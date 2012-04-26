Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals
3rd Edition
Description
An ideal resource for the classroom or the clinical setting, Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals, 3rd Edition provides a comprehensive, easy-to-understand approach to the sectional anatomy of the entire body. Side-by-side presentations of actual diagnostic images from both MRI and CT modalities and corresponding anatomic line drawings illustrate the planes of anatomy most commonly demonstrated by diagnostic imaging. Concise descriptions detail the location and function of the anatomy, and clearly labeled images help you confidently identify anatomic structures during clinical examinations and produce the best possible diagnostic images.
Key Features
- Side-by-side presentation of anatomy illustrations and corresponding CT and MRI images clarifies the location and structure of sectional anatomy.
- More than 1,500 high-quality images detail sectional anatomy for every body plane commonly imaged in the clinical setting.
- Pathology boxes help you connect commonly encountered pathologies to related anatomy for greater diagnostic accuracy.
- Anatomy summary tables provide quick access to muscle information, points of origin and insertion, and muscle function for each muscle group.
- Reference drawings and corresponding scanning planes accompany actual images to help you recognize the correlation between the two.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Sectional Anatomy
2. Cranium and Facial Bones
3. Brain
4. Spine
5. Neck
6. Chest
7. Abdomen
8. Pelvis
9. Upper Extremity Joints (Shoulder, Elbow, Wrist)
10. Lower Extremity Joints (Hip, Knee, Ankle)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 26th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277600
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323082624
About the Author
Lorrie Kelley
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, CT/MRI Program Director, Boise State University, Boise, ID
Connie Petersen
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Radiography Program, Boise State University, Boise, ID