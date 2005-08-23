Security Education, Awareness and Training
1st Edition
SEAT from Theory to Practice
Description
This book is the only one available on security training for all level of personnel. Chief Security Officers (CSOs), security managers, and heads of security forces often have to design training programs themselves from scratch or rely on outside vendors and outside training companies to provide training which is often dry, stilted, and not always applicable to a specific corporate or government setting. This title addresses the theories of sound security training and awareness, then shows the reader how to put the theories into practice when developing or presenting any form of security education, training, motivation or awareness.
Key Features
- Shows how to establish and integrate a structured, internally consistent and coherent program from the ground up
- Illustrates how to assess and analyze security program needs and audience and customize training accordingly
- Numerous Appendices to help the security manager justify security spending on training initiatives
Readership
CSO's and security managers, private security consultants, security trainers, security educators and course/program developers in the 2- and 4-year college market, private security training companies and academies.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Security Programs, Security Education, and This Book Chapter 2: Starting with Some Basics Chapter 3: Goals, Objectives, and a Model Chapter 4: Performance Problem Solving: Figuring Out What's Going On Chapter 5: Security Education and the Employment Life Cycle Chapter 6: Motivation: Getting People to Do Things Chapter 7: Motivation: Some Theories with Practical Applications Chapter 8: Planning an Awareness Program Chapter 9: Promoting Informed Awareness: Program Implementation Chapter 10: Practical Exercise: Promoting an Informed Awareness Chapter 11: Training and Education: Going One Step Beyond Chapter 12: Planning to Train: Reader Exercise Chapter 13: Moving Security Education into the Work Environment Chapter 14: How Not to Train: A Commonsense Alternative Chapter 15: Evaluating Security Education Programs Chapter 16: Security Education in the Electronic Age
Appendices Introduction: Security Products and Presentations
A: Focus Group Protocol B: Security Presentations C: Security Articles: The Protection of Information D: Security Articles: Espionage and the Theft of Information E: Security Articles: Foreign Travel Risks F: Security Articles: The Internet G: Internet Security Links H: Security Articles: General Interest I: Audiovisuals: Getting the Word Out to the Right Audience - The Right Way
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 23rd August 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080455617
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750678032
About the Author
Carl Roper
Affiliations and Expertise
Security Consultant, Richmond, VA, USA
Dr. Lynn Fischer
Affiliations and Expertise
PERSEREC, Monterey, CA, USA
Joseph Grau
Affiliations and Expertise
Security Consultant, Richmond, VA, USA
Reviews
"This book is, foremost, a study of people, and secondarily, a model for effective security training programs. This is a must-read for every security educator and instructor, and even some human resources professionals. The concepts presented here might just redefine how educators develop and teach their curriculums.” Security Management