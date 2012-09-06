Second Generation QSEN, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 47-3

This issue of Nursing Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Joanne Disch, PhD, RN, FAAN, and Jane Barnsteiner, PhD, RN, FAAN, will focus on Second Generation Work with QSEN, with article topics including: Second Victim; Interprofessional education for QSEN; The Quality Burden; New technologies for teaching quality and safety; Creating Academic/Clinical Partnerships; Incorporating QSEN into Pre-Licensure Programs; Innovative Strategies for Embedding QSEN; Gaining Senior Level Support for QSEN; and Nursing Internships to Promote Quality and Safety.