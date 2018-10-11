Secondary Fracture Prevention - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128131367, 9780128131374

Secondary Fracture Prevention

1st Edition

An International Perspective

Editors: Markus Seibel Paul Mitchell
eBook ISBN: 9780128131374
Paperback ISBN: 9780128131367
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th October 2018
Page Count: 208
Description

Secondary Fracture Prevention: An International Perspective presents practitioners and academic clinicians with a better understanding of secondary fracture prevention and models of care from a variety of settings and countries. This must-have guide provides practitioners and academic clinicians with essential information about this broad clinical and research topic that extends across the globe. Preventing secondary fractures starts with assessing what works and what does not work, reviewing major society guidelines, and what workup and management is necessary. This book reviews these topics and provides the rationale for pursuing a workup to prevent fractures in this patient population.

Key Features

  • Provides an international perspective, giving health professionals in different parts of the world essential information to establish country-specific, secondary fracture prevention programs
  • Summarizes existing literature on secondary fractures and includes a description of the risks and how they can be prevented
  • Highlights secondary fracture prevention and models of care

Readership

Biomedical researchers, research clinicians, clinicians and other health professionals concerned with osteoporosis

Table of Contents

1. Introduction: Why secondary fracture prevention?
2. The risk of osteoporotic refracture
3. Models of Secondary Fracture Prevention: Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Outcomes
4. International models of secondary fracture prevention
     Secondary fracture prevention in Japan
     Fracture Liaison Services in South East Asia: Notes from a large public hospital in Singapore
     Secondary fracture prevention in Taiwan 
     Secondary fracture prevention in France
     Secondary fracture prevention in the UK
     Secondary fracture prevention in Brazil
     Secondary Fracture Prevention in Lebanon
     Fracture Liaison Services – Canada
     Fracture Liaison Service: USA Perspective
     Fracture Liaison Services: An Australasian Perspective
5. National and International Programs/Useful resources

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128131374
Paperback ISBN:
9780128131367

About the Editor

Markus Seibel

Markus J Seibel, MD PhD FRACP FAHMS, is Professor of Endocrinology at Sydney Uni¬versity. He is the Inaugural Director of the Bone Research Program at the ANZAC Research Institute, and heads the Department of Endocrinology & Meta¬bolism at Concord Hospital, Sydney. His research in musculoskeletal biology covers topics such as glucocorticoid signalling in bone and its effects on bone and systemic fuel metabolism and ageing; the biology of bone metastases; and the clinical efficacy of secondary fracture prevention programs. Prof Seibel has published over 400 scientific papers and is the editor of 8 books. In 2017, he has been elected to the Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences. Prof Seibel is a Past President of the Australia and New Zealand Bone & Mineral Society (ANZBMS), a Member of the Board of Directors, International Federation of Musculoskeletal Research Societies (IFMRS), and the Chair of the Australian National Alliance for Secondary Fracture Prevention.

Affiliations and Expertise

Concord Hospital, University of Sydney, Australia; Director, Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Concord Hospital Medical Center; Professor and Chair of Endocrinology, The University of Sydney

Paul Mitchell

Dr. Mitchell is the Managing Director at Synthesis Medical NZ Limited. His primary goal is to improve management of chronic disease by closing care gaps through systematic implementation of evidence-based practice.

Dr. Mitchell has spent the last decade developing policy, guidelines and systematic approaches to hip fracture care and prevention throughout the world. He spent the previous 15 years working in the pharmaceutical industry, initially as a basic researcher in neuroscience and, subsequently, in sales, marketing and osteoporosis service development roles.

Specialties: Systems-based approaches to chronic disease management, osteoporosis, fragility fracture prevention, orthogeriatrics, fracture registries, dementia care, policy development, literature review, medical education, website content development.

Affiliations and Expertise

Managing Director, Synthesis Medical NZ Limited, UK

