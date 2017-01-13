Securing the Internet of Things
1st Edition
Description
Securing the Internet of Things provides network and cybersecurity researchers and practitioners with both the theoretical and practical knowledge they need to know regarding security in the Internet of Things (IoT). This booming field, moving from strictly research to the marketplace, is advancing rapidly, yet security issues abound.
This book explains the fundamental concepts of IoT security, describing practical solutions that account for resource limitations at IoT end-node, hybrid network architecture, communication protocols, and application characteristics. Highlighting the most important potential IoT security risks and threats, the book covers both the general theory and practical implications for people working in security in the Internet of Things.
Key Features
- Helps researchers and practitioners understand the security architecture in IoT and the state-of-the-art in IoT security countermeasures
- Explores how the threats in IoT are different from traditional ad hoc or infrastructural networks
- Provides a comprehensive discussion on the security challenges and solutions in RFID, WSNs, and IoT
- Contributed material by Dr. Imed Romdhani
Readership
Network and cybersecurity engineers, designers, system analysts, and administrators, as well as corporate and university researchers
Table of Contents
- About the Authors
- Chapter 1. Introduction: Securing the Internet of Things
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Security Requirements in IoT Architecture
- 1.3 Security in Enabling Technologies
- 1.4 Security Concerns in IoT Applications
- 1.5 Summary
- References
- Chapter 2. Security Architecture in the Internet of Things
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Security Requirements in IoT
- 2.3 Insufficient Authentication/Authorization
- 2.4 Insecure Access Control
- 2.5 Threats to Access Control, Privacy, and Availability
- 2.6 Attacks Specific to IoT
- References
- Chapter 3. Security and Vulnerability in the Internet of Things
- Abstract
- 3.1 Secrecy and Secret-Key Capacity
- 3.2 Authentication/Authorization for Smart Devices
- 3.3 Transport Encryption
- 3.4 Secure Cloud/Web Interface
- 3.5 Secure Software/Firmware
- 3.6 Physical Layer Security
- 3.7 Summary
- References
- Further Reading
- Chapter 4. IoT Node Authentication
- Abstract
- 4.1 Security Goals in IoT
- 4.2 Public-Key-Based Authentication
- 4.3 Identify-Based Authentication, Encryption, and Digital Signature
- 4.4 IP Connectivity
- 4.5 Lightweight Cryptography
- 4.6 Existing Security Schemes for IoT
- 4.7 Summary
- Further Reading
- Chapter 5. Security Requirements in IoT Architecture
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Network Layer
- 5.3 Service Layer
- 5.4 Application–Interface Layer
- 5.5 Cross-Layer Threats
- 5.6 Threats Caused in Maintenance of IoT
- References
- Chapter 6. Security in Enabling Technologies
- Abstract
- 6.1 Security in Identification and Tracking Technologies
- 6.2 Security in Integration of Wireless Sensor Network and RFID
- 6.3 Security in Communications
- 6.4 Security Protocols and Privacy Issues into 6LoWPAN Stack
- 6.5 Security in Service Management
- References
- Further Reading
- Chapter 7. Existing Security Scheme for IoT
- Abstract
- 7.1 Data Security and Privacy
- 7.2 Data Confidentiality and Key Management
- 7.3 Literature Review
- References
- Further Reading
- Chapter 8. Security Concerns in Social IoT
- Abstract
- References
- Chapter 9. Confidentiality and Security for IoT Based Healthcare
- Abstract
- References
- Further Reading
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 154
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2017
- Published:
- 13th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128045053
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128044582
About the Author
Shancang Li
Shancang Li is a senior lecturer in the cyber security research unit, Department of Computer Science and Creative Technologies at University of the West of England, Bristol, UK. Shancang previously worked as a lecturer in Edinburgh Napier University and a security researcher in cryptographic group at University of Bristol. In the past few years, he conducted mobile/digital forensics across a range of industries and technologies. His security background ranges from network penetration testing, wireless security, mobile security, and digital forensics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in the cyber security research Unit, Department of Computer Science and Creative and Technologies, University of the West of England, Bristol, UK.
Li Da Xu
Li Da Xu is an IEEE Fellow and an academician of Russian Academy of Engineering. He is affiliated with Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Virginia, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Information Technology & Decision Science, Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Virginia, USA
Reviews
"This is a short book that offers offers some practical solutions for some of the described problems...It’s a solid book for those who haven’t delved in the topic of IoT security before…" --Help Net Security