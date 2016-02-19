Second Thoughts: Selected Papers on Psycho-Analysis covers the developments in understanding the psycho-analytic theory. This book is composed of 10 chapters that review various case histories of psycho-analysis. After a brief explanation of the “imaginary twin” concept, this book goes on examining six cases of schizophrenic patients and their development of schizophrenic thought. The next chapter focuses on the differentiation of the psychotic from the non-psychotic personalities, which depends on a minute splitting of all that part of the personality that is concerned with awareness of internal and external reality, and the expulsion of these fragments so that they enter into or engulf their objects. This topic is followed by presentations of psycho-analytical interpretation of hallucination and arrogance. The discussion then shifts to the significance of destructive attack in the production of some symptoms met within borderline psychosis. The concluding chapters emphasize the so-called theory of thinking. This book will prove useful to psycho-analysis and psychiatrists.