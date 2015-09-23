Securing the Outdoor Construction Site
1st Edition
Strategy, Prevention, and Mitigation
Description
Securing the Outdoor Construction Site: Strategy, Prevention, and Mitigation offers a holistic view of security planning for vulnerable capital projects, providing the strategic and tactical plans needed to protect large areas with a minimum investment in personnel and equipment.
This book is a one-stop reference that provides effective security strategies, methods, and tactics to mitigate the theft of equipment and how to avoid these incidents altogether.
In addition, the book outlines the true costs of construction site theft to organizations in terms of lost time, equipment, and brand reputation, along with increased insurance premiums and danger to personnel.
It lists the types of theft that regularly occur at sites, explores their underlying causes, and documents their worldwide financial significance. Finally, readers will learn how to conduct a construction site survey with loss prevention in mind, and how to budget for the unexpected.
Key Features
- Provides complete guidelines for implementing a loss prevention program for any large outdoor construction project
- Offers proven strategies for minimizing capital loss and costly delays using a minimum number of personnel and security technologies
- Demonstrates how to develop proactive partnerships with law enforcement to stop theft before it occurs
- Includes the latest data on outdoor construction theft and its impact
- Draws on case studies and examples from around the world
Readership
Security executives, managers, and consultants, Risk managers, Construction professionals, Lawyers, Insurance professionals, and Law enforcement
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Introduction
- Who Should Read This Book
- About the Author
- Also by This Author
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. The Impact of Construction Site Theft
- The Interstate 5 Project in Norwalk: Part One
- The Bridge at Hesperia: Part One
- Danger to Security Personnel at the Site
- You Get What You Inspect, Not What You Expect
- Chapter Points by Discipline
- Chapter 2. What Is Being Stolen?
- Machinery and Vehicles
- Mitigating Strategies to Prevent Vehicle and Equipment Theft
- Metals
- The Interstate 5 Project at Norwalk: Part two
- Materials
- Chapter Points by Discipline
- Chapter 3. Rolling the Dice
- The Bottom Line
- Have a Security Planning Meeting
- Do-It-Yourself Security
- The Proposal
- Chapter Points by Discipline
- Chapter 4. Naming the Losses
- Expect the Unexpected
- Who are the Thieves?
- Embezzlement
- Theft of Machinery
- Theft of Materials
- Fire
- Injury Accidents
- Fatalities
- Vehicle Collisions
- Flooding
- Earthquakes
- Watercraft Accidents
- Aircraft Accidents
- Chapter Points by Discipline
- Chapter 5. Assessing the Risks and Potential Losses
- The Site Survey and Vulnerability Assessment
- The Indispensable After-Action Report
- Chapter Points by Discipline
- Chapter 6. Recovering After the Loss
- Planning for the Loss
- Action Plan
- Advance Arrangements
- Mutual Aid Agreements
- Additional Personnel
- Recovering Reputation
- Chapter Points by Discipline
- Chapter 7. Loss Mitigation Strategies and Tactics
- Security Contractor versus Proprietary Security
- Selecting Your Security Services Contractor
- The Importance of Photographs
- The Importance of Camera Systems
- The Critical Importance of Lighting
- Walking the Site
- Protectable Grouping
- Multiple Officer Sites
- Chapter Points by Discipline
- Chapter 8. Gadgets
- The Bridge at Apple Valley
- Convergence
- Cameras
- Lighting
- Tracking Devices
- Fencing and Gates and Other Physical Barriers
- Alarms and Motion Detectors
- Communication Devices
- Security Vehicles
- Chapter Points by Discipline
- Chapter 9. Establishing Standards
- Have a Plan
- Protectable Grouping
- Equipment and Materials Marshalling
- Divided Sites
- Machinery Security
- Materials Storage
- Employee Screening
- Access Control
- Crime Statistics for Construction Sites
- Chapter Points by Discipline
- Chapter 10. Construction Equipment 101
- Real Construction People, Please Bear with Us
- Aerial Work Platform
- Chapter Points by Discipline
- Chapter 11. Organizations
- Security Organizations
- Construction Organizations
- Law Enforcement Organizations
- Interpol
- Insurance Organizations
- Legal Organizations
- The Law Society of Scotland
- The Law Society of South Africa
- Chapter 12. Checklists
- Site Inspection Checklist
- Vehicle Inspection Checklist
- Materials Checklist
- Site Security Plan
- Construction Proposal Security Addendum
- Serious Incident Report
- Employee Hiring Worksheet
- Injury Report
- Site Survey: Vulnerability Assessment Report
- After-Action Report
- Loss Mitigation Action Plan
- Contract Security versus Proprietary Security Worksheet
- Proposed Security Contractor Worksheet
- Chapter Points by Discipline
- Chapter 13. The National Equipment Register and National Plant and Equipment Register
- The National Equipment Register (United States)
- The National Plant and Equipment Register (United Kingdom and Europe)
- The National Equipment Register (Australia)
- Chapter Points by Discipline
- Appendix. 2013 Theft Report
- Our Purpose
- Introduction
- Theft Statistics
- Recovery Statistics
- By the Numbers
- Final Notes
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 23rd September 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026021
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128023839
About the Author
Kevin Carney
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance consultant for security operations and systems