Second Generation QSEN, An Issue of Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749072, 9781455747276

Second Generation QSEN, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 47-3

1st Edition

Authors: Jane Barnsteiner Joanne Disch
eBook ISBN: 9781455747276
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749072
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th September 2012
Page Count: 240
This issue of Nursing Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Joanne Disch, PhD, RN, FAAN, and Jane Barnsteiner, PhD, RN, FAAN, will focus on Second Generation Work with QSEN, with article topics including: Second Victim; Interprofessional education for QSEN; The Quality Burden; New technologies for teaching quality and safety; Creating Academic/Clinical Partnerships; Incorporating QSEN into Pre-Licensure Programs; Innovative Strategies for Embedding QSEN; Gaining Senior Level Support for QSEN; and Nursing Internships to Promote Quality and Safety.

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455747276
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455749072

Jane Barnsteiner Author

University of Pennsylvania

Joanne Disch Author

University of Minnesota

