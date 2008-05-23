Securing Windows Server 2008

Microsoft hails the latest version of its flagship server operating system, Windows Server 2008, as "the most secure Windows Server ever". However, to fully achieve this lofty status, system administrators and security professionals must install, configure, monitor, log, and troubleshoot a dizzying array of new features and tools designed to keep the bad guys out and maintain the integrity of their network servers. This is no small task considering the market saturation of Windows Server and the rate at which it is attacked by malicious hackers. According to IDC, Windows Server runs 38% of all network servers. This market prominence also places Windows Server at the top of the SANS top 20 Security Attach Targets. The first five attack targets listed in the SANS top 20 for operating systems are related to Windows Server. This doesn't mean that Windows is inherently less secure than other operating systems; it's simply a numbers game. More machines running Windows Server. More targets for attackers to hack. As a result of being at the top of the "most used" and "most hacked" lists, Microsoft has released a truly powerful suite of security tools for system administrators to deploy with Windows Server 2008. This book is the comprehensive guide needed by system administrators and security professionals to master seemingly overwhelming arsenal of new security tools including:

Network Access Protection, which gives administrators the power to isolate computers that don't comply with established security policies. The ability to enforce security requirements is a powerful means of protecting the network. Enhanced solutions for intelligent rules and policies creation to increase control and protection over networking functions, allowing administrators to have a policy-driven network. Protection of data to ensure it can only be accessed by users with the correct security context, and to make it available when hardware failures occur. Protection against malicious software with User Account Control with a new authentication architecture. Increased control over your user settings with Expanded Group Policy. ...to name just a handful of the new security features. In short, Windows Server 2008 contains by far the most powerful and complex suite of security tools ever released in a Microsoft Server product. Securing Windows Server 2008 provides system administrators and security professionals with the knowledge they need to harness this power.