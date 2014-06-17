Seals and Sealing Handbook
6th Edition
Description
Seals and Sealing Handbook, 6th Edition provides comprehensive coverage of sealing technology, bringing together information on all aspects of this area to enable you to make the right sealing choice. This includes detailed coverage on the seals applicable to static, rotary and reciprocating applications, the best materials to use in your sealing systems, and the legislature and regulations that may impact your sealing choices.
Updated in line with current trends this updated reference provides the theory necessary for you to select the most appropriate seals for the job and with its 'Failure Guide', the factors to consider should anything go wrong. Building on the practical, stepped approach of its predecessor, Seals and Sealing Handbook, 6th Edition remains an essential reference for any engineer or designer who uses seals in their work.
Key Features
- A comprehensive reference covering a broad range of seal types for all situations, to ensure that you are able to select the most appropriate seal for any given task
- Includes supporting case studies and a unique 'Failure Guide' to help you troubleshoot if things go wrong
- New edition includes the most up-to-date information on sealing technology, making it an essential reference for anyone who uses seals in their work
Readership
Designers, manufacturers and end-users of seals throughout the following industries: pumps, motors, piping, filtration, oil, gas, water, process industries, hydraulic, pneumatic, marine, automotive and power generation. Plant and maintenance engineers, specifiers, consultants
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter One. Introduction
- 1.1 Purpose of This Book
- 1.2 What Does it Cover?
- 1.3 What Applications Does it Cover?
- 1.4 What Disciplines are Involved?
- 1.5 The Future
- Chapter Two. Static Seals
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 O-rings
- 2.3 Alternative Elastomer Sections
- 2.4 Alternative Plastic Sections
- 2.5 Alternative Metal Seal Designs
- 2.6 Cured-in-Place Seals
- 2.7 FIP Seals and Gaskets
- 2.8 Bolted Joints and Gaskets
- 2.9 Selection of the Optimum Static Seal Design and Material
- References
- Chapter Three. Rotary Seals
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Lip Seals
- 3.3 Alternative Elastomer and Plastic Seals
- 3.4 Mechanical Seals
- 3.5 Compression Packing for Rotary Shafts and Valves
- 3.6 Clearance Seals
- 3.7 Magnetic-Fluid Seals
- 3.8 Rotary Seal Selection
- References
- Chapter Four. Reciprocating Seals
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Elastomer and Plastic Seals for Hydraulic Applications
- 4.3 Pneumatic Cylinder Seals
- 4.4 Piston Rings
- 4.5 Compression Packing
- 4.6 Clearance Seals
- 4.7 Diaphragms and Bellows
- References
- Chapter Five. Materials
- 5.1 Elastomers
- 5.2 Plastics
- 5.3 Carbon
- 5.4 Silicon Carbide
- 5.5 Tungsten Carbide
- 5.6 Silicon Nitride
- 5.7 Alumina Ceramic
- 5.8 Diamond-Coated Faces
- 5.9 Hard/Hard Mechanical-Seal-Face Combinations
- 5.10 Metals
- 5.11 Soft Metal Overlay
- References
- Chapter Six. Failure Guide
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Static Seal Failure
- 6.3 Rotary Seal Failure
- 6.4 Reciprocating Seals
- References
- Chapter Seven. General Information
- 7.1 Glossary of Sealing Terms
- 7.2 Standards
- 7.3 2D Surface-Texture Measurement
- 7.4 3D Surface-Texture Measurement
- References
- 7.5 Organizations with a Direct Interest in Sealing Technology
- Appendix One. Sealing Technology – BAT Guidance Notes
- Acknowledgements
- 1 Executive summary
- 2 Preface
- 3 General Introduction
- 4 Generic BAT for Sealing Technologies
- 5 BAT for Bolted Flange Connections
- 6 BAT for Rotodynamic Equipment
- 7 BAT for Reciprocating Shafts
- 8 BAT for Valves
- 9 Conversion Factors
- 10 Further reading
- Appendix Two. ESA Position Statement on ATEX Directive 94/9/EC and Its Applicability to Mechanical Seals
- A Definition and Requirements for Mechanical Seals Classified as Machinery Elements
- B Definition and Requirements for Mechanical Seals Classified as ATEX Components
- C Auxiliary Support Systems
- D Repairs, Overhaul and Maintenance of Equipment
- Appendix – A Terms & Definitions
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 17th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080994130
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080994161
About the Author
Robert Flitney
Robert Flitney is a Chartered Mechanical Engineer in the UK and a Member of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers. His early engineering experience involved the operation and maintenance of power and process plants in the marine and frozen food industries. This was followed by 35 years of contract R&D on Fluid Sealing Technology at BHR Group, including 10 years managing this activity.
He has authored or co-authored over 50 papers, presented at international conferences, has been invited to provide the keynote presentation at Sealing Seminars, and was Convenor of the ISO Working Group responsible for reciprocating seal test standards. His current activities include consultancy and training on seals and sealing technology, and he is Technical Editor of Sealing Technology, a monthly newsletter for industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
CEng. MIMechE