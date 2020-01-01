Sea Urchins, Volume 43
4th Edition
Biology and Ecology
Table of Contents
- Phylogeny of Echinoidea
2. Life history strategies
3. Sea urchin gametogenesi
4. Biochemical and energy requirements of gonad development
5. Endocrine regulation of echinoid reproduction
6. Larval ecology of echinoids
7. Growth and survival of post-metamorphic echinoids
8. Digestive system of regular sea urchins
9. Feeding, digestion of sea urchins
10. Nutrition
11. Carotenoids in sea urchins
12. Disease in sea urchins
13. Immunology of sea urchins
14. Effect of projected climate change on sea urchins
15. Sea urchins as drivers of shallow benthic marine community structure
16. Deep sea echinoids
17. Ecology
18. Stock enhancement of sea urchins
19. Jangoux Cidaroids
20. Centrostephanus rodgersii
21. Diadema
22. Bonavari. Arbacia
23. Donoso. Loxechinus albus
24. Paracentrotus lividus
25. Psammechnus miliaris
26. Muthiga. Echinometra
27. Evechinus chloroticus
28. Heliocidaria
29. Strongylocentrotus droebachiensis
30. Mesocentrotus franciscanus and
31. Strongylocentrotus intermedius
32. Mesocentrotus nudus
33. Hemicentrotus pulcherrimus, Pseudocentrotus depressus, and Heliocidaris crassipina
34. Tripneustes
35. Lytechinus
36. Sterechinus neumayeri
37. Echinocardium
Description
Sea Urchins, Fourth Edition, expands its coverage to include the entire class of Echinoidea. making this new edition an authoritative reference of the entire class of species to help scientists, researchers, students and anyone concerned with fisheries and aquaculture of sea urchins. This is a valuable resource to help you gain a deep understanding of the basic characteristics of sea urchins, the basis of the great variation that exists in sea urchins, and how sea urchins are important components of marine ecosystems. The new edition continues with updated coverage on reproduction, metabolism, endocrinology, larval ecology, growth, digestion, carotenoids, disease as well as new information of nutritional requirements of sea urchins with new chapters.
Key Features
- Includes pertinent tables and graphs within the chapters to visually summarize information
- Provides case studies with research applications to provide potential solutions
- Includes the entire class of Echinoidea and the effect of climate change on the biology and ecology of the species
Readership
Professionals, marine biologists and their students, fisheries managers and aquaculturists, researchers in marine biology, marine ecology, developmental biology, invertebrate biology, zoology, comparative biology, genomics, and paleontology; academic and marine research institution libraries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128195703
About the Editors
John Lawrence Editor
Department of Integrative Biology, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL, USA. John has several awards including Medalist, Florida Academy of Sciences and Distinguished Scientist Award, Marine Biological Association of Western Universities; He has over 40 years of teaching and research experience. He has authored three books, and published over ~300 scientific papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biology, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL, USA