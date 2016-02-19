Security for Small Computer Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780946395507, 9781483103051

Security for Small Computer Systems

1st Edition

A Practical Guide for Users

Editors: Tricia Saddington
eBook ISBN: 9781483103051
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 128
eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Description

Security for Small Computer Systems: A Practical Guide for Users is a guidebook for security concerns for small computers. The book provides security advice for the end-users of small computers in different aspects of computing security. Chapter 1 discusses the security and threats, and Chapter 2 covers the physical aspect of computer security. The text also talks about the protection of data, and then deals with the defenses against fraud. Survival planning and risk assessment are also encompassed. The last chapter tackles security management from an organizational perspective. The book will be of great use to users of a small computer system.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1. The Need for Security

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The Threat

1.3 What is "Security"

Chapter 2. Physical Security

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Theft

2.3 Accidental Damage

2.4 Deliberate Damage

2.5 Unauthorized Disclosure

2.6 Environmental Hazards

Chapter 3. Protection of Data and Software

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Threats to Data and Software

3.3 Access Controls

3.4 Accuracy of Software and Data

3.5 Purchasing Software

3.6 Micro-computers and Word Processors

3.7 Networked Systems

Chapter 4. Protection against Fraud

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Personnel Procedures

4.3 Operational Controls

4.4 Impact of Different Types of Systems

Chapter 5. Survival Planning

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Approaches to Survival Plan Development

5.3 The Survival Plan

5.4 Alternative System Selection

Chapter 6. Assessing the Risk

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Risk Assessment

Chapter 7. Security Management

7.1 Introduction

7.2 The place of Computer Security in the Business

7.3 Risk Management

7.4 Security Policy

7.5 Implementing the Policy

7.6 Integration of Security and System Development

7.7 Acquiring a System

7.8 Controlling Change

Annex A Acknowledgments

Annex B Glossary of Terms

Annex C Passwords

Annex D Access Control Methods

Annex E Encryption/Authentication

Annex F Survival Plan Contents List

Annex G Index


About the Editor

Tricia Saddington

