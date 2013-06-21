Sea Urchins, Volume 38
3rd Edition
Biology and Ecology
Table of Contents
1. Phylogeny of Sea Urchins
2. Life History Strategies
3. Sea Urchin Gametogenesis – Structural, Functional and Molecular/Genomic Biology
4. Biochemical and Energy Requirements of Gonad Development
5. Endocrine Regulation of Sea Urchin Reproduction
6. Larval Ecology of Echinoids
7. Growth and Survival of Postsettlement Sea Urchins
8. Digestive System
9. Feeding, Digestion and Digestibility of Sea Urchins
10. Nutrition
11. Carotenoids in Sea Urchins
12. Disease in Sea Urchins
13. Immunology in Sea Urchins
14. Sea Urchins as Drivers of Shallow Benthic Marine Community Structure
15. Stocking Enhancement
16. Cidaroids
17. Centrostephanus rodgersii
18. Diadema
19. Arbacia
20. Loxechinus albus
21. Paracentrotus lividus
22. Psammechinus miliaris
23. Echinometra
24. Evechinus chloroticus
25. Heliocidaris erythrogramma
26. Strongylocentrotus droebachiensis
27. Strongylocentrotus franciscanus and Strongylocentrotous purpuratus
28. Strongylocentrotus intermedus
29. Strongylocentrotus nudus
30. Hemicentrotus pulcherimus, Pseudocentrotous depressus and Anthocidaris crassispina
31. Lytechinus
32. Tripneustes
Description
This fully revised and expanded edition of Sea Urchins provides a wide-ranging understanding of the biology and ecology of this key component of the world's oceans. Coverage includes reproduction, metabolism, endocrinology, larval ecology, growth, digestion, carotenoids, disease and nutrition. Other chapters consider the ecology of individual species that are of major importance ecologically and economically, including species from Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, North America, South America and Africa. In addition, six new contributions in areas such as immunology, digestive systems and community ecology inform readers on key recent developments and insights from the literature.
Sea urchins are ecologically important and often greatly affect marine communities. Because they have an excellent fossil record, they are also of interest to paleontologists. Research on sea urchins has increased in recent years, stimulated first by recognition of their ecological importance and subsequently their economic importance. Scientists around the world are actively investigating their potential for aquaculture and fisheries, and their value as model systems for investigations in developmental biology continues to increase.
Key Features
- Continues the series "Developments in Aquaculture and Fisheries Science" with a newly revised volume
- Collects and synthesizes the state of knowledge of sea urchin biology and ecology
- Expanded from previous edition to include non-edible species, providing the needed basis for broader evolutionary understanding of sea urchins
Readership
Researchers in marine biology, marine ecology, developmental biology, invertebrate biology, aquaculture, zoology, comparative biology, genomics, and paleontology; academic and marine research institution libraries and museums
Details
Reviews
"A wide assortment of mostly academics in fields like oceanography and marine biology contributed to this volume...The book is divided roughly into two sections. The first is a description of virtually all aspects of sea-urchin biology and habitat…The second half of the book…gives in depth coverage to specific species of sea-urchins."--ProtoView.com, March 2014
"Consists of contributions from leading sea urchin experts, covering the basic biology of sea urchins and describing 17 species of edible sea urchines....This text is a solid compilation of the state of the knowledge of sea urchin biology, and will be a valuable addition to the library of any sea urchin researcher or marine biologists."--NORTHEASTERN NATURALIST
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
John Lawrence Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biology, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL 33620-5200, USA