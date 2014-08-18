Security for Business Professionals
1st Edition
How to Plan, Implement, and Manage Your Company’s Security Program
Description
Security for Business Professionals offers business executives and managers everything they need to set-up a security program, especially for those who don’t have the resources to hire an in-house security staff. It can also be used for assessing the adequacy of an existing security program.
The book provides an overview of the key security objectives and challenges that managers face, such as how to measure the effectiveness of a security program and balance the costs and benefits. It also shows how to develop security procedures that conform to key regulatory requirements, and how to assess an organization’s most important risks, vulnerabilities, and threats.
Security for Business Professionals addresses key physical and informational security concerns, including areas such as asset protection, loss prevention, and personnel security. It also discusses how to develop emergency and incident response plans, and concludes with suggested safety and security exercises and training recommendations.
Key Features
- Written in an introductory and accessible way for those new to security.
- Illustrates key concepts with case studies and real-world examples from a wide variety of industries.
- Provides recommended readings and checklists for more in-depth coverage of each topic.
Readership
Executives and managers in organizations without a security department; business management and security management students.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Author
- 1. Leadership and Management
- 1.1. Relation Between Leadership and Management
- 1.2. Leadership Techniques and Traits
- 1.3. Management Techniques and Traits
- 1.4. Conclusions Regarding Leadership and Management
- Part 1. Security Planning Considerations
- Introduction
- 2. Safety and Security Principles
- 2.1. Overview of Safety and Security Principles
- 2.2. Preparatory Actions to Emergency Incidents
- 2.3. Security Fundamentals
- 2.4. Balancing Security Measures with Business Operations
- 2.5. Summary
- 2.6. Safety and Security Principles Checklist
- 3. Security Plan Development and Risk Assessment
- 3.1. Safety and Security Plans and Procedures
- 3.2. Risk Assessment
- 3.3. Quantifying Safety and Security Initiatives
- 3.4. Summary of Security Plan Development and Risk Assessment
- 3.5. Security Plan Development and Risk Assessment Checklist
- 4. Safety and Security Program Administration
- 4.1. OSHA Employer Safety Requirements
- 4.2. Considerations and Staffing for Security Guard Forces
- 4.3. Security Measurements and Metrics
- 4.4. Summary of Safety and Security Program Administration Areas
- 4.5. Safety and Security Program Administration Checklist
- 5. Facility Security Design
- 5.1. Crime Prevention through Environmental Design
- 5.2. Conclusions Regarding Facility Security Design
- 5.3. Facility Security Design Checklist
- Part 2. Security Program Areas
- Introduction
- 6. Physical Security
- 6.1. Overview
- 6.2. Perimeter Security Measures
- 6.3. Doors and Windows
- 6.4. Lighting
- 6.5. Access Control
- 6.6. Alarm Systems
- 6.7. Closed-Circuit Television
- 6.8. Security Integration Systems
- 6.9. Safes and Vaults
- 6.10. Summary
- 6.11. Physical Security Checklist
- 7. Information Security
- 7.1. Overview
- 7.2. Confidentiality
- 7.3. Integrity
- 7.4. Availability
- 7.5. Information Security Summary
- 7.6. Information Security Checklist
- 8. Personnel Security
- 8.1. Conducting the Pre-employment Screening
- 8.2. Employee Investigations
- 8.3. Protecting Employees from Discrimination and Unfounded Allegations
- 8.4. Summary
- 8.5. Personnel Security Checklist
- Part 3. Emergency Response and Training
- Introduction
- 9. Emergency Response and Contingency Planning
- 9.1. Emergency Response Planning Factors
- 9.2. Types of Emergency Incidents
- 9.3. Additional Considerations Related to Emergency Planning Procedures
- 9.4. Summary
- 9.5. Emergency and Contingency Planning Checklist
- 10. Safety and Security Training Program
- 10.1. Initial Safety and Security Training
- 10.2. Recurring Safety and Security Training
- 10.3. Safety and Security Exercises
- 10.4. Conclusions on Safety and Security Training
- 10.5. Safety and Security Training Program Checklist
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 18th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128006214
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128005651
About the Author
Bradley Wayland
Brad Wayland is a safety and security management expert with over 28 years of experience in the field. As a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, he entered the Air Force and served over 20 years in the Security Forces. He was hand-selected on three occasions to command a Security Forces Squadron, where he acted as both the chief of police and director of security for installations ranging in size from 2,000 to over 20,000 personnel. Over the course of his career, he was responsible for nuclear security programs and plans, law enforcement, and public safety management programs.
After his retirement from the military, he has continued gaining expertise and experience in the safety and security arena in both the public and private sectors. He has worked on security projects in the healthcare, education, banking, and manufacturing areas and has provided expertise in security training and vulnerability assessments in a variety of functional areas. He has also worked overseas in the Middle East with the Department of Defense and Department of State in training host national police and providing executive protection to U.S. personnel assigned in hostile locations.
In addition to Brad’s vast experience in the security and safety realms, he has also received training and experience in leading, supervising, and managing personnel and teams to ensure success in their endeavors. Brad currently resides in Spokane, Washington where he is the president of Sentry Security Consultants, LLC.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Sentry Security Consultants
Reviews
"...covers a plethora of security and emergency planning topics, elements of risk management, and discussions of specific discipline areas, augmented with suggested exercises and training recommendations." --Security Management
"Plenty of good sense - perhaps even uncomfortably so - is offered... much of what he says for instance under ‘considerations and staffing for security guard forces’ applies to the UK and anywhere, besides the United States." --Professional Security Magazine Online, 2014