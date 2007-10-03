Secrets to Success in Industry Careers
1st Edition
Essential Skills for Science and Business
Description
Secrets to Success in Industry Careers introduces you to the differences between what is needed in school and what is needed in industry. It describes the entire process of obtaining a job including analysis of a job description, writing an application, preparation for an interview, and conduct during and after an interview. Most importantly, this book is the ideal “industry-insider” guide because it provides you with skills and understanding essential for success on the job. Fictional anecdotes make it easy to understand application of these skills, summarized at the end of each chapter and supported by self guided assessment questionnaires. This is the ideal guide on how to succeed for anyone seeking a job or already employed in both industry and academic environments.
Key Features
- Self-assessment tools are included to help identify strengths and opportunities for growth
- Includes chapters on understanding business goals, leadership and teamwork, communication skills, marketing, discipline, flexibility, innovation, intellectual property, special technologies, quality, ethics, globalization, ambiguity, expectation and career management
- Author has developed highly successful industry-relevant training for students and new employees and has experience from both industry and academic environments
- Contains a compilation of essential technical and managerial skills necessary for success in industry, including chapters on expectation management and career management
Readership
Anyone seeking a job or already employed in both industry and academic environments; Will also apply to government officials, industry executives, human resources directors, and career coaches
Table of Contents
Understanding the differences between academic and professional mindsets Professional conduct during the job application process Important professional skills on the job Loss of a professional job Transition to new opportunities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 3rd October 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123738691
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080551746
About the Author
L. Borbye
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Professional Master's program in Microbial Biotechnology, and Associate Professor, North Carolina State University, U.S.A.