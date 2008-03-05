Secrets Stolen, Fortunes Lost
1st Edition
Preventing Intellectual Property Theft and Economic Espionage in the 21st Century
Description
The threats of economic espionage and intellectual property (IP) theft are global, stealthy, insidious, and increasingly common. According to the U.S. Commerce Department, IP theft is estimated to top $250 billion annually and also costs the United States approximately 750,000 jobs. The International Chamber of Commerce puts the global fiscal loss at more than $600 billion a year.
Secrets Stolen, Fortunes Lost offers both a fascinating journey into the underside of the Information Age, geopolitics, and global economy, shedding new light on corporate hacking, industrial espionage, counterfeiting and piracy, organized crime and related problems, and a comprehensive guide to developing a world-class defense against these threats. You will learn what you need to know about this dynamic global phenomenon (how it happens, what it costs, how to build an effective program to mitigate risk and how corporate culture determines your success), as well as how to deliver the message to the boardroom and the workforce as a whole. This book serves as an invaluable reservoir of ideas and energy to draw on as you develop a winning security strategy to overcome this formidable challenge.
Key Features
• It’s Not “Someone Else’s” Problem: Your Enterprise is at Risk Identify the dangers associated with intellectual property theft and economic espionage • The Threat Comes from Many Sources Describes the types of attackers, threat vectors, and modes of attack • The Threat is Real Explore case studies of real-world incidents in stark relief • How to Defend Your Enterprise Identify all aspects of a comprehensive program to tackle such threats and risks • How to Deliver the Message: Awareness and Education Adaptable content (awareness and education materials, policy language, briefing material, presentations, and assessment tools) that you can incorporate into your security program now
Readership
Chief Information Officers, Chief Technology Officers, Chief Security Officers, CFOs, Chief Legal Officers, Information Security Professionals, Risk Managers, Auditors, IT Directors, Business Managers, Analysts, Consultants, Government Agency Officials, Investigators, Law Enforcement
Table of Contents
- Authors
- Introduction
- Your Enterprise at Risk
- How to Read This Book
- Part 1: The Challenge
- Introduction
- Chapter 1: The Tale of the Targeted Trojan
- Introduction
- The Haephrati Case
- Chapter 2: When Insiders and/or Competitors Target a Business’s Intellectual Property
- Introduction
- Lightwave Microsystems
- America Online
- Casiano Communications
- Corning and PicVue
- Avery Dennison and Four Pillars
- Lexar Media and Toshiba
- SigmaTel and Citroen
- 3dGEO – China
- Chapter 3: When State Entities Target a Business’s Intellectual Property
- Introduction
- Airbus and Saudi Arabian Airlines
- Russian Intelligence and Japanese Trade Secrets
- Japan and the Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- China and Russia: TsNIIMASH-Export
- Overt Nation State Attempts: India, Venezuela, Brazil, and Others
- Current and Future Threats to Economic Security
- Chapter 4: When Piracy, Counterfeiting, and Organized Crime Target a Business’s Intellectual Property
- Introduction
- Technology Counterfeiting
- The Apparel Industry
- The Entertainment Industry
- Chapter 5: Virtual Roundtable on Intellectual Property and Economic Espionage
- Introduction
- The Legal Perspective: Naomi Fine
- The OpSec Perspective: Keith Rhodes
- The Professional Investigator’s Perspective: Ed Stroz
- The DoD Cyber Sleuth’s Perspective: James Christy
- The Security and Privacy Consultant’s Perspective: Rebecca Herold
- Part 2: The Strategy
- Introduction
- Chapter 6: Elements of a Holistic Program
- Introduction
- False Memes Lead People the Wrong Way
- From the Industrial Age to the Information Age
- Chapter 7: Case Study: Cisco’s Award-Winning Awareness Program
- Introduction
- What Is This Scenario?
- The Message Is the Medium: Be a Security Champion
- When Your Message Reaches the Employees They Become Your Messengers
- Staying on Message
- It Takes More Than Compelling Content and Hard Work
- Lessons Learned
- Chapter 8: Case Study: A Bold New Approach in Awareness and Education Meets an Ignoble Fate
- Introduction
- The Mission, the Medium, the Message
- Meaningful Content and Persuasive Delivery
- Investment and Empowerment
- Three-Phase Approach
- Don’t Be Surprised If…
- Chapter 9: Case Study: The Mysterious Social Engineering Attacks on Entity Y
- Introduction
- Fundamentals of Social Engineering Attacks
- The Mysterious Social Engineering Attacks on Entity Y
- Guidance for the Workforce
- Chapter 10: Personnel Security
- Introduction
- Coming and Going: Guidelines for Background Checks and Termination Procedures
- And Everywhere in between: Guidelines for Travel Security and Executive Protection Programs
- Chapter 11: Physical Security: The “Duh” Factor
- Introduction
- Chapter 12: Information Security
- Introduction
- Chapter 13: The Intelligent Approach
- Introduction
- The Intelligence Function As an Internal Early Warning System
- What Happens to a Million Grains of Sand in a Perfect Storm?
- The Partnership Issue Is a Daunting Force-Multiplier, Double-Edged Sword
- Chapter 14: Protecting Intellectual Property in a Crisis Situation
- Introduction
- Chapter 15: How to Sell Your Intellectual Property Protection Program
- Introduction
- Questions to Ask and People to Approach
- What Is Your Business Differentiation from Your Competitors?
- Notes on Figure 15.1
- Notes on Figure 15.2
- Implications of IP loss
- Notes on Figure 15.3
- Notes on Figure 15.4
- Notes on Figure 15.5
- Chapter 16: Conclusion
- Protect Your IP
- Appendix A: Baseline Controls for Information Security Mapped to ISO
- Appendix B: Leveraging Your Tax Dollar
- Domestic
- International
- Appendix C: Notes on Cyber Forensics
- Digital Evidence: Volume
- Digital Evidence: Searches/Legal
- Digital Evidence: Cell Phones
- Digital Evidence: Accreditation
- Digital Evidence: Digital Forensics Intelligence
- Appendix D: U.S. International Trade Commission Section 337 Process
- Appendix E: U.S. Trade Representative’s 2007 Special 301 Watch List
- Appendix F: U.S. Department of Justice Checklist for Reporting a Theft of Trade Secrets Offense
- Background and Contact Information
- Description of the Trade Secret:
- General Physical Measures Taken to Protect the Trade Secret
- Confidentiality and Non-Disclosure Agreements
- Computer-Stored Trade Secrets
- Document Control
- Employee Controls
- Description of the Theft of Trade Secret
- Civil Enforcement Proceedings
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2008
- Published:
- 5th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558806
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597492553
About the Author
Christopher Burgess
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Security Advisor, Cisco Systems; former Senior Operations Officer with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
Richard Power
Richard Power is an internationally recognized expert in the areas of Security, Intelligence and Risk. An independent consultant, he provides guidance in the areas of personnel security, cyber security, crisis management, terrorism, cyber crime and economic espionage to Fortune 500 companies and government agencies globally. Previously, he served as the Director of Security Management and Security Intelligence for the Global Security Office of Deloitte Touch Tomatsu from 2002-2005. Prior to that, he was Editorial Director of the Computer Security Institute. He authors a monthly column on information security issues for Computer Fraud and Security Journal, as well as a monthly column on for the Research and Technology Protection section of the FBI’s Infragard program. He is the author of Tangled Web: Tales of Digital Crime from the Shadows of Cyberspace (Macmillan/QUE 2000).
Affiliations and Expertise
Internationally recognized expert in the areas of Security, Intelligence and Risk; former Director of Security Management and Security Intelligence for Deloitte Touche Tomatsu