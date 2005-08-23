Security Education, Awareness and Training - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750678032, 9780080455617

Security Education, Awareness and Training

1st Edition

SEAT from Theory to Practice

Authors: Carl Roper Dr. Lynn Fischer Joseph Grau
eBook ISBN: 9780080455617
Paperback ISBN: 9780750678032
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 23rd August 2005
Page Count: 400
Description

This book is the only one available on security training for all level of personnel. Chief Security Officers (CSOs), security managers, and heads of security forces often have to design training programs themselves from scratch or rely on outside vendors and outside training companies to provide training which is often dry, stilted, and not always applicable to a specific corporate or government setting. This title addresses the theories of sound security training and awareness, then shows the reader how to put the theories into practice when developing or presenting any form of security education, training, motivation or awareness.

Key Features

  • Shows how to establish and integrate a structured, internally consistent and coherent program from the ground up
  • Illustrates how to assess and analyze security program needs and audience and customize training accordingly
  • Numerous Appendices to help the security manager justify security spending on training initiatives

Readership

CSO's and security managers, private security consultants, security trainers, security educators and course/program developers in the 2- and 4-year college market, private security training companies and academies.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Security Programs, Security Education, and This Book Chapter 2: Starting with Some Basics Chapter 3: Goals, Objectives, and a Model Chapter 4: Performance Problem Solving: Figuring Out What's Going On Chapter 5: Security Education and the Employment Life Cycle Chapter 6: Motivation: Getting People to Do Things Chapter 7: Motivation: Some Theories with Practical Applications Chapter 8: Planning an Awareness Program Chapter 9: Promoting Informed Awareness: Program Implementation Chapter 10: Practical Exercise: Promoting an Informed Awareness Chapter 11: Training and Education: Going One Step Beyond Chapter 12: Planning to Train: Reader Exercise Chapter 13: Moving Security Education into the Work Environment Chapter 14: How Not to Train: A Commonsense Alternative Chapter 15: Evaluating Security Education Programs Chapter 16: Security Education in the Electronic Age

Appendices Introduction: Security Products and Presentations

A: Focus Group Protocol B: Security Presentations C: Security Articles: The Protection of Information D: Security Articles: Espionage and the Theft of Information E: Security Articles: Foreign Travel Risks F: Security Articles: The Internet G: Internet Security Links H: Security Articles: General Interest I: Audiovisuals: Getting the Word Out to the Right Audience - The Right Way

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080455617
Paperback ISBN:
9780750678032

About the Author

Carl Roper

Affiliations and Expertise

Security Consultant, Richmond, VA, USA

Dr. Lynn Fischer

Affiliations and Expertise

PERSEREC, Monterey, CA, USA

Joseph Grau

Affiliations and Expertise

Security Consultant, Richmond, VA, USA

Reviews

"This book is, foremost, a study of people, and secondarily, a model for effective security training programs. This is a must-read for every security educator and instructor, and even some human resources professionals. The concepts presented here might just redefine how educators develop and teach their curriculums.” Security Management

Ratings and Reviews

