Security Convergence
1st Edition
Managing Enterprise Security Risk
Description
Security Convergence describes the movement in business to combine the roles of physical security and security management with network computer security measures within an organization. This is the first book to discuss the subject of security convergence, providing real-world illustrations of implementation and the cost-saving benefits that result.
Security Convergence discusses security management, electronic security solutions, and network security and the manner in which all of these interact. Combining security procedures and arriving at complete security solutions improves efficiency, greatly improves security, and saves companies money. Implementation of convergence principles has increased rapidly and the number of businesses moving to this model will continue to grow over the next few years. All security professionals, regardless of background, will find this a useful reference and a practical look at the benefits of convergence and a look to the future of how organizations and corporations will protect their assets.
Key Features
- A high-level, manager's overview of the movement in corporations to combine the physical and IT Security functions
- Details the challenges and benefits of convergence with an assessment of the future outlook for this growing industry trend
- Contains case examples that detail how convergence can be implemented to save money and improve efficiencies
Readership
Chief Security Officers (CSO), Chief Information Security Officers (CIO), compliance officers, security managers, IT security managers, security consultants, security building automation and controls vendors, security technology manufacturers and system integrators, network security systems professionals.
Table of Contents
Introduction; What Is Security Convergence?; Trends, Reality and Benefits; Cultural Differences; The Changing Security Environment; The Changing Business Model; The Ever-Advancing Micro Chip; Leveraging Technology; Disruptive Technology and Other Bumps in the Road; How Things Stay the Same; Cyber Crime: a Pervasive Threat; How Risk Groups and Other Functions Can Work Together; How to Implement Change; The Process Approach; Organizational Size Approach; Methodological Approach; Potential Benefits; Security Convergence as a Strategic Differentiator; Resistance; Human Resources; Integrated Threat and Event Reporting; Change Management; Lessons Learned about Convergence; The Business Case for Convergence; A Model for Moving Forward
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 7th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080546261
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750684255
About the Author
Dave Tyson
Dave Tyson is the Senior Manager, IT & Physical Security for the City of Vancouver. He has been working in the IT and Physical Security Industry for 22 Years. His focus has been on security management & training, audits, risk analysis, security architectures and administration, business and management consulting. Mr. Tyson has Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) specializing in Digital Technology Management, is a Certified Protection Professional (CPP) is Board Certified in Security Management, and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).