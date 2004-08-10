Since 9/11, business and industry has paid close attention to security within their own organizations. In fact, no other time in modern history has business and industry been more concerned with security issues. A new concern for security measures to combat potential terrorism, sabotage, theft and disruption- which could bring any business to it's knees- has swept the nation. This has opened up a huge opportunity for private investigators and security professionals as consultants. Many retiring law enforcement and security management professionals look to enter the private security consulting market. Security consulting often involves conducting in depth security surveys so businesses will know exactly where security holes are present and where they need improvement to limit their exposure to various threats. The Third Edition of Security Consulting introduces security and law enforcement professionals to the career and business of security consulting. It provides new and potential consultants with the practical guidelines needed to start up and maintain a successful independent practice. This new edition includes updated and expanded information on marketing, fees and expenses, forensic consulting, the use of computers, and the need for professional growth. The useful sample forms will be updated in addition to the new promotion opportunities and keys to conducting research on the Web.