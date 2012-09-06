Second Generation QSEN, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 47-3
1st Edition
Authors: Jane Barnsteiner Joanne Disch
eBook ISBN: 9781455747276
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749072
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th September 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue of Nursing Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Joanne Disch, PhD, RN, FAAN, and Jane Barnsteiner, PhD, RN, FAAN, will focus on Second Generation Work with QSEN, with article topics including: Second Victim; Interprofessional education for QSEN; The Quality Burden; New technologies for teaching quality and safety; Creating Academic/Clinical Partnerships; Incorporating QSEN into Pre-Licensure Programs; Innovative Strategies for Embedding QSEN; Gaining Senior Level Support for QSEN; and Nursing Internships to Promote Quality and Safety.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 6th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747276
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455749072
About the Authors
Jane Barnsteiner Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania
Joanne Disch Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.