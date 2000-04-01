Second Order Linear Differential Equations in Banach Spaces, Volume 108
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Cauchy Problem for First Order Equations. Semigroup Theory. The Cauchy Problem for Second Order Equations. Cosine Function Theory. Reduction of a Second Order Equation to a First Order System. Phase Spaces. Applications to Partial Differential Equations. Uniformly Bounded Groups and Cosine Functions in Hilbert Space. The Parabolic Singular Perturbation Problems. Other Singular Perturbation Problems. The Complete Second Order Equation. Bibliography.
Description
Second order linear differential equations in Banach spaces can be used for modelling such second order equations of mathematical physics as the wave equation, the Klein-Gordon equation, et al. In this way, a unified treatment can be given to subjects such as growth of solutions, singular perturbation of parabolic, hyperbolic and Schrödinger type initial value problems, and the like. The book covers in detail these subjects as well as the applications to each specific problem.
