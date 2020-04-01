Seaweeds Around the World, Volume 95
1st Edition
State of Art and Perspectives
Table of Contents
1. Isotopic labeling of cultured macroalgae and isolation of 13C-labeled cell wall polysaccharides for trophic investigations
François Thomas
2. Selected Red Seaweeds from the Philippines with Emerging High-Value Applications
Anicia Q. Hurtado
3. Challenges to the Future Domestication of Seaweed Cultivated Species: Understanding Individual Needs and Physiological Processes for Large-Scale Production
Leila Hayashi
4. importance of mucilage in dispersion and efficiency of fertilization of male gametes?
Christophe Destombe
5. The application of seaweeds in environmental biotechnology
Izabela Michalak
6. Indonesian Sargassum species bioprospecting: Potential applications of bioactive compounds and challenge for sustainable development
Maya Puspita
7. Diversity, ecology and biomolecules of proliferating seaweeds from the Dictyotaceae family in Tahiti Island (French Polynesia)
Mayalen Zubia
8. Mycosporine like Amino Acids isolated from seaweeds
Gilles Bedoux
9. The stressfull life of red and brown seaweeds on the temperate intertidal zone: impact of abiotic and biotic parameters on the physiology of macroalgae and variability of the content of particular metabolites
Solene Connan
10. Current knowledge and challenges in extraction, characterization and bioactivity of seaweed-derived proteins
Hugo Pliego-Cortes
11. Defence on Surface: Macroalgae and its associated-microbiome
Shareen Abdul Malik
12. Green and integrated processing approaches for the recovery of high-value compounds from brown seaweeds
Neill Jurgens Goosen
13. From seaweed to cosmos
Violaine Buet
Description
This volume will be interesting for any people in the scientific community working on seaweeds. It includes presentation and discussion of current research conducted in the field of algae by internationally renowned researchers. Included in the volume are current research around marine seaweed bioresources and biotechnology; strategies, economic issues and environmental issues, and new uses of seaweeds resources in world; and biological knowledge and innovation to biotechnological, aquacultural and chemical developments.
Key Features
- Presents the most recent biological knowledge and advances on seaweed
- Content covers innovations to biotechnological, aquacultural and chemical developments about seaweeds field
- Written by the most experienced authors in the field
Readership
Any and all scientists in the scientific community working on seaweeds, including undergraduates, graduates, researchers and academics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081027103
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Nathalie Bourgougnon Serial Volume Editor
Professor Nathalie Bourgougnon works in the Laboratoire de Biotechnologie et Chimie Marines (LBCM - http://www-lbcm.univ-ubs.fr/fr/index.html) at Université de Bretagne-Sud (France) since 2001. Since 2016, she is director of the Laboratory. Previously, she was assistant professor at the University de la Rochelle (France) during 8 years. She teaches plant biology, physiology and biotechnology in bachelor's and master degree. The principal thematic of her research relates to marine substances with biological activities mainly extracted from seaweeds. She has a good experience in the field of the eco-friendly extraction and purification of natural molecules as evaluation of biological (antiviral, antibiofilm…) activities of marine compounds. She has published ca. > 130 papers in peer-reviewed journals and book chapters, in particular on antifouling or antiviral substances extracted from seaweeds. She has deposit two patents about antiviral substances. She has been involved in several European projects (e.g. FP4 Bioactive Marine Natural Products in the Field of Antitumoral, Antiviral and Immunomodulant Activity, MAST III; FP5 AVINSI- Anti Viral Infection Non Specific Immunity: Basis of non specific immunity against viral diseases in aquacultured species; FP6 Valbiomar Biotechnology valorization of the marine resources; FP7 Biotecmar: integrated transregional project for communication, technical information and technology transfer in the domain of biotechnological exploitation of marine products and by-products) and recently in OSEO and FUI program ULVANS and VB2 about of valorization of invasive seaweeds. She has coordinated the project ASEM-DUO from MAE between France and Malaysia (2007-2009), ECOS North with Mexico (2015-2018), PHC Nusantara (2019-2020). She is member of several networks, Two French networks: BioChiMar concerning marine substances with biological activity and SEAPro (Sustanaible Exploitation of Aquatic PROducts) concerning biotechnological up-grading of fish, seaweeds or aquaculture by-products; and an international network: RAQ Quebec Aquaculture Network. She gained experience in cooperation with International research groups: Morocco (University Tétouan; Pr. H. Riadi), Institute of Marine Biotechnology of University Malaysia Terengganu (Malaysia, Pr. Effendy), ISMER (Québec, Rimouski, Dr. R. Tremblay), Dr. I. Widowati (Faculty of Fisheries and Marine Science, Diponegoro University)… or French research groups: IFREMER (Nantes, Dr. JP Bergé; La Tremblade Dr. T. Renault), IUEM LEMAR (Brest, Dr. V. Stiger) …
She is Vice-president of International PhD School (Coordination of Doctoral program) of the Université européenne de Bretagne (UEB network of 4 french Universities and several High engineering school) www.ueb.eu. and Vice-President in charge of Research of Université de Bretagne-Sud.
At University de Bretagne-Sud, she is in charge of research program and Coordinator of master "Biotechnology" (www-lbcm.univ-ubs.fr)
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire de Biotechnologie et Chimie Marines, Université de Bretagne-Sud, PRES Université européenne de Bretagne, France