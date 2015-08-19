Securing Social Media in the Enterprise - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128041802, 9780128041963

Securing Social Media in the Enterprise

1st Edition

Authors: Henry Dalziel
eBook ISBN: 9780128041963
Paperback ISBN: 9780128041802
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 19th August 2015
Page Count: 48
Description

Securing Social Media in the Enterprise is a concise overview of the security threats posed by the use of social media sites and apps in enterprise network environments. Social media sites and apps are now a ubiquitous presence within enterprise systems and networks, and are vulnerable to a wide range of digital systems attacks. This brief volume provides security professionals and network systems administrators a much-needed dive into the most current threats, detection techniques, and defenses for these attacks, and provides a roadmap for best practices to secure and manage social media within the enterprise.

Key Features

  • Teaches how to: Use of social engineering techniques, Mimic threat behaviours, Categorize different classes of attacks (e.g., passive, active, insider, close-in, distribution, etc.), Quantify different operational threat environments, Categorize general attack stages

Readership

security professionals and network systems administrators

Table of Contents

  • Author Biography
  • Contributing Editor Biography
  • Chapter 1. Introduction
  • Chapter 2. ISO Security Management Categories
  • Chapter 3. Risk Management
  • Chapter 4. Policy Management
  • Chapter 5. Security Organization Management
  • Chapter 6. Human Resources Security Management
  • Chapter 7. Asset Management
  • Chapter 8. Access Management
  • Chapter 9. Cryptography
  • Chapter 10. Physical and Environmental Security Management
  • Chapter 11. Security Operations Management
  • Chapter 12. Communications Security Management
  • Chapter 13. Systems Acquisition, Development, and Maintenance
  • Chapter 14. Supplier Security Management
  • Chapter 15. Information Security Incident Management
  • Chapter 16. Business Continuity Management
  • Chapter 17. Compliance Management
  • Chapter 18. Skillset Groupings
  • Chapter 19. Resources
  • Chapter 20. Conclusion

About the Author

Henry Dalziel

Henry Dalziel is a serial education entrepreneur, founder of Concise Ac Ltd, online cybersecurity blogger and e-book author. He writes for the Concise-Courses.com blog and has developed numerous cybersecurity continuing education courses and books. Concise Ac Ltd develops and distributes continuing education content [books and courses] for cybersecurity professionals seeking skill enhancement and career advancement. The company was recently accepted onto the UK Trade & Investment's (UKTI) Global Entrepreneur Programme (GEP).

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder, Concise Ac Ltd, UK

Reviews

"...demonstrates just how much information can be gleaned by an attacker through the use of real-life examples,…The solution lies in awareness, and this book could provide a blueprint for an effective education campaign." --Network Security

Ratings and Reviews

