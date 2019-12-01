Second Generation Cell and Gene-Based Therapies: Biological Advances, Clinical Outcomes, and Strategies for Capitalization serves as the only book on the market to bridge basic science, clinical therapy, technology development and business in the field of cellular therapy/cytotherapy. After more than two decades of painstaking fundamental research, the concept of therapeutic cells (stem cells, genes, etc.), beyond the concept of vaccines is reaching clinical trial, with mounting confidence in the safety and efficacy of these products. Nonetheless, numerous incremental technical advances remain to be achieved. Thus, this volume highlights the possible R&D paths that will ultimately facilitate clinical delivery of cutting-edge, curative products.

Chapters cover hematopoietic stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, tissue engineering, CAR-T cells, and cells of the immune system, as well as enabling technologies, such as gene and genome editing. Additionally, deep dives in product fundamentals, the history of the science, the pathobiology of diseases, the scientific and technological bases, and financing and technology adoption constraints are taken in order to unravel what will shape the cytotherapy industry in 2025 and beyond.