Seals and Sealing Handbook

Robert Flitney is a Chartered Mechanical Engineer in the UK and a Member of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers. His early engineering experience involved the operation and maintenance of power and process plants in the marine and frozen food industries. This was followed by 35 years of contract R&D on Fluid Sealing Technology at BHR Group, including 10 years managing this activity.

He has authored or co-authored over 50 papers, presented at international conferences, has been invited to provide the keynote presentation at Sealing Seminars, and was Convenor of the ISO Working Group responsible for reciprocating seal test standards. His current activities include consultancy and training on seals and sealing technology, and he is Technical Editor of Sealing Technology, a monthly newsletter for industry.