Seafloor Geomorphology as Benthic Habitat

Part I: Introduction

1. Why Map Benthic Habitats?

Peter Townsend Harris and Elaine Baker

2. Habitat Mapping and Marine Management

Peter Townsend Harris and Elaine Baker

3. Anthropogenic Threats to Benthic Habitats

Peter Townsend Harris and Elaine Baker

4. Biogeography, Benthic Ecology, and Habitat Classification Schemes

Peter Townsend Harris and Elaine Baker

5. Surrogacy

Peter Townsend Harris and Elaine Baker

6. Seafloor Geomorphology - Coast, Shelf, and Abyss

Peter Townsend Harris and Elaine Baker

Part II: Case Studies

7. Characterization of worm reefs (Sabellaria vulgaris) in Delaware Bay, USA

Stephanie Dohner and Arthur Trembanis

8. Benthic habitat mapping in a shallow tropical bay: the Itaparica channel – eastern Brazil

Paloma Passos Avena

9. Seafloor morphology and habitats of tidal channels in the Venice Lagoon, Italy Tidal channel habitats

Fantina Madricardo

10. An Integrated Seafloor Habitat Map to Inform Marine Spatial Planning and Management: A Case Study from Long Island Sound (Northwest Atlantic)

Peter J. Auster

11. Epibenthic Marine Habitat Mapping in a Tropical Bay: Todos Os Santos Bay Eastern Brazil

Renato Guimarães Oliveira

12. Physical Oceanographic Drivers of Geomorphology of Rhodolith/Maerl Beds in Galway Bay, Ireland

Siddhi Joshi

13. Seabed habitats of the Bay of Fundy, Atlantic Canada

Craig John Brown, Brian Todd and Myriam Lacharité

14. A Dynamic Bedforms Habitat for the Forage Fish Pacific Sand Lance, San Juan Islands, WA USA

H. Gary Greene

15. The eastern Gulf of Finland – brackish water estuary under natural conditions and anthropogenic stress

Daria Ryabchuk

16. Geomorphic features and benthic habitats of a subarctic fjard: Okak Bay, Nunatsiavut, Labrador

Tanya Brown

17. Sponge reefs on the NE Pacific Margin: Geomorphic and Biological Variability

Kim Conway

18. Habitat Mapping in the fjords of the Chilean Patagonia using an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

Karen Boswarva

19. The inland deep-sea - Benthic biotopes in the Sognefjord

Lene Buhl-Mortensen

20. Geomorphology, benthos and habitats in the Primeiras and Segundas Environmental Protected Area, Mozambique

Luisa Teixeira

21. Distribution of seagrass communities north of Barcelona, Northwestern Mediterranean Sea

Miquel Canals

22. Inner shelf habitat surrounding the Kapiti Marine Reserve, New Zealand

Geoffroy Lamarche, Alix Laferriere, Shane Wallace Geange, Jonathan Gardner and Arne Pallentin

23. Marine landscapes and habitats of Cilento Geopark (Italy) - Linking geo- and bio-diversity using a multi-scalar approach

Silvana D'Angelo

24. Fine-scale seabed habitats off Capri Island, southern Italy

Crescenzo Violante

25. Winnowed gravel lag deposits between sandbanks in the German North Sea

Svenja Papenmeier and Claudia Propp

26. Benthic community structure at a remote temperate rocky reef in the Gulf of Maine, Cashes Ledge

Jay Calvert

27. Continental Shelf Habitats Off a Large South American Metropolis: Salvador City, Eastern Brazil

Renata Cardia Rebouças

28. Temperate rocky reef on the southeast Australian continental shelf

Timothy Colin Ingleton

29. Geomorphology and microhabitats of large, isolated, immobile bedforms in the Great South Channel, Northwest Atlantic Ocean

Massimo Di Stefano

30. Submerged Reefs in the Abrolhos Shelf: Morphology and Habitat Distribution

Alex Bastos

31. Coral Reefs in Fatu Huku Island, Marquesas Archipelago, French Polynesia

Antoine Collin

32. Carbonate Banks and Terraces of the Oceanic Shoals Marine Park region, Northern Australia

Rachel Przeslawski

33. Reefs distribution and inter reef sedimentation on Tamandaré continental shelf, NE-Brazil

Vanessa C. Fontes, Moab P. Gomes, Helenice Vital, Beatrice P. Ferreira, Mauro Maida

34. Nature and condition of outer shelf habitats on the drowned Açu Reef, NE Brazil

Gomes, M.P.; Vital, H.; Nascimento Silva, L.L.; Eichler, P.B.; Rovira, D.; Longo, G.O.

35. Seabed Character and Associated Habitats of an Equatorial Tropical Shelf: The Rio Grande do Norte Shelf, Northeast Brazil

Helenice Vital, Tatiana Silva Leite, Marina Gomes Viana, Patrícia Pinheiro Beck Eichler, Diego de Oliveira Batista, Moab Praxedes Gomes, Joao Paulo Ferreira da Silva, Andre Giskard Aquino da Silva, and Simone Nunes Brandaoital

36. Characterizing Benthic Habitats in two Marine Protected Areas on the West Florida Shelf

Jennifer Lynne Brizzolara

37. Substrate mapping to inform ecosystem science and marine spatial planning around the Main Hawaiian Islands

Dayton Dove

38. Dropstones on a glaciated continental shelf as key habitat, Sabrina Shelf, East Antarctica

Alexandra Louise Post

39. Geomorphological and habitat mapping of the glaciated shelf (the Velikaya Salma Strait of the Kandalaksha Gulf of the White Sea, Russia)

Yana Terekhina and Tatiana Repkina

40. Seafloor geomorphology and benthic habitat of the German Bank glaciated shelf, Atlantic Canada

Craig John Brown, Brian Todd and Myriam Lacharité

41. Geomorphic features and benthos in a deep glacial trough in Atlantic Canada

Craig John Brown, Myriam Lacharité and Brian Todd

42. Submarine sedimentary bedforms and benthos surrounding the Heard and McDonald Islands World Heritage Site

Sally J. Watson

43. Geomorphic Features and Associated Habitats of The Patagonian Continental Margin, Southwestern AtlanticGeomorphic Features and Associated Habitats of The Patagonian Continental Margin, Southwestern Atlantic

Dulce Mata

44. Fine-scale habitat characterization of The Gully, the Flemish Cap and the Orphan Knoll, Northwest Atlantic, with a focus on cold-water corals

Vincent Lecours

45. Characterization of the geomorphology and biotopes of the Háfadjúp canyon system, south Iceland

Julian Mariano Burgos

46. Continental shelf, canyons and pockmark fields in the southeastern Bay of Biscay

Ibon Galpasoro

47. The geomorphology and biology of a submarine canyon system incising Ireland’s shelf edge in the Northeast Atlantic Ocean

David TP O'Sullivan

48. Tricase Submarine Canyon: cold-water coral habitats in the south-westernmost Apulian margin (Mediterranean Sea)

Mariacristina Prampolini and Lorenzo Angeletti

49. Cold-water coral habitat in the Bari Canyon System, Southern Adriatic Sea (Mediterranean Sea)

Mariacristina Prampolini

50. Benthic Habitats of a Mud Volcano Associated with the Queen Charlotte Transform Margin Along Northern British Columbia, Canada and Southern Alaska, USA

H. Gary Greene and Vaughn Barrie

51. Geomorphic features, main habitats and associated biota on and around the newly formed Tagoro submarine volcano, Canary Islands

Ana Sotomayor and Jose Rueda

52. Habitat distribution and associated biota in different geomorphic features within a fluid venting area of the Gulf of Cádiz (South Western Iberian Peninsula, NE Atlantic Ocean)

Pablo Lozano and Jose Rueda

53. New evidence to support the distribution of dense hydrocoral-sponge communities along George V slope, East Antarctica

Jodie Smith

54. Chemosynthetic seep communities triggered by seabed slumping off of northern Papua New Guinea

David Tappin

55. Near-pristine benthic habitats on the Francesc Pagès Bank, Alboran Sea, western Mediterranean

Claudio Lo Iacono

56. Application of the Coastal and Marine Ecological Classification Standard to Gosnold Seamount, North Atlantic Ocean

Derek C. Sowers

57. Deep Sea Benthic Communities on Northwest Atlantic Seamounts

Les Watling and Abby Lapointe

58. Manganese Nodule Fields from the NE Pacific as Benthic Habitats

Thomas Kuhn

59. Geomorphology and benthic habitats of the Kermadec Trench, SW Pacific Ocean

Heather Ann Stewart

Part III: Synthesis

60. GeoHab Atlas of Seafloor Geomorphic Features and Benthic Habitats: Synthesis and Lessons Learned

Peter Townsend Harris and Elaine Baker