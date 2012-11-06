Security Consulting - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780123985002, 9780124016743

Security Consulting

4th Edition

Authors: Charles Sennewald
Paperback ISBN: 9780123985002
eBook ISBN: 9780124016743
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th November 2012
Page Count: 264
Description

Since 9/11, business and industry has paid close attention to security within their own organizations. In fact, at no other time in modern history has business and industry been more concerned with security issues. A new concern for security measures to combat potential terrorism, sabotage, theft and disruption -- which could bring any business to it's knees -- has swept the nation. This has opened up a huge opportunity for private investigators and security professionals as consultants. Many retiring law enforcement and security management professionals look to enter the private security consulting market. Security consulting often involves conducting in-depth security surveys so businesses will know exactly where security holes are present and where they need improvement to limit their exposure to various threats. The fourth edition of Security Consulting introduces security and law enforcement professionals to the career and business of security consulting. It provides new and potential consultants with the practical guidelines needed to start up and maintain a successful independent practice. Updated and expanded information is included on marketing, fees and expenses, forensic consulting, the use of computers, and the need for professional growth. Useful sample forms have been updated in addition to new promotion opportunities and keys to conducting research on the Web.

Key Features

  • The only book of its kind dedicated to beginning a security consulting practice from the ground-up
  • Proven, practical methods to establish and run a security consulting business
  • New chapters dedicated to advice for new consultants, information secutiry consulting, and utilizing the power of the Internet
  • The most up-to-date best practices from the IAPSC

Readership

Independent security services, hardware, and management consultants looking for new "tools of the trade" in maintaining and growing their client base. Security Managers, and new professionals entering the security and security consulting field

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Security Consulting as a Profession

Chapter 2 Qualifications of a Professional Security Consultant

Chapter 3 10 Most Common Questions Asked About Entering the Profession

Chapter 4 Starting the Business

Chapter 5 The Need for Effective Consulting Websites

Chapter 6 Bumps in the Road

Chapter 7 Marketing

Chapter 8 The Proposal and Contract

Chapter 9 The Survey

Chapter 10 The Consultant's Report

Chapter 11 Fees and Expenses

Chapter 12 Technical Security Consulting

Chapter 13 Information Security Consulting

Chapter 14 Forensic Consulting

Chapter 15 Insurance and Liability Considerations

Chapter 16 The Need for Profession Growth

Chapter 17 Ethics in Consulting

About the Author

Charles Sennewald

Charles Sennewald

Charles A. Sennewald Independent security management consultant, expert witness, and author, internationally based Charles “Chuck” Sennewald CSC, CPP, is an independent security management consultant and expert witness and the author of numerous Butterworth-Heinemann titles, including "Effective Security Management"; "Security Consulting"; "Retail Crime, Security and Loss Prevention: An Encyclopedic Reference;" "From the Files of a Security Expert Witness"; and earlier editions of this book "The Process of Investigation." Chuck is a graduate of California State University - Los Angeles with a BS degree in Police Science and Administration. Chuck is also the founder and first president of the International Association of Professional Security Consultants (IAPSC), and is a long-time member of ASIS International. He has lectured and is read in countries around the globe.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent security management consultant, expert witness, and author, internationally based

Reviews

"…provides an excellent blueprint for those seeking to use the skills, knowledge, and experience gained in the many years of their security profession to transition into the competitive arena of security consulting…New in this edition are chapters that contain tools for information security consulting and the power of the Internet." --ASIS Dynamics, January/February 2014

Ratings and Reviews

