Security: A Guide to Security System Design and Equipment Selection and Installation - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750696241, 9780080516844

Security: A Guide to Security System Design and Equipment Selection and Installation

2nd Edition

Authors: Neil Cumming
eBook ISBN: 9780080516844
Paperback ISBN: 9780750696241
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th January 1994
Page Count: 338
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
9500.00
8075.00
111.82
95.05
72.95
62.01
60.00
51.00
53.99
45.89
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Security: A Guide to Security System Design and Equipment Selection and Installation, second edition is the first comprehensive reference for electronic security systems. In eight chapters, it guides the reader through selection, installation, testing, and maintenance of security equipment in 35 categories, from interior and exterior sensors to security systems, The uninformed purchaser, the security-conscious manager, and the novice security practitioner will find that this book demystifies the "black art" of security systems design via clear descriptions of operation principles and extensive practical advice. The more knowledgeable reader will find a unique reference and compendium of information usually found in many separate sources. Each device explained in this book is broken down into sections covering its principles of operation, uses, applications, equipment types, and advantages and disadvantages. This important reference outlines the data objectively, enabling the reader to independently make informed judgments about competing bids or proposals, compile a brief, and design or maintain a security system.

Neil Cumming is a partner at Dodd, Cumming, and Love, Consulting Engineers in Plymouth, England. As Projects Manager for all security projects, he is directly responsible for the design of all security systems from inception to completion for a variety of clients. In this role, Mr. Cumming has designed and supervised the installation of security systems on private and military sites throughout Britain and the Middle East. Starting working life as an apprentice electrician, Mr. Cumming later studies at the City University, London, earning a degree in Building Services and Environmental Engineering.

Key Features

  • It is a comprehensive reference for electronic security systems
  • Guides the reader through all aspects of electronic security systems from selection to maintenance
  • Uses detailed descriptions of operations principles and practical advice to make the use of security systems easier to understand

Table of Contents

Stages of System Design, Selection, and Installation
System Composition
Sensors for External Use
Sensors for Internal Use
Closed Circuit Television Systems
Locking Systems for Doors and Windows
Access Control Systems
Security Lighting Systems
Appendices

Details

No. of pages:
338
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080516844
Paperback ISBN:
9780750696241

About the Author

Neil Cumming

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.