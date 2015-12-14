Security Controls Evaluation, Testing, and Assessment Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Security Controls Evaluation, Testing, and Assessment Handbook provides a current and well-developed approach to evaluation and testing of security controls to prove they are functioning correctly in today's IT systems. This handbook shows you how to evaluate, examine, and test installed security controls in the world of threats and potential breach actions surrounding all industries and systems. If a system is subject to external or internal threats and vulnerabilities - which most are - then this book will provide a useful handbook for how to evaluate the effectiveness of the security controls that are in place.
Security Controls Evaluation, Testing, and Assessment Handbook shows you what your security controls are doing and how they are standing up to various inside and outside threats. This handbook provides guidance and techniques for evaluating and testing various computer security controls in IT systems.
Author Leighton Johnson shows you how to take FISMA, NIST Guidance, and DOD actions and provide a detailed, hands-on guide to performing assessment events for information security professionals who work with US federal agencies. As of March 2014, all agencies are following the same guidelines under the NIST-based Risk Management Framework. This handbook uses the DOD Knowledge Service and the NIST Families assessment guides as the basis for needs assessment, requirements, and evaluation efforts for all of the security controls. Each of the controls can and should be evaluated in its own unique way, through testing, examination, and key personnel interviews. Each of these methods is discussed.
Key Features
- Provides direction on how to use SP800-53A, SP800-115, DOD Knowledge Service, and the NIST Families assessment guides to implement thorough evaluation efforts for the security controls in your organization.
- Learn how to implement proper evaluation, testing, and assessment procedures and methodologies with step-by-step walkthroughs of all key concepts.
- Shows you how to implement assessment techniques for each type of control, provide evidence of assessment, and proper reporting techniques.
Readership
IT security professionals (security auditors and engineers, compliance specialists, etc.); IT professionals (network administrators, IT managers, security managers and analysts, directors of security, etc.)
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Introduction
- Section I
- Chapter 1: Introduction to Assessments
- Abstract
- Chapter 2: Risk, Security, and Assurance
- Abstract
- Risk management
- Risk assessments
- Security controls
- Chapter 3: Statutory and Regulatory GRC
- Abstract
- Statutory requirements
- Executive Orders/Presidential Directives
- Federal processing standards
- Regulatory requirements
- OMB requirements for each agency
- Chapter 4: Federal RMF Requirements
- Abstract
- Federal civilian agencies
- DOD – DIACAP – RMF for DOD IT
- IC – ICD 503
- FedRAMP
- NIST Cybersecurity Framework
- Chapter 5: Risk Management Framework
- Abstract
- Step 1 – categorization
- Step 2 – selection
- Step 3 – implementation
- Step 4 – assessment
- Step 5 – authorization
- Step 6 – monitoring
- Chapter 6: Roles and Responsibilities
- Abstract
- Organizational roles
- Individual roles
- DOD roles
- Chapter 1: Introduction to Assessments
- Section II
- Introduction
- What is an assessment?
- Experiences and the process
- Chapter 7: Assessment Process
- Abstract
- Focus
- Guidance
- Chapter 8: Assessment Methods
- Abstract
- Evaluation methods and their attributes
- Processes
- Chapter 9: Assessment Techniques for Each Kind of Control
- Abstract
- Security assessment plan developmental process
- Security assessment actions
- Security controls by family
- Chapter 10: System and Network Assessments
- Abstract
- 800-115 introduction
- Assessment techniques
- Network testing purpose and scope
- Testing roles and responsibilities
- Security testing techniques
- Four phases of penetration testing
- Post-test actions to be taken
- General schedule for testing categories
- Chapter 11: Security Component Fundamentals for Assessment
- Abstract
- Management areas of consideration
- Management controls
- Information security resources
- Measures of performance (SP 800-55)
- Measures of performance
- Federal enterprise architecture
- System and services acquisition (SA)
- Security services life cycle
- Information security and external parties
- CA – security assessment and authorization
- PL – planning family and family plans
- RA – risk assessment family
- Critical success factors to information security management
- Operational areas of consideration
- Operational security controls key concepts
- Physical security
- Personnel security
- System integrity
- Technical areas of consideration
- Access control
- Identification and authentication
- Log-on IDs and passwords
- Systems and communications protection
- Wireless networking
- Firewalls
- Audit and accounting
- Chapter 12: Evidence of Assessment
- Abstract
- Types of evidence
- Documentation requirements
- Chapter 13: Reporting
- Abstract
- Key elements for assessment reporting
- The assessment findings
- Security Assessment Report
- Executive summary
- Risk Assessment Report
- Artifacts as reports
- Privacy impact assessment report
- Remediation efforts during and subsequent to assessment
- POAMs
- Chapter 14: Conclusion
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Appendix A: Acronym List
- Appendix B: FedRAMP Assessment Process and Templates
- Appendix C: Templates for Testing and Evaluation Reports
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 678
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2016
- Published:
- 14th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128025642
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128023242
About the Author
Leighton Johnson
Leighton Johnson, the CTO of ISFMT (Information Security Forensics Management Team), a provider of cybersecurity & forensics consulting and certification training, has presented computer security, cyber security and forensics lectures, conference presentations, training events and seminars all across the United States, Asia and Europe. He has over 40 years’ experience in Computer Security, Cyber Security, Software Development and Communications Equipment Operations & Maintenance; Primary focus areas include computer security, information operations & assurance, incident response & forensics investigations, software system development life cycle focused on testing of systems, systems engineering and integration activities, database administration and cyber defense activities.
Affiliations and Expertise
CTO and Senior Security Engineer for Information Security and Forensics Management Team (ISFMT)