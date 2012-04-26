Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323082600, 9780323277600

Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals

3rd Edition

Authors: Lorrie Kelley Connie Petersen
eBook ISBN: 9780323277600
eBook ISBN: 9780323082624
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 26th April 2012
Page Count: 752
Description

An ideal resource for the classroom or the clinical setting, Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals, 3rd Edition provides a comprehensive, easy-to-understand approach to the sectional anatomy of the entire body. Side-by-side presentations of actual diagnostic images from both MRI and CT modalities and corresponding anatomic line drawings illustrate the planes of anatomy most commonly demonstrated by diagnostic imaging. Concise descriptions detail the location and function of the anatomy, and clearly labeled images help you confidently identify anatomic structures during clinical examinations and produce the best possible diagnostic images.

Key Features

  • Side-by-side presentation of anatomy illustrations and corresponding CT and MRI images clarifies the location and structure of sectional anatomy.

  • More than 1,500 high-quality images detail sectional anatomy for every body plane commonly imaged in the clinical setting.

  • Pathology boxes help you connect commonly encountered pathologies to related anatomy for greater diagnostic accuracy.

  • Anatomy summary tables provide quick access to muscle information, points of origin and insertion, and muscle function for each muscle group.

  • Reference drawings and corresponding scanning planes accompany actual images to help you recognize the correlation between the two.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Sectional Anatomy

2. Cranium and Facial Bones

3. Brain

4. Spine

5. Neck

6. Chest

7. Abdomen

8. Pelvis

9. Upper Extremity Joints (Shoulder, Elbow, Wrist)

10. Lower Extremity Joints (Hip, Knee, Ankle)

Lorrie Kelley

Associate Professor, CT/MRI Program Director, Boise State University, Boise, ID

Connie Petersen

Instructor, Radiography Program, Boise State University, Boise, ID

