Second and Third Generation of Feedstocks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128151624, 9780081026564

Second and Third Generation of Feedstocks

1st Edition

The Evolution of Biofuels

Editors: Angelo Basile Francesco Dalena
eBook ISBN: 9780081026564
Paperback ISBN: 9780128151624
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th March 2019
Page Count: 654
Description

Second and Third Generation of Feedstocks: The Evolution of Biofuels presents a critical analysis of both the applications and potential of bioenergy production from second and third generation feedstocks. The book illustrates different aspects of the processes used for the production of biofuels, dealing specifically with second and third generation feedstocks from biomass and algae. The pretreatment of feedstocks and optimization of various forms of bioenergy are considered, along with the economic aspects of the various processes. In the last few years, industrial research efforts have focused on low cost, large-scale processing for lignocellulosic feedstocks originating from agricultural residues and municipal wastes for bioenergy production. This book shares an insight into the recent developments taking place in this industry, exploring transformation processes as well as biomass and algae conversions.

Key Features

  • Reviews existing lignocellulosic biomass feedstocks and their sources
  • Includes processes for the conversion of various feedstocks to biofuels
  • Discusses current research findings on second and third generation feedstocks
  • Describes processes involved in the transformation of algal biomass into biofuels

Readership

Key reference text for R&D in academia and industry interested in biofuels technologies and processes: Energy producers, Bio-Engineering Companies, Bio-Process Engineering, Bio-Chemical Plants

Table of Contents

Part I: From simple sugars to biofuels: The evolution of biotechnology
1. From sugars to ethanol - from the agricultural wastes to algal sources: An overview
2. First-generation feedstock for bioenergy production
3. From substrate to biofuel in the acetone-butanol-ethanol process
4. Biobutanol versus bioethanol in the acetone-butanol-ethanol technology - A chemical and economical overview

Part II: Second generation feedstocks
5. Biofuels from agricultural wastes
6. Physical and chemical pretreatment of lignocellulosic biomass
7. Biological pretreatment of lignocellulosic biomasses - Current trends and future perspectives
8. Hydrolysis: From cellulose and hemicellulose to simple sugars
9. Fermentation processes for second-generation biofuels
10. Evaluation and comparison between simultaneous saccharification and fermentation and separated hydrolysis and fermentation process
11. Physical properties and chemical composition of biofuels

Part III: Third generation feedstocks
12. Algae for biofuels: The third generation of feedstock
13. Thermochemical conversion of microalgal biomass
14. Algal cultivation for biofuel production
15. Anaerobic digestion of microalgae for biomethane production
16. Photobiological biohydrogen production
17. Transesterification of microalgae for biodiesel production 

Part IV -  Economical assestments and future trends
18. Coal versus biofuels. A social and economic assessment
19. An overview of current trends and future scope for vegetable oil-based sustainable alternative fuels for compression ignition engines
20. The fourth generation of biofuel

Details

No. of pages:
654
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081026564
Paperback ISBN:
9780128151624

About the Editor

Angelo Basile

Dr. Angelo Basile is a chemical engineer and senior researcher at the ITM-CNR, where he is responsible for research related to both ultra-pure hydrogen production and CO2 capture using Pd-based Membrane Reactors. Dr. Basile serves as an associate editor and editor-in-chief of two international scientific journals and has participated in various national and international projects on membrane reactors and membrane science. Since 2014, Dr. Basile has been a full professor of chemical engineering processes.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Membrane Technology, Italian National Research Council, ITM-CNR, University of Calabria, Rende, Italy

Francesco Dalena

Francesco Dalena is a European Ph.D. (Doctor Europaeus) at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Technology, University of Calabria (Rende, Italy). He is an expert in "Chemistry of advanced materials" and his research activity focuses on the bioenergy sector. He is co-editor of various books, such as Bioenergy: Systems for the Future, Woodhead Publishing, and Methanol: Science and Engineering, and Ethanol: Science and Engineering, both published by Elsevier.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Calabria, Rende, Italy

