Securing Social Media in the Enterprise
1st Edition
Description
Securing Social Media in the Enterprise is a concise overview of the security threats posed by the use of social media sites and apps in enterprise network environments. Social media sites and apps are now a ubiquitous presence within enterprise systems and networks, and are vulnerable to a wide range of digital systems attacks. This brief volume provides security professionals and network systems administrators a much-needed dive into the most current threats, detection techniques, and defenses for these attacks, and provides a roadmap for best practices to secure and manage social media within the enterprise.
Key Features
- Teaches how to: Use of social engineering techniques, Mimic threat behaviours, Categorize different classes of attacks (e.g., passive, active, insider, close-in, distribution, etc.), Quantify different operational threat environments, Categorize general attack stages
Readership
security professionals and network systems administrators
Table of Contents
- Author Biography
- Contributing Editor Biography
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Chapter 2. ISO Security Management Categories
- Chapter 3. Risk Management
- Chapter 4. Policy Management
- Chapter 5. Security Organization Management
- Chapter 6. Human Resources Security Management
- Chapter 7. Asset Management
- Chapter 8. Access Management
- Chapter 9. Cryptography
- Chapter 10. Physical and Environmental Security Management
- Chapter 11. Security Operations Management
- Chapter 12. Communications Security Management
- Chapter 13. Systems Acquisition, Development, and Maintenance
- Chapter 14. Supplier Security Management
- Chapter 15. Information Security Incident Management
- Chapter 16. Business Continuity Management
- Chapter 17. Compliance Management
- Chapter 18. Skillset Groupings
- Chapter 19. Resources
- Chapter 20. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 48
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2015
- Published:
- 19th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128041963
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128041802
About the Author
Henry Dalziel
Henry Dalziel is a serial education entrepreneur, founder of Concise Ac Ltd, online cybersecurity blogger and e-book author. He writes for the Concise-Courses.com blog and has developed numerous cybersecurity continuing education courses and books. Concise Ac Ltd develops and distributes continuing education content [books and courses] for cybersecurity professionals seeking skill enhancement and career advancement. The company was recently accepted onto the UK Trade & Investment's (UKTI) Global Entrepreneur Programme (GEP).
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder, Concise Ac Ltd, UK
Reviews
"...demonstrates just how much information can be gleaned by an attacker through the use of real-life examples,…The solution lies in awareness, and this book could provide a blueprint for an effective education campaign." --Network Security