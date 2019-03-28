Second and Third Generation of Feedstocks

Part I: From simple sugars to biofuels: The evolution of biotechnology

1. From sugars to ethanol - from the agricultural wastes to algal sources: An overview

2. First-generation feedstock for bioenergy production

3. From substrate to biofuel in the acetone-butanol-ethanol process

4. Biobutanol versus bioethanol in the acetone-butanol-ethanol technology - A chemical and economical overview

Part II: Second generation feedstocks

5. Biofuels from agricultural wastes

6. Physical and chemical pretreatment of lignocellulosic biomass

7. Biological pretreatment of lignocellulosic biomasses - Current trends and future perspectives

8. Hydrolysis: From cellulose and hemicellulose to simple sugars

9. Fermentation processes for second-generation biofuels

10. Evaluation and comparison between simultaneous saccharification and fermentation and separated hydrolysis and fermentation process

11. Physical properties and chemical composition of biofuels

Part III: Third generation feedstocks

12. Algae for biofuels: The third generation of feedstock

13. Thermochemical conversion of microalgal biomass

14. Algal cultivation for biofuel production

15. Anaerobic digestion of microalgae for biomethane production

16. Photobiological biohydrogen production

17. Transesterification of microalgae for biodiesel production

Part IV - Economical assestments and future trends

18. Coal versus biofuels. A social and economic assessment

19. An overview of current trends and future scope for vegetable oil-based sustainable alternative fuels for compression ignition engines

20. The fourth generation of biofuel