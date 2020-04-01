Seaweeds Around the World, Volume 95

Professor Nathalie Bourgougnon works in the Laboratoire de Biotechnologie et Chimie Marines (LBCM - http://www-lbcm.univ-ubs.fr/fr/index.html) at Université de Bretagne-Sud (France) since 2001. Since 2016, she is director of the Laboratory. Previously, she was assistant professor at the University de la Rochelle (France) during 8 years. She teaches plant biology, physiology and biotechnology in bachelor's and master degree. The principal thematic of her research relates to marine substances with biological activities mainly extracted from seaweeds. She has a good experience in the field of the eco-friendly extraction and purification of natural molecules as evaluation of biological (antiviral, antibiofilm…) activities of marine compounds. She has published ca. > 130 papers in peer-reviewed journals and book chapters, in particular on antifouling or antiviral substances extracted from seaweeds. She has deposit two patents about antiviral substances. She has been involved in several European projects (e.g. FP4 Bioactive Marine Natural Products in the Field of Antitumoral, Antiviral and Immunomodulant Activity, MAST III; FP5 AVINSI- Anti Viral Infection Non Specific Immunity: Basis of non specific immunity against viral diseases in aquacultured species; FP6 Valbiomar Biotechnology valorization of the marine resources; FP7 Biotecmar: integrated transregional project for communication, technical information and technology transfer in the domain of biotechnological exploitation of marine products and by-products) and recently in OSEO and FUI program ULVANS and VB2 about of valorization of invasive seaweeds. She has coordinated the project ASEM-DUO from MAE between France and Malaysia (2007-2009), ECOS North with Mexico (2015-2018), PHC Nusantara (2019-2020). She is member of several networks, Two French networks: BioChiMar concerning marine substances with biological activity and SEAPro (Sustanaible Exploitation of Aquatic PROducts) concerning biotechnological up-grading of fish, seaweeds or aquaculture by-products; and an international network: RAQ Quebec Aquaculture Network. She gained experience in cooperation with International research groups: Morocco (University Tétouan; Pr. H. Riadi), Institute of Marine Biotechnology of University Malaysia Terengganu (Malaysia, Pr. Effendy), ISMER (Québec, Rimouski, Dr. R. Tremblay), Dr. I. Widowati (Faculty of Fisheries and Marine Science, Diponegoro University)… or French research groups: IFREMER (Nantes, Dr. JP Bergé; La Tremblade Dr. T. Renault), IUEM LEMAR (Brest, Dr. V. Stiger) …

She is Vice-president of International PhD School (Coordination of Doctoral program) of the Université européenne de Bretagne (UEB network of 4 french Universities and several High engineering school) www.ueb.eu. and Vice-President in charge of Research of Université de Bretagne-Sud.

At University de Bretagne-Sud, she is in charge of research program and Coordinator of master "Biotechnology" (www-lbcm.univ-ubs.fr)