Security for Business Professionals

Brad Wayland is a safety and security management expert with over 28 years of experience in the field. As a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, he entered the Air Force and served over 20 years in the Security Forces. He was hand-selected on three occasions to command a Security Forces Squadron, where he acted as both the chief of police and director of security for installations ranging in size from 2,000 to over 20,000 personnel. Over the course of his career, he was responsible for nuclear security programs and plans, law enforcement, and public safety management programs.

After his retirement from the military, he has continued gaining expertise and experience in the safety and security arena in both the public and private sectors. He has worked on security projects in the healthcare, education, banking, and manufacturing areas and has provided expertise in security training and vulnerability assessments in a variety of functional areas. He has also worked overseas in the Middle East with the Department of Defense and Department of State in training host national police and providing executive protection to U.S. personnel assigned in hostile locations.

In addition to Brad’s vast experience in the security and safety realms, he has also received training and experience in leading, supervising, and managing personnel and teams to ensure success in their endeavors. Brad currently resides in Spokane, Washington where he is the president of Sentry Security Consultants, LLC.