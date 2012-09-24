Securing Safe Water Supplies
1st Edition
Comparison of Applicable Technologies
Description
Available water disinfection systems rely mainly on large-scale filtration and the combination of filtration (to remove solids), and subsequent application of chemical disinfectants. This has proven to produce water of acceptable quality. Important points for application in household systems are low complexity, few training requirements, and easy transportation and distribution as well as a sufficiently high acceptance by the user.
Written and endorsed by the European Federation of Food Science and Technology this book compares a variety of purification systems. There is a growing evidence base on targeting water quality improvements to maximize health benefits, and it is believed that 4% of the global disease burden could be prevented by improving water supply, sanitation, and hygiene. Better tools and procedures to improve and protect drinking-water quality at the community and urban level, for example, through Water Safety Plans include the availability of simple and inexpensive approaches to treat and safely store water at the household-level.
Key Features
- Provides single-source comparison of advantages and disadvantages relevant to the various practices of multiple water treatments
- Acknowledges the limitations of governmental interventions that need to be supplemented by individual practices such as home implementation systems
- Provides practical implementation insights and perspectives via graphs, tablesand charts that make information readily accessible and comparable
Readership
Scientists improving the quality of water for consumption including those in food environmental, engineering, chemical and public health sciences
Table of Contents
- List of Abbreviations
- List of Figures
- List of Tables
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1 Waterborne/Water-Related Diseases
- 1.2 Natural Disasters
- Chapter 2. The Need of Water Decontamination in Disaster Areas and Areas with a Deficiency in Clean Drinking Water
- 2.1 Occurrence of Natural Disasters
- 2.2 Possible Consequences for the Local Water Supply after or During a Disaster
- 2.3 Summary and Recommendations
- Chapter 3. Basic Principles of Water Decontamination in Disaster Areas
- 3.1 Quantity Over Quality
- 3.2 Daily Need of Water
- 3.3 Typical Conditions of Water in Disaster Areas and Basic Demand for Water Treatment and Sanitation
- 3.4 Training
- 3.5 System Sizes
- 3.6 Preferable Characteristics of Equipment in Disaster Aid
- 3.7 Typical Duration of a Disaster Aid Assignment
- 3.8 Human Factor
- Chapter 4. Key Facts About Implementing Home Water Treatment (HWT)23
- 4.1 Define Strategy
- 4.2 Design
- 4.3 Implement
- 4.4 Monitor, Evaluate, Define
- Chapter 5. Established Basic Methods for Water Decontamination
- 5.1 Chemical
- 5.2 Mechanical
- 5.3 Pulsed Electric Fields
- 5.4 Solar disinfection (SODIS)/UV
- 5.5 Thermal/Boiling
- 5.6 Ultrasound
- 5.7 Ultraviolet light
- Chapter 6. Comparison of Systems Available on the Market
- 6.1 Household Size and Personal Use
- 6.2 Pulsed Electric Fields (Household Size)
- 6.3 Industrial/Community/Municipal Size – Ensuring Water Quality at the Source
- Chapter 7. Conditions and Requirements for a Successful PEF System Implementation and Resulting Advantages of This Method in Comparison to Established Methods
- 7.1 Requirements and Remarks
- 7.2 Resulting Advantages
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- Sources/Literature
Details
- No. of pages:
- 92
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 24th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124059115
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124058866
About the Author
Erik Voigt
Affiliations and Expertise
Technische Universitat Berlin, Germany
Henry Jaeger
Affiliations and Expertise
Nestle PTC Singen, Germany
Dietrich Knorr
Affiliations and Expertise
Technische Universitat Berlin, Germany
Reviews
"Written and endorsed by the European Federation of Food Science and Technology, this book compares a variety of purification systems. There is a growing evidence base on targeting water quality improvements to maximise health benefits, and it is believed that 4% of the global disease burden could be prevented by improving water supply…" --FST Magazine, May 2014