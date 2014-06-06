How do you, as a busy security executive or manager, stay current with evolving issues, familiarize yourself with the successful practices of your peers, and transfer this information to build a knowledgeable, skilled workforce the times now demand? With Security Leader Insights for Effective Management, a collection of timeless leadership best practices featuring insights from some of the nation’s most successful security practitioners, you can.

This book can be used as a quick and effective resource to bring your security staff up to speed on topics such as the characteristics of effective security leaders and programs, leading through difficult times, budget issues, and aligning security with business goals. Instead of re-inventing the wheel when faced with a new challenge, these proven practices and principles will allow you to execute with confidence knowing that your peers have done so with success.

Security Leader Insights for Effective Management is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.