Chapter 12. Managing and Defending a Security Budget
- Catalog Services and Cost
- Where is Security’s Value?
- Finding Efficiencies for Reallocation
- Benefits beyond Avoiding Cuts
- Chapter 13. Leading and Managing in a Global Economy
- Predicting the Future
- An Example from the Global Food Industry
- How to Think Globally
- Chapter 14. How to Move Security Projects Forward while Cutting Costs
- Steve Surfaro, Strategic Channel Manager, Axis Communications
- Sean Detloff, Partner and Asset Protection Manager, Starbucks Coffee Company
- Marty Bishop, Head of Security, North America, Nokia Siemens Networks
- Emil Marone, Chief Technology Officer, Henry Brothers Electronics
- Part 4: Aligning Security with the Business
- Chapter 15. Seven Ways to Maximize Value to the Corporation
- Broaden Your Definition of Risk
- Take Off the Blinders
- Leverage Information and Capabilities
- Reach Out to Partners
- Apply Security Platforms to the Business
- Expand the Audit Process
- Share Video Capabilities
- Chapter 16. Security in a J.A.R
- Chapter 17. How Will Business and Risk Drivers Impact Your Mitigation Strategy?
- The World Economy will Grow Slowly, with Emerging Economies Outpacing Developed Ones
- The Business Landscape will be Increasingly Global
- As the Internet Continues to Grow and Transform, the Demand for and the value of Information will Continue their Sharp Rise
- Trend #1: Faster, Cheaper, Smaller
- Trend #2: Is Risk Scrutinized or Overlooked?
- Trend #3: Global Relevance and Risk
- Under-Protected Intangible Assets
- About the Contributing Editor
- About Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio
Details
- No. of pages:
- 108
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 6th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128009062
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128008423
About the Editor
Randy Harrison
Randy Harrison currently directs the security program for Delta Air Lines, Inc. global network serving roughly 165 million passengers annually to over 322 destinations in 59 countries with almost 80,000 employees. Harrison has worked for Delta for 24 years in varying capacities and has progressed through increasingly responsible positions while demonstrating leadership, skilled management and the ability to deliver on promised results. He is skilled in strategizing, developing and implementing complex programs to mitigate varying types of corporate risk (safety, health, environmental, security, business continuity and emergency response), and developing a competitive advantage by contributing to the bottom line. Under Harrison’s leadership, the security program has been elevated to the CEO and Board Committee level as a recognized element of the overall enterprise risk model with corporate measures and reporting criteria.
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Director, Corporate Security at Delta Air Lines
Reviews
"...there’s plenty of food for thought, and this is one of those handy books that you can read a page or two at a time, pick up and set down again, if time is at a premium." -- Professional Security Magazine Online,August 22,2014