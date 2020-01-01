Sea Urchins - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780128195703

Sea Urchins, Volume 43

4th Edition

Biology and Ecology

Editors: John Lawrence
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128195703
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2020
Page Count: 550
Table of Contents

  1. Phylogeny of Echinoidea
    2. Life history strategies
    3. Sea urchin gametogenesi
    4. Biochemical and energy requirements of gonad development
    5. Endocrine regulation of echinoid reproduction
    6. Larval ecology of echinoids
    7. Growth and survival of post-metamorphic echinoids
    8. Digestive system of regular sea urchins
    9.  Feeding, digestion of sea urchins
    10. Nutrition
    11. Carotenoids in sea urchins
    12. Disease in sea urchins
    13. Immunology of sea urchins
    14. Effect of projected climate change on sea urchins
    15. Sea urchins as drivers of shallow benthic marine community structure
    16. Deep sea echinoids
    17. Ecology
    18. Stock enhancement of sea urchins
    19. Jangoux Cidaroids
    20. Centrostephanus rodgersii
    21. Diadema
    22. Bonavari. Arbacia
    23. Donoso. Loxechinus albus
    24. Paracentrotus lividus
    25. Psammechnus miliaris
    26. Muthiga. Echinometra
    27. Evechinus chloroticus
    28. Heliocidaria
    29. Strongylocentrotus droebachiensis
    30. Mesocentrotus franciscanus and
    31. Strongylocentrotus intermedius
    32. Mesocentrotus nudus
    33. Hemicentrotus pulcherrimus, Pseudocentrotus depressus, and Heliocidaris crassipina
    34. Tripneustes
    35. Lytechinus
    36. Sterechinus neumayeri
    37. Echinocardium

Description

Sea Urchins, Fourth Edition, expands its coverage to include the entire class of Echinoidea. making this new edition an authoritative reference of the entire class of species to help scientists, researchers, students and anyone concerned with fisheries and aquaculture of sea urchins. This is a valuable resource to help you gain a deep understanding of the basic characteristics of sea urchins, the basis of the great variation that exists in sea urchins, and how sea urchins are important components of marine ecosystems. The new edition continues with updated coverage on reproduction, metabolism, endocrinology, larval ecology, growth, digestion, carotenoids, disease as well as new information of nutritional requirements of sea urchins with new chapters.

Key Features

  • Includes pertinent tables and graphs within the chapters to visually summarize information
  • Provides case studies with research applications to provide potential solutions
  • Includes the entire class of Echinoidea and the effect of climate change on the biology and ecology of the species

Readership

Professionals, marine biologists and their students, fisheries managers and aquaculturists, researchers in marine biology, marine ecology, developmental biology, invertebrate biology, zoology, comparative biology, genomics, and paleontology; academic and marine research institution libraries

Details

No. of pages:
550
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128195703

About the Editors

John Lawrence Editor

Department of Integrative Biology, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL, USA. John has several awards including Medalist, Florida Academy of Sciences and Distinguished Scientist Award, Marine Biological Association of Western Universities; He has over 40 years of teaching and research experience. He has authored three books, and published over ~300 scientific papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biology, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL, USA

