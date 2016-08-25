Seafood Authenticity and Traceability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128015926, 9780128016022

Seafood Authenticity and Traceability

1st Edition

A DNA-based Pespective

Editors: Amanda Naaum Robert Hanner
eBook ISBN: 9780128016022
Paperback ISBN: 9780128015926
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th August 2016
Page Count: 198
Description

Seafood Authenticity and Traceability: a DNA-based Pespective is a concise reference showcasing the latest developments in the field. Written for those in food authenticity who may not have a technical molecular biology background, the book covers methods used for DNA analysis and an overview of their applications in fish and seafood, also providing reviews of the technology and processes for each method. It offers a practical and succinct overview of the relationship between accurate identification, traceability, sustainability, and safety of seafood, including an overview of the supply chain and the industry's need for improved traceability.

Key Features

  • Presents current and future perspectives in the emerging field of traceability, including solid coverage of DNA analysis for origin detection
  • Includes molecular authentication tools to improve species identification throughout the seafood industry
  • Provides reviews of the technology and processes for each DNA analysis method
  • Offers a comprehensive overview for those in food authenticity who may not have an in-depth molecular biology background

Readership

Seafood safety professionals, researchers, international food safety officers, industrial food safety managers, lab technicians and graduate students in molecular ecology and biology, aquaculture

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Seafood Mislabeling Incidence and Impact
Chapter 2: Seafood Traceability and Consumer Choice
Chapter 3: Legal Framework for Seafood Authenticity and Traceability
Chapter 4: IUU Fishing and Impact on the Seafood Industry
Chapter 5: Tools for Seafood Identification
Chapter 6: Choosing the Most Appropriate Tool for Your Application
Chapter 7: Standardization of DNA-based Analysis
Chapter 8: Species Identification Using DNA Sequencing
Chapter 9: Species Identification Using Other Tools
Chapter 10: Population or Point of Origin Identification

Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128016022
Paperback ISBN:
9780128015926

About the Editor

Amanda Naaum

Amanda Naaum completed her undergraduate studies in molecular biology at the University of Guelph, followed by a PhD focused on molecular diagnostics for food authenticity and traceability at the same institute. She has over seven years of experience in assay development for species identification and was awarded the IUFoST Young Scientist Award (2016). Dr. Naaum is currently the Lead Molecular Biologist at TRU-ID Ltd., developing tests for use in certification of food and natural health product authenticity.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Guelph, Canada

Robert Hanner

Head of Biodiversity Institute of Ontario at University of Guelph; Science Advisory Committee Member, Traceability Subcommittee, GS1 (Global Standards One); Coordinator Global Fish; leading expert in his field including: Molecular Biodiversity, DNA Barcoding, Forensics, Molecular Diagnostics; published author of books and in journals; invited speaker to more than 100 talks.

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Biodiversity Institute of Ontario, University of Guelph, Canada

