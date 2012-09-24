Securing Safe Water Supplies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124058866, 9780124059115

Securing Safe Water Supplies

1st Edition

Comparison of Applicable Technologies

Authors: Erik Voigt Henry Jaeger Dietrich Knorr
eBook ISBN: 9780124059115
Paperback ISBN: 9780124058866
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th September 2012
Page Count: 92
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
27.99
23.79
42.68
36.28
39.95
33.96
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
39.95
33.96
24.99
21.24
42.68
36.28
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Available water disinfection systems rely mainly on large-scale filtration and the combination of filtration (to remove solids), and subsequent application of chemical disinfectants. This has proven to produce water of acceptable quality. Important points for application in household systems are low complexity, few training requirements, and easy transportation and distribution as well as a sufficiently high acceptance by the user.

Written and endorsed by the European Federation of Food Science and Technology this book compares a variety of purification systems. There is a growing evidence base on targeting water quality improvements to maximize health benefits, and it is believed that 4% of the global disease burden could be prevented by improving water supply, sanitation, and hygiene. Better tools and procedures to improve and protect drinking-water quality at the community and urban level, for example, through Water Safety Plans include the availability of simple and inexpensive approaches to treat and safely store water at the household-level.

Key Features

  • Provides single-source comparison of advantages and disadvantages relevant to the various practices of multiple water treatments
  • Acknowledges the limitations of governmental interventions that need to be supplemented by individual practices such as home implementation systems
  • Provides practical implementation insights and perspectives via graphs, tablesand charts that make information readily accessible and comparable

Readership

Scientists improving the quality of water for consumption including those in food environmental, engineering, chemical and public health sciences

Table of Contents

  • List of Abbreviations
  • List of Figures
  • List of Tables
  • Chapter 1. Introduction
    • 1.1 Waterborne/Water-Related Diseases
    • 1.2 Natural Disasters
  • Chapter 2. The Need of Water Decontamination in Disaster Areas and Areas with a Deficiency in Clean Drinking Water
    • 2.1 Occurrence of Natural Disasters
    • 2.2 Possible Consequences for the Local Water Supply after or During a Disaster
    • 2.3 Summary and Recommendations
  • Chapter 3. Basic Principles of Water Decontamination in Disaster Areas
    • 3.1 Quantity Over Quality
    • 3.2 Daily Need of Water
    • 3.3 Typical Conditions of Water in Disaster Areas and Basic Demand for Water Treatment and Sanitation
    • 3.4 Training
    • 3.5 System Sizes
    • 3.6 Preferable Characteristics of Equipment in Disaster Aid
    • 3.7 Typical Duration of a Disaster Aid Assignment
    • 3.8 Human Factor
  • Chapter 4. Key Facts About Implementing Home Water Treatment (HWT)23
    • 4.1 Define Strategy
    • 4.2 Design
    • 4.3 Implement
    • 4.4 Monitor, Evaluate, Define
  • Chapter 5. Established Basic Methods for Water Decontamination
    • 5.1 Chemical
    • 5.2 Mechanical
    • 5.3 Pulsed Electric Fields
    • 5.4 Solar disinfection (SODIS)/UV
    • 5.5 Thermal/Boiling
    • 5.6 Ultrasound
    • 5.7 Ultraviolet light
  • Chapter 6. Comparison of Systems Available on the Market
    • 6.1 Household Size and Personal Use
    • 6.2 Pulsed Electric Fields (Household Size)
    • 6.3 Industrial/Community/Municipal Size – Ensuring Water Quality at the Source
  • Chapter 7. Conditions and Requirements for a Successful PEF System Implementation and Resulting Advantages of This Method in Comparison to Established Methods
    • 7.1 Requirements and Remarks
    • 7.2 Resulting Advantages
  • Conclusion
  • Acknowledgements
  • Sources/Literature

Details

No. of pages:
92
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124059115
Paperback ISBN:
9780124058866

About the Author

Erik Voigt

Affiliations and Expertise

Technische Universitat Berlin, Germany

Henry Jaeger

Affiliations and Expertise

Nestle PTC Singen, Germany

Dietrich Knorr

Affiliations and Expertise

Technische Universitat Berlin, Germany

Reviews

"Written and endorsed by the European Federation of Food Science and Technology, this book compares a variety of purification systems. There is a growing evidence base on targeting water quality improvements to maximise health benefits, and it is believed that 4% of the global disease burden could be prevented by improving water supply…" --FST Magazine, May 2014

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.