Security Consulting
3rd Edition
Description
Since 9/11, business and industry has paid close attention to security within their own organizations. In fact, no other time in modern history has business and industry been more concerned with security issues. A new concern for security measures to combat potential terrorism, sabotage, theft and disruption- which could bring any business to it's knees- has swept the nation. This has opened up a huge opportunity for private investigators and security professionals as consultants. Many retiring law enforcement and security management professionals look to enter the private security consulting market. Security consulting often involves conducting in depth security surveys so businesses will know exactly where security holes are present and where they need improvement to limit their exposure to various threats. The Third Edition of Security Consulting introduces security and law enforcement professionals to the career and business of security consulting. It provides new and potential consultants with the practical guidelines needed to start up and maintain a successful independent practice. This new edition includes updated and expanded information on marketing, fees and expenses, forensic consulting, the use of computers, and the need for professional growth. The useful sample forms will be updated in addition to the new promotion opportunities and keys to conducting research on the Web.
Key Features
- The only book of its kind dedicated to a ground-up approach to beginning a security consulting practice
- Proven, practical methods to establish and run a security consulting business
- New coverage of utilizing the power of the Internet.
Readership
Independent security services, hardware, and management consultants looking for new "tools of the trade" in maintaining and growing their client base. Security Managers, and new professionals entering the security and security consulting field.
Table of Contents
Security consulting as a profession; Qualifications as a professional; Ten most commonly-asked questions about entering the profession; Starting the business; Marketing; The proposal and contract; The survey; The consultant's report; Fees and expenses; Forensic consulting; Ethics in consulting; Appendices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 195
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 10th August 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080516868
About the Author
Charles Sennewald
Charles A. Sennewald Independent security management consultant, expert witness, and author, internationally based Charles “Chuck” Sennewald CSC, CPP, is an independent security management consultant and expert witness and the author of numerous Butterworth-Heinemann titles, including "Effective Security Management"; "Security Consulting"; "Retail Crime, Security and Loss Prevention: An Encyclopedic Reference;" "From the Files of a Security Expert Witness"; and earlier editions of this book "The Process of Investigation." Chuck is a graduate of California State University - Los Angeles with a BS degree in Police Science and Administration. Chuck is also the founder and first president of the International Association of Professional Security Consultants (IAPSC), and is a long-time member of ASIS International. He has lectured and is read in countries around the globe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent security management consultant, expert witness, and author, internationally based
Charles Sennewald
Charles A. Sennewald Independent security management consultant, expert witness, and author, internationally based Charles “Chuck” Sennewald CSC, CPP, is an independent security management consultant and expert witness and the author of numerous Butterworth-Heinemann titles, including "Effective Security Management"; "Security Consulting"; "Retail Crime, Security and Loss Prevention: An Encyclopedic Reference;" "From the Files of a Security Expert Witness"; and earlier editions of this book "The Process of Investigation." Chuck is a graduate of California State University - Los Angeles with a BS degree in Police Science and Administration. Chuck is also the founder and first president of the International Association of Professional Security Consultants (IAPSC), and is a long-time member of ASIS International. He has lectured and is read in countries around the globe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent security management consultant, expert witness, and author, internationally based
Reviews
Remaining from the earlier edition is the valuable information on staring or maintaining a practice. Other strong points in the book address contracting, marketing procedures, and security surveys. A highly useful appendix contains sections on contracts, confidentiality agreements, and best-practice bulletins from the International Association of Private Security Consultants. Security Consulting is a must-read from anyone contemplating entering the business. It is highly recommended as well to existing consultants in need of fresh insights. – Security Management