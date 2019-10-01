Seafloor Geomorphology as Benthic Habitat
2nd Edition
GeoHab Atlas of Seafloor Geomorphic Features and Benthic Habitats
Description
Seafloor Geomorphology as Benthic Habitat: GeoHab Atlas of Seafloor Geomorphic Features and Benthic Habitats, Second Edition, provides an updated synthesis of seabed geomorphology and benthic habitats. This new edition includes new case studies from all geographic areas and habitats that were not included in the previous edition, including the Arctic, Asia, Africa and South America. Using multibeam sonar, the benthic ecology of submarine features, such as fjords, sand banks, coral reefs, seamounts, canyons, mud volcanoes and spreading ridges is revealed in unprecedented detail. This timely release offers new understanding for researchers in Marine Biodiversity, environmental managers, ecologists, and more.
Key Features
- Explores the relationships between seabed geomorphology, oceanography and biology
- Provides global case studies which directly focus on habitats, including both biological and physical data
- Describes ways to detect change in the marine environment (change in the condition of benthic habitats), a critical aspect for judging the performance of policies and legislation
Readership
Researchers in Marine Biodiversity, environmental managers, ecologists, petroleum explorers, conservationists and scientists, geologists
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction
1. Why Map Benthic Habitats?
Peter Townsend Harris and Elaine Baker
2. Habitat Mapping and Marine Management
Peter Townsend Harris and Elaine Baker
3. Anthropogenic Threats to Benthic Habitats
Peter Townsend Harris and Elaine Baker
4. Biogeography, Benthic Ecology, and Habitat Classification Schemes
Peter Townsend Harris and Elaine Baker
5. Surrogacy
Peter Townsend Harris and Elaine Baker
6. Seafloor Geomorphology - Coast, Shelf, and Abyss
Peter Townsend Harris and Elaine Baker
Part II: Case Studies
7. Characterization of worm reefs (Sabellaria vulgaris) in Delaware Bay, USA
Stephanie Dohner and Arthur Trembanis
8. Benthic habitat mapping in a shallow tropical bay: the Itaparica channel – eastern Brazil
Paloma Passos Avena
9. Seafloor morphology and habitats of tidal channels in the Venice Lagoon, Italy Tidal channel habitats
Fantina Madricardo
10. An Integrated Seafloor Habitat Map to Inform Marine Spatial Planning and Management: A Case Study from Long Island Sound (Northwest Atlantic)
Peter J. Auster
11. Epibenthic Marine Habitat Mapping in a Tropical Bay: Todos Os Santos Bay Eastern Brazil
Renato Guimarães Oliveira
12. Physical Oceanographic Drivers of Geomorphology of Rhodolith/Maerl Beds in Galway Bay, Ireland
Siddhi Joshi
13. Seabed habitats of the Bay of Fundy, Atlantic Canada
Craig John Brown, Brian Todd and Myriam Lacharité
14. A Dynamic Bedforms Habitat for the Forage Fish Pacific Sand Lance, San Juan Islands, WA USA
H. Gary Greene
15. The eastern Gulf of Finland – brackish water estuary under natural conditions and anthropogenic stress
Daria Ryabchuk
16. Geomorphic features and benthic habitats of a subarctic fjard: Okak Bay, Nunatsiavut, Labrador
Tanya Brown
17. Sponge reefs on the NE Pacific Margin: Geomorphic and Biological Variability
Kim Conway
18. Habitat Mapping in the fjords of the Chilean Patagonia using an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Karen Boswarva
19. The inland deep-sea - Benthic biotopes in the Sognefjord
Lene Buhl-Mortensen
20. Geomorphology, benthos and habitats in the Primeiras and Segundas Environmental Protected Area, Mozambique
Luisa Teixeira
21. Distribution of seagrass communities north of Barcelona, Northwestern Mediterranean Sea
Miquel Canals
22. Inner shelf habitat surrounding the Kapiti Marine Reserve, New Zealand
Geoffroy Lamarche, Alix Laferriere, Shane Wallace Geange, Jonathan Gardner and Arne Pallentin
23. Marine landscapes and habitats of Cilento Geopark (Italy) - Linking geo- and bio-diversity using a multi-scalar approach
Silvana D'Angelo
24. Fine-scale seabed habitats off Capri Island, southern Italy
Crescenzo Violante
25. Winnowed gravel lag deposits between sandbanks in the German North Sea
Svenja Papenmeier and Claudia Propp
26. Benthic community structure at a remote temperate rocky reef in the Gulf of Maine, Cashes Ledge
Jay Calvert
27. Continental Shelf Habitats Off a Large South American Metropolis: Salvador City, Eastern Brazil
Renata Cardia Rebouças
28. Temperate rocky reef on the southeast Australian continental shelf
Timothy Colin Ingleton
29. Geomorphology and microhabitats of large, isolated, immobile bedforms in the Great South Channel, Northwest Atlantic Ocean
Massimo Di Stefano
30. Submerged Reefs in the Abrolhos Shelf: Morphology and Habitat Distribution
Alex Bastos
31. Coral Reefs in Fatu Huku Island, Marquesas Archipelago, French Polynesia
Antoine Collin
32. Carbonate Banks and Terraces of the Oceanic Shoals Marine Park region, Northern Australia
Rachel Przeslawski
33. Reefs distribution and inter reef sedimentation on Tamandaré continental shelf, NE-Brazil
Vanessa C. Fontes, Moab P. Gomes, Helenice Vital, Beatrice P. Ferreira, Mauro Maida
34. Nature and condition of outer shelf habitats on the drowned Açu Reef, NE Brazil
Gomes, M.P.; Vital, H.; Nascimento Silva, L.L.; Eichler, P.B.; Rovira, D.; Longo, G.O.
35. Seabed Character and Associated Habitats of an Equatorial Tropical Shelf: The Rio Grande do Norte Shelf, Northeast Brazil
Helenice Vital, Tatiana Silva Leite, Marina Gomes Viana, Patrícia Pinheiro Beck Eichler, Diego de Oliveira Batista, Moab Praxedes Gomes, Joao Paulo Ferreira da Silva, Andre Giskard Aquino da Silva, and Simone Nunes Brandaoital
36. Characterizing Benthic Habitats in two Marine Protected Areas on the West Florida Shelf
Jennifer Lynne Brizzolara
37. Substrate mapping to inform ecosystem science and marine spatial planning around the Main Hawaiian Islands
Dayton Dove
38. Dropstones on a glaciated continental shelf as key habitat, Sabrina Shelf, East Antarctica
Alexandra Louise Post
39. Geomorphological and habitat mapping of the glaciated shelf (the Velikaya Salma Strait of the Kandalaksha Gulf of the White Sea, Russia)
Yana Terekhina and Tatiana Repkina
40. Seafloor geomorphology and benthic habitat of the German Bank glaciated shelf, Atlantic Canada
Craig John Brown, Brian Todd and Myriam Lacharité
41. Geomorphic features and benthos in a deep glacial trough in Atlantic Canada
Craig John Brown, Myriam Lacharité and Brian Todd
42. Submarine sedimentary bedforms and benthos surrounding the Heard and McDonald Islands World Heritage Site
Sally J. Watson
43. Geomorphic Features and Associated Habitats of The Patagonian Continental Margin, Southwestern AtlanticGeomorphic Features and Associated Habitats of The Patagonian Continental Margin, Southwestern Atlantic
Dulce Mata
44. Fine-scale habitat characterization of The Gully, the Flemish Cap and the Orphan Knoll, Northwest Atlantic, with a focus on cold-water corals
Vincent Lecours
45. Characterization of the geomorphology and biotopes of the Háfadjúp canyon system, south Iceland
Julian Mariano Burgos
46. Continental shelf, canyons and pockmark fields in the southeastern Bay of Biscay
Ibon Galpasoro
47. The geomorphology and biology of a submarine canyon system incising Ireland’s shelf edge in the Northeast Atlantic Ocean
David TP O'Sullivan
48. Tricase Submarine Canyon: cold-water coral habitats in the south-westernmost Apulian margin (Mediterranean Sea)
Mariacristina Prampolini and Lorenzo Angeletti
49. Cold-water coral habitat in the Bari Canyon System, Southern Adriatic Sea (Mediterranean Sea)
Mariacristina Prampolini
50. Benthic Habitats of a Mud Volcano Associated with the Queen Charlotte Transform Margin Along Northern British Columbia, Canada and Southern Alaska, USA
H. Gary Greene and Vaughn Barrie
51. Geomorphic features, main habitats and associated biota on and around the newly formed Tagoro submarine volcano, Canary Islands
Ana Sotomayor and Jose Rueda
52. Habitat distribution and associated biota in different geomorphic features within a fluid venting area of the Gulf of Cádiz (South Western Iberian Peninsula, NE Atlantic Ocean)
Pablo Lozano and Jose Rueda
53. New evidence to support the distribution of dense hydrocoral-sponge communities along George V slope, East Antarctica
Jodie Smith
54. Chemosynthetic seep communities triggered by seabed slumping off of northern Papua New Guinea
David Tappin
55. Near-pristine benthic habitats on the Francesc Pagès Bank, Alboran Sea, western Mediterranean
Claudio Lo Iacono
56. Application of the Coastal and Marine Ecological Classification Standard to Gosnold Seamount, North Atlantic Ocean
Derek C. Sowers
57. Deep Sea Benthic Communities on Northwest Atlantic Seamounts
Les Watling and Abby Lapointe
58. Manganese Nodule Fields from the NE Pacific as Benthic Habitats
Thomas Kuhn
59. Geomorphology and benthic habitats of the Kermadec Trench, SW Pacific Ocean
Heather Ann Stewart
Part III: Synthesis
60. GeoHab Atlas of Seafloor Geomorphic Features and Benthic Habitats: Synthesis and Lessons Learned
Peter Townsend Harris and Elaine Baker
Details
About the Editor
Peter Harris
I joined GRID-Arendal as Managing Director in 2014. I am a native of the USA, citizen of Australia and resident of Norway; I describe myself as a “professional foreigner”. I am a graduate of the University of Washington (Seattle USA), completed a PhD at the University of Wales (Swansea UK), married an Australian and have 3 children. I have worked in the field of marine geology and science management for over 30 years and published over 100 scientific papers. I taught marine geology at the University of Sydney and conducted research on UK estuaries, the Great Barrier Reef, the Fly River Delta (Papua New Guinea) and Antarctica. I worked for 20 years for Australia’s national geoscience agency as a scientist and manager. In 2009 I was appointed a member of the group of experts for the United Nations World Ocean Assessment. Apart from managing all of GRID-Arendal’s amazing activities, my interests include new methods for the conduct of environmental assessments (the expert elicitation method) and the use of multivariate statistics and geomorphology to provide tools to manage the global ocean environment. I also enjoy sailing and playing the bagpipes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Geoscience Australia, Canberra, Australia
Elaine Baker
Elaine holds the inaugural UNESCO Chair in Marine Science at the University of Sydney and is the Director of the University's Marine Studies Institute. Professor Baker is also the Director of the GRID-Arendal office (an official collaborating centre of UNEP) at the University. Elaine is intersested in making real world impact – taking the ideas and inspiration of the university beyond acedemia to help solve some of our biggest problems. She has worked on developing policy recomendations to deal with the growing burden of waste, how to make waste-water pay its own way, how to change the face of mining so it includes people and the planet alongside profit and why our coastal ecosystems are worth more alive than dead. Over the last 10 years Elaine has been working with partners in Australia and Norway on a project that is redrawing the map of the world – to date assisting more than 60 developing coastal states in their efforts to prepare submissions to the United Nations, for what is known as extended continental shelf. This process, when complete, will establish the outer limits of marine jurisdiction for eligible coastal states, helping to finalise global maritime boundaries. A recent milestone in the project was the joint submission for extended continental shelf made by seven West African coastal states. Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Cabo Verde and Sierra Leone joined together in an historic collaboration, to make a single submission for a large area of marine territory. In the Pacific Professor Baker is a co-founder of the Pacific Maritime Boundaries collaboration, which includes the University of Sydney, GRID- Arendal, SOPAC/SPC, Geoscience Australia, the Pacific Forum Fisheries Association, the Australian Attorney Generals Department, the Commonwealth Secretariat and 14 Pacific Islands States. Since 2008 scientific, technical and diplomatic personnel have been meeting twice a year at the University to prepare claims for extended continental shelf under article 76 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and more recently to negotiate and prepare national legislation for shared maritime boundaries. The boundaries projects, known collectively as the Shelf Programme, is building on these successes to develop other initiatives that support sustainable livilihoods along side good ocean governance.
Affiliations and Expertise
UNEP/GRID Arendal