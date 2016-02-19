Security for Small Computer Systems
1st Edition
A Practical Guide for Users
Editors: Tricia Saddington
eBook ISBN: 9781483103051
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 128
Description
Security for Small Computer Systems: A Practical Guide for Users is a guidebook for security concerns for small computers. The book provides security advice for the end-users of small computers in different aspects of computing security. Chapter 1 discusses the security and threats, and Chapter 2 covers the physical aspect of computer security. The text also talks about the protection of data, and then deals with the defenses against fraud. Survival planning and risk assessment are also encompassed. The last chapter tackles security management from an organizational perspective. The book will be of great use to users of a small computer system.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. The Need for Security
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Threat
1.3 What is "Security"
Chapter 2. Physical Security
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Theft
2.3 Accidental Damage
2.4 Deliberate Damage
2.5 Unauthorized Disclosure
2.6 Environmental Hazards
Chapter 3. Protection of Data and Software
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Threats to Data and Software
3.3 Access Controls
3.4 Accuracy of Software and Data
3.5 Purchasing Software
3.6 Micro-computers and Word Processors
3.7 Networked Systems
Chapter 4. Protection against Fraud
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Personnel Procedures
4.3 Operational Controls
4.4 Impact of Different Types of Systems
Chapter 5. Survival Planning
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Approaches to Survival Plan Development
5.3 The Survival Plan
5.4 Alternative System Selection
Chapter 6. Assessing the Risk
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Risk Assessment
Chapter 7. Security Management
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The place of Computer Security in the Business
7.3 Risk Management
7.4 Security Policy
7.5 Implementing the Policy
7.6 Integration of Security and System Development
7.7 Acquiring a System
7.8 Controlling Change
Annex A Acknowledgments
Annex B Glossary of Terms
Annex C Passwords
Annex D Access Control Methods
Annex E Encryption/Authentication
Annex F Survival Plan Contents List
Annex G Index
About the Editor
Tricia Saddington
