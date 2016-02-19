Sectoral, Regional, and General Equilibrium Models
Microeconomic Simulation Models for Public Policy Analysis, Volume 2: Sectoral, Regional, and General Equilibrium Models is a collection of papers presented at a conference of the same title held in Washington, D.C. in March 1978. This volume deals with economic equilibrium models. This collection also discusses micro data models of the macroeconomy that include policy explorations concerning the transaction model of the American economy. One paper reviews the experiments with fiscal policy parameters from a micro to a macro model related to the Swedish economy: this model analyzes inflation at the micro market level, as well as the interactions between profits, investments, inflation, and growth. Another paper analyzes alternative plans for corporate and income tax integration in the United States: the model used shows that integration of personal and corporate income taxes can yield revenues of $6 billion. As regards rehabilitating central city housing issues, one author present a simulation model which shows that rehabilitation of the existing housing inventory can only produce small net gains over time. To have larger gains, the model shows that net increase in demand for housing should also follow. This book can prove useful for economists, sociologists and officials involved in community development and in the public sector.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
List of Tables
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
Microdata Models of the Macroeconomy
1 Policy Explorations with the Transactions Model of the U.S. Economy
A Short Description of the Transactions Model Fitting the Model to Data for 1973-1975
Simulations of the Effects of Policy Changes
Future Directions for Research with the Transactions Model
Discussion
Discussion
2 Experiments with Fiscal Policy Parameters on a Micro to Macro Model of the Swedish Economy
Introduction
The Model
Taxes, Business-Cycle Policy, and Industrial Structure: Applications of the Swedish Micro to Macro Model
Conclusions and Plans for the Future
Discussion
Discussion
3 Corporate and Personal Tax Integration in the United States: Some Preliminary Findings
Introduction
Objectives of Tax Integration and the General Equilibrium Approach
A General Equilibrium Model of the U.S. Economy and Tax System
Representing the Tax Integration Plans in Model Equivalent Form
Results
Conclusion
Discussion
Discussion
Microdata Models with Regional and/or Sectoral Impacts
4 A Microeconomic Simulation Model for Analyzing the Regional and Distributional Effects of Tax-Transfer Policy: An Analysis of the Program for Better Jobs and Income
Introduction
The Structure of the Simulation Model
The Program for Better Jobs and Income-The Basis for Analysis
Some Policy Implications
Caveats and Future Directions of Research
Appendices
Discussion
Discussion
5 Rehabilitating Central-City Housing: Simulations with The Urban Institute Housing Model
Introduction
The Model
Data Bases Underlying the Model
Simulating Rehabilitation Programs
Summary, Conclusions, and Implications
Discussion
Discussion
6 IDIOM: A Disaggregated Policy-Impact Model of the U.S. Economy
Introduction
Implementing the Model
Directions of Substantive Model Development
An Application to Military Export Policy and Compensatory Alternatives
Appendix: A Mathematical Description of IDIOM
Discussion
Discussion
An Appraisal of Microdata Simulation Models
7 Microdata Simulation: Current Status, Problems, Prospects
References
Index
