"Denny Cherry is what would happen if Bill Gates and AC/DC got together to create a sibling. He’s a bare-knuckles, no holds-barred technologist, and you can bet that if he tells you that something does or doesn’t work, he’s speaking from experience. Active in the community, his passion is sharing. You’ll enjoy this book."

-Buck Woody, Senior Technology Specialist, Microsoft

"Securing SQL Server is a must read for any architect or database administrator wanting to secure their SQL Servers. Given the sensitive data that SQL Servers could hold, it is vital that one understands the potential attacks and how to protect yourself from them. This is the book to help you understand."

-InfoSecReviews Book Awards