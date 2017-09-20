Security and Resilience in Intelligent Data-Centric Systems and Communication Networks
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dependability of Container-Based Data-Centric Systems
2. Risk Assessment and Monitoring in Intelligent Data-Centric Systems
3. The Cyber Security Challenges in the IoT Era
4. IoT and Sensor Networks Security
5. Smart Access Control Models in Sensor Network
6. Smart Sensor and Big Data Security and Resilience
7. Load Balancing Algorithms and Protocols to Enhance Quality of Service and Performance in Data of WSN
8. Machine Learning Techniques for Threat Modeling and Detection
9. Cognitive Distributed Application Area Networks
10. A Novel Cloud-Based IoT Architecture for Smart Building Automation
11. Monitoring Data Security in the Cloud: A Security SLA-Based Approach
12. Hardening iOS Devices Against Remote Forensic Investigation
13. Path Loss Algorithms for Data Resilience in Wireless Body Area Networks for Healthcare Framework
14. Designing Resilient and Secure Large-Scale Crisis Information Systems
Description
Security and Resilience in Intelligent Data-Centric Systems and Communication Networks presents current, state-of-the-art work on novel research in theoretical and practical resilience and security aspects of intelligent data-centric critical systems and networks. The book analyzes concepts and technologies that are successfully used in the implementation of intelligent data-centric critical systems and communication networks, also touching on future developments. In addition, readers will find in-demand information for domain experts and developers who want to understand and realize the aspects (opportunities and challenges) of using emerging technologies for designing and developing more secure and resilient intelligent data-centric critical systems and communication networks.
Topics covered include airports, seaports, rail transport systems, plants for the provision of water and energy, and business transactional systems. The book is well suited for researchers and PhD interested in the use of security and resilient computing technologies.
Key Features
- Includes tools and techniques to prevent and avoid both accidental and malicious behaviors
- Explains the state-of-the-art technological solutions for main issues hindering the development of monitoring and reaction solutions
- Describes new methods and technologies, advanced prototypes, systems, tools and techniques of future direction
Readership
Researchers and PhD students interested in IT security and instrumentation and control engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 20th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128113745
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128113738
About the Editors
Massimo Ficco Editor
Massimo Ficco is Assistant Professor at the Department of Industrial and Information Engineering of Università degli Studi della Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli”. He received the degree in Computer Engineering in 2000 from the University of Naples Federico II, and his PhD in Information Engineering from the University of Parthenope in 2010. From 2000 to 2010, he was senior researcher at the Italian Interuniversity Consortium for Computer Science (CINI). Form 2004, he taught master courses in “Software Reliability and Security”, “Software Engineering”, “Data Base”, and “Object Oriented Programming”. His current research interests include security and reliability of critical infrastructure, cloud computing, and mobile computing. Massimo Ficco is author of more than one hundred over publications in international journals, books, and conferences. He is Editorial Board Member of different international journal and Editor in Chief of Journal of Cloud Computing Research (JCCR). He has covered different positions of responsibility in research projects. He has been involved in national and EU funded research projects in the area of security and reliability of critical infrastructures. Finally, he has been scientific coordinator of NET-UNO project (Misura 3.17 of the POR Campania 2000/2006), as well as scientific coordinator of ITINERE (POFESR Campania 2007/2013, Asse 2.00 2.1, Bando Sportello dell’Innovazione, Progetti di trasferimento Tecnologico Cooperativi e di Prima Industrializzazione per le Imprese Innovative ad Alto Potenziale).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Industrial and Information Engineering, Second University of Naples, Italy
Francesco Palmieri Editor
Francesco Palmieri is currently an associate professor of computer science at the University of Salerno, Italy. He received an M.S. “Laurea” Degree in Information Sciences, an M.S. “Laurea” Degree in Computer Science and a Ph.D in Computer Science from the University of Salerno, Italy. He also achieved his National Professional Engineer Certification from University of Naples Federico II. His major research interests concern high performance networking protocols and architectures, routing algorithms and network security. Previously he has been an assistant professor at the Second University of Naples, and the Director of the telecommunication and networking division of the Federico II University, in Naples, Italy. At the start of his career, he also worked for several international companies on sveral networking-related projects concerned with nation-wide communication systems, network management, transport protocols, and IP networking. He has been closely involved with the development of the Internet in Italy as a senior member of the Technical-Scientific Advisory Committee and of the CSIRT of the Italian NREN GARR. He also participated to the scientific coordination committee of the national “PoReR” networking project, to the Security Audit Committee of the Italian Academic and Research Network GARR, and leaded the IV working group of the “Università digitali” technical committee, fostering the diffusion of VoIP and IP Telephony technologies among the Italian Universities. In addition, he coordinated the design/architecture study team of the RIMIC regional university and research network in Campania. He has been involved in several national and international research and network development projects and worked as a network and security consultant for many large and important academic, government and public organizations in the south of Italy. He has published a significant number of papers (more that 150) in leading technical journals, books and conferences and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of an international journal and is part of the editorial board of several other ones.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Computer Science, University of Salerno, Italy